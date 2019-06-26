MATING IN CAPTIVITY Comes To The King's Head Queer Season 2019

Jun. 26, 2019  

MATING IN CAPTIVITY Comes To The King's Head Queer Season 2019

The European premiere of Mating in Captivity, the 'uproarious' (Theatre Review) critically-acclaimed comedy, comes to London for one week only. The play will stand boldly in the middle of the King's Head Theatre's Queer Season this summer, championing diverse stories across the breadth of the queer experience, and ground-breaking new writing through current and pertinent narratives.

It's Annie and Rob's wedding night. Unbeknownst to Annie, Jacob - Rob's ex - has somehow managed to wrangle a night at Rob's place where Jacob assumes he won't be doing much sleeping... As trust is lost and gained, corners are fought and skeletons are dragged kicking and screaming from closets, Mating in Captivity challenges the boundaries of love and asks: how much can you really know about yourself if you've never tried butt stuff?

This production of Mating in Captivity has been created by an exciting, international team of up-and-coming creatives, who came together with the passionate desire to show off New Zealand talent in London and prove that, despite the current political upheaval, it is important that we continue to firmly hold hands with our contemporaries across the seas no matter how far away. Directed by the "Brilliant and inventive" (Jeremy Mortimer, BBC Radio) Ed Theakston, Oliver Page's remarkable comedy is guaranteed to leave you reeling.



