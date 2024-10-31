MEAN GIRLS Extends West End Booking

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The producers of MEAN GIRLS in the West End have announced that the musical is extending to 8 June 2025 with over 75,000 new tickets released for sale.

MEAN GIRLS, the smash hit musical comedy based on the Paramount Pictures film of the same name, which was released 20 years ago in April 2004, opened to critical acclaim at the West End’s Savoy Theatre on 26 June 2024.

The MEAN GIRLS cast comprises Charlie Burn (Cady Heron), Georgina Castle (Regina George), Elèna Gyasi (Gretchen Wieners), Grace Mouat (Karen Smith), Elena Skye (Janis Sarkisian), Tom Xander (Damian Hubbard), Daniel Bravo (Aaron Samuels), Lucca Chadwick-Patel (Kevin Ganatra), Ako Mitchell (Mr Duvall), and Zoë Rainey (Ms Heron, Ms Norbury and Mrs George).

They are joined by Tia Antoine-Charles, Georgia Arron, Liam Buckland, Shonah Buwu, Baylie Carson, Freddie Clements, Siobhan Diffin, Clíona Flynn, Fergie Fraser, Angus Good, Jenny Huxley-Golden, Holly Liburd, Corey Mitchell, Mervin Noronha, Aharon Rayner, Trézel Sergeant, Josh Singleton, Annie Southall, Lillia Squires, Tommy Wade-Smith and Holly Willock.

It’s gonna be a little bit dramatic…

Get in, loser, MEAN GIRLS is in London! Broadway’s hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team including writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon), is at the Savoy Theatre.

Meet The Plastics – Regina, Gretchen and Karen. They rule North Shore High and will burn anyone who gets in their way. Home-schooled Cady Heron may think she knows a thing or two about survival of the fittest thanks to her zoologist mom, but high school is a whole new level of savage. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a queen bee without getting stung.

Expect iconic characters, razor-sharp wit, and killer songs. Grab your friends and your cool mom, this is going to be so fetch!

The Plastics’ reign continues at the Savoy Theatre. You know you want to sit with us - book your tickets now and don’t forget… on Wednesdays we wear pink!

The creative team for MEAN GIRLS in the West End comprises Tina Fey – Book, Jeff Richmond – Music, Nell Benjamin – Lyrics, Casey Nicholaw – Direction and Choreography, Scott Pask - Scenic Design, Katrina Lindsay - Costume Design, Kenneth Posner - Lighting Design, Brian Ronan - Sound Design, Finn Ross and Adam Young - Video Design, Josh Marquette - Hair Design, Mary-Mitchell Campbell - Musical Supervision, Vocal, Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements, and Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting - Casting.

MEAN GIRLS is now booking to 8 June 2025 at the Savoy Theatre. Rush rate tickets at £25 available for every MEAN GIRLS performance, in clear view locations. The rush rate is available through the TodayTix app.

Here’s Where You Belong! Every Wednesday at 10am, MEAN GIRLS releases front row seats for performances in two weeks’ time. Tickets are capped at 4 per transaction (you go, Glenn Cocco).

MEAN GIRLS access performances currently on sale are as follows – Captioned Performance on Saturday 15 March 2025 at 2.30pm and British Sign Language Performance on Saturday 10 May 2025 at 2.30pm.

MEAN GIRLS are proud to be partnering with ATG Entertainment’s West End Creative Learning to launch a ticket scheme for UK state schools and educational organisations where price may be a barrier to going to the theatre, offering a limited amount of £20 tickets across select Friday matinee performances between 7 January 2025 and 23 May 2025 plus offering 3 bespoke show related workshops for school and group bookers; Mean Girls: WHERE DO YOU BELONG? Anti-bullying workshop, Mean Girls: FEARLESS! An LGBTQ+ Allyship workshop and a show related Mean Girls: Musical Theatre workshop.

MEAN GIRLS had its world premiere in 2017 at The National Theatre in Washington, D.C and opened on Broadway in April 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre to ecstatic responses, where it played to packed houses. The show then went on a hugely successful US tour in 2019 and is currently on its second US tour. The MEAN GIRLS musical film adaptation from Paramount Pictures was released globally in cinemas in January 2024 and was the #1 film at the Box Office in multiple countries including the UK and US.

MEAN GIRLS has had a profound impact on pop-culture for nearly 20 years. Tina Fey’s hilarious and relatable portrayal of high school life struck a chord with audiences across the globe and the film's whip-smart satire, iconic catchphrases, and unforgettable characters made it a phenomenon that remains a cultural touchstone to this day.

