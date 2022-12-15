Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

MAGIC MIKE LIVE Extends Booking At London's Hippodrome Casino To December 2023

Tickets for the new booking period are on sale now.

Dec. 15, 2022  
MAGIC MIKE LIVE Extends Booking At London's Hippodrome Casino To December 2023

A new booking period has been announced for Magic Mike Live at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London. Patrons will be able to book performances through to 31 December 2023. Tickets for the new booking period are on sale now.

The cast of Magic Mike Live in London includes Sarah Annakin, Daniel Blessing, Natacza Boon, Jake Brewer, Harry Carter, Hannah Cleeve, Peter Cleverley, Joel Ekperigin, Petr Fedorovskii, Myles Harper, Charlie Knight, Mark Lace, Theo O. Bailey, James Percy, Ross Sands, Josie Scamell and Manny Tsakanika.

Conceived and co-directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live, which has already wowed over 400,000 people in London alone and over 1,000,000 worldwide, is a large-scale, live production show based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, which opened at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London's Leicester Square in November 2018. Magic Mike Live has inspired a new television series on HBO Max, Finding Magic Mike, which aired in the United States earlier this year. Magic Mike's Last Dance, the third instalment of the Magic Mike franchise, will be released on 10 February 2023.

From the bespoke entrance off Cranbourn Street, to the specially curated lounge and bar experience, to the cast of world-class performers, Magic Mike Live is a complete evening of unparalleled entertainment for guests aged 18 and up. Audience members enter Magic Mike's mythical club and marvel as a group of extraordinary artists perform a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular in front of, behind, and above them. Sexy dance routines intertwined with one-of-a-kind acts, are presented by a diverse cast of performers from around the world.

Magic Mike Live in London is co-directed by Channing Tatum and Alison Faulk, with Luke Broadlick as associate director, and choreography by Alison Faulk, Teresa Espinosa and Luke Broadlick. The Executive Producer is Vincent Marini with General Management by Crossroads Live. The production designer is Rachel O'Toole, with scenic design by Rob Bissinger and Anita LaScala (Arda Studio), costume design by Marina Toybina, lighting design by Philip Gladwell and video design by Luke Halls. Musical supervisor is Jack Rayner, with sound design by Nick Kourtides. Dreya Weber is aerial choreographer & aerial apparatus designer.

Magic Mike Live has become an international sensation since opening in Las Vegas in April 2017. In addition to breaking box office records and performing to sold-out audiences in Las Vegas and London, the show premiered in Berlin in 2020 and the Australia national tour opened in Sydney in December 2020. A multi-year North American touring production of Magic Mike Live launched in Miami, Florida in October 2022. Magic Mike The Arena Tour, with more dancers, bigger numbers and more spectacle than ever before, will open in the UK from April 2023.

Magic Mike Live is produced in London by Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Greg Jacobs, Peter Kiernan, Steven Soderbergh, Nick Wechsler and United Talent Agency in association with Warner Bros., Vincent Marini, The Hippodrome Casino, Bruce Robert Harris and Jack W. Batman, TSG Entertainment & Ashley DeSimone, Richard Winkler and The Creative House.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Luca Silvestrinis Protein Will Bring THE LITTLE PRINCE on Tour in 2023 Photo
Luca Silvestrini's Protein Will Bring THE LITTLE PRINCE on Tour in 2023
After premiering five years ago and touring widely with great critical acclaim, Luca Silvestrini's award-winning dance adaptation of The Little Prince returns by popular demand next Spring, touring to rural community spaces as well as arts venues.
Fatma Said Becomes Latest Headliner at Through The Noises Acclaimed Classical Club Nights Photo
Fatma Said Becomes Latest Headliner at Through The Noise's Acclaimed Classical Club Nights
Multi-Award-winning opera star Fatma Said is announced as the latest headline performer to do a classical club night as part of through the noise's acclaimed series, known as noisenights.
Cast Announced For the UK Tour of TEECHERS LEAVERS 22 Photo
Cast Announced For the UK Tour of TEECHERS LEAVERS '22
Blackeyed Theatre has announced the cast for the world premiere UK Tour of Teechers Leavers '22.
New London Date Added to Trevor Noahs OFF THE RECORD Tour Photo
New London Date Added to Trevor Noah's OFF THE RECORD Tour
Award-winning comedian Trevor Noah has added a new London date to his brand-new show Off The Record.  The comedian will now be at the London O2 on 23 and 24 November 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Osman Baig's FAKE NEWS to Transfer to Southwark Playhouse in JanuaryOsman Baig's FAKE NEWS to Transfer to Southwark Playhouse in January
December 14, 2022

Osman Baig's hit one-man show Fake News is returning to the London stage - with an Off-West End transfer to the Southwark Playhouse in the new year.
BELONGINGS Comes to the Polka Theatre and Will Embark on TourBELONGINGS Comes to the Polka Theatre and Will Embark on Tour
December 14, 2022

Created by acclaimed theatre ensemble Tangled Feet with Rowan Tree Dramatherapy (an organisation working with looked after children), Belongings is an inventive new production about growing up in the care system and exploring how we all need somewhere to belong and someone to belong to. Told with Tangled Feet's unique blend of physicality, innovative design and original music, Belongings is a show for anyone aged 6 and over who is looking to find where they fit in.
Photos: George Takei and Telly Leung in Rehearsal For GEORGE TAKEI'S ALLEGIANCE in LondonPhotos: George Takei and Telly Leung in Rehearsal For GEORGE TAKEI'S ALLEGIANCE in London
December 14, 2022

All new rehearsal photos have been released of Allegiance in London, starring George Takei and Telly Leung. ‘George Takei’s Allegiance’ will get its UK premiere at Charing Cross Theatre, The Arches, Villiers Street, London WC2N 6NL for 13 weeks from Saturday 7 January to Saturday 8 April, 2023.
Photos: First Look at Character Portraits From WRECKAGE at the Turbine TheatrePhotos: First Look at Character Portraits From WRECKAGE at the Turbine Theatre
December 14, 2022

All new character photos have been released for Wreckage, which will be heading to London in January 2023. 
Theatre Director Nancy Meckler Releases New Book 'Notes From the Rehearsal Room'
December 14, 2022

Theatre director Nancy Meckler’s book Notes from the Rehearsal Room is intended for anyone interested, professionally or as a theatregoer, in what is involved in turning words on a page into a theatrical event.
share