MATILDA Cancels Today's Performances Due to COVID-19

The West End production of Matilda has cancelled today's performances due to COVID-19.

Customers affected by this change will be contacted by email in the coming days by their point of purchase with further information. People are asked to not contact the box office directly.

Read the full statement below.

A tonic for audiences of all ages, this anarchic production about a strong and determined heroine with a vivid imagination has welcomed almost 4 million audience members in London. Adapted from the much-loved Roald Dahl book and commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company, the musical premiered at the RSC's Stratford-upon-Avon home in 2010, before transferring to the West End in October 2011, where it opened to rave reviews.

Matilda The Musical swept the board at the 2012 Olivier Awards, with a record-breaking seven awards, and won four Tony Awards and a Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theater for the four girls sharing the title role on Broadway. It has since toured North America, Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Ireland, South Africa and China and played its first non-English language production in Seoul, South Korea in 2018/19. Matilda The Musical will also play the Netherlands for the first time, translated into Dutch for a run at the Oude Luxor Theater Rotterdam. Tickets are now on sale for Matilda De Musical in Rotterdam at matilda-demusical.nl

Matilda The Musical is the story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand, and change her own destiny.

Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and developed and directed by Matthew Warchus, the theatre production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and the special effects and illusions are by Paul Kieve.