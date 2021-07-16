MAGIC GOES WRONG to Return to the West End for Limited Run at the Apollo Theatre

Magic Goes Wrong, the box office hit created by Mischief with Magic legends Penn & Teller, has announced today that it will return to the West End for a strictly limited run at the Apollo Theatre, from 21 October 2021 through to 27 February 2022. Tickets are on sale now and further details can be found at www.magicgoeswrong.com

Mischief's first show, the award winning The Play That Goes Wrong, is back on stage at the Duchess Theatre and on a UK Tour. Productions of Groan Ups and Magic Goes Wrong are also on a national UK tour. Magic Goes Wrong played its last performance in the West End before the pandemic hit in March 2020.

Join a hapless gang of moderately skilled and accident-prone magicians presenting a charity fundraiser. As the accidents spiral out of control, so does their fundraising target! Created with Magic legends Penn & Teller, this evening of grand illusion with breath-taking tricks and typical Mischief comedy will tickle your funny bones and fill you with wonder. Magic Goes Wrong opened to critical acclaim and was nominated for Best Entertainment or Comedy at the 2020 Olivier Awards. Be astounded and surprised this winter with tickets to a magic show like no other.

Magic Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, designed by Will Bowen with costume designs by Roberto Surace. Lighting design is by David Howe, with Sound Design by Paul Groothuis and Video & Projection Design by Duncan McLean. Ben Hart is the Magic Consultant. The Composer is Steve Brown, alongside Movement Director Ali James and Associate Director Hannah Sharkey.

Mischief Theatre Ltd. was founded in 2008 by a group of acting graduates of LAMDA and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief performs across the UK and internationally with original scripted and improvised work and also has a programme of workshops. The Play That Goes Wrong returned after lockdown to the Duchess Theatre from 18 June 2021. It also on a UK tour alongside Groan Ups and Magic Goes Wrong. Their recent six-part TV series called The Goes Wrong Show was aired on BBC One and a second series is in production. The company is owned and controlled by its original members and is led by a creative group and its directors Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer.

Casting will be announced in due course.

Magic Goes Wrong is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd, Stage Presence Ltd and Kevin McCollum.

The Apollo Theatre has reopened in line with current government guidelines plus robust risk mitigation. For further information please visit www.nimaxtheatres.com/covid-19-secure/

They are a part of the See it Safely scheme run by SOLT and UK Theatre. This scheme supports theatres by providing a toolkit and practical help and training to ensure that they are following the latest Covid secure guidelines. When audiences go into a venue displaying the See it Safely mark they can feel confident that all the correct safety measures in place.

