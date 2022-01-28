MAGIC GOES WRONG Will End its Run at the Apollo Theatre on 27 February

Magic Goes Wrong, the Olivier nominated box office hit created by Mischief with Magic legends Penn & Teller, will end its scheduled run at the Apollo Theatre on Sunday 27 February 2022.

Magic Goes Wrong opened at The Lowry, Salford Quays, in August 2019, prior to opening in London's West End at the Vaudeville Theatre in December 2019. The show opened to critical acclaim and was nominated for the Noël Coward Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play at the 2020 Olivier Awards. Magic Goes Wrong began its first UK Tour in July 2021 at the Curve Theatre, Leicester, and the West End production reopened for a limited season at the Apollo Theatre in October 2021. Magic Goes Wrong received 4 nominations for the 2022 Whatsonstage Awards.

Magic Goes Wrong follows a hapless gang of moderately skilled and accident-prone magicians presenting a charity fundraiser. As the mishaps spiral out of control, so does their fundraising target! Created with Magic legends Penn & Teller, do not miss an evening of grand illusion packed full of breath-taking tricks and side-splitting Mischief comedy.

Be astounded and surprised at a magic show like no other as reality disappears in this pure feast for the imagination!

Magic Goes Wrong is written by Penn Jillette, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields & Teller, directed by Adam Meggido, designed by Will Bowen with costume designs by Roberto Surace. Lighting design is by David Howe, with Sound Design by Paul Groothuis and Video & Projection Design by Duncan McLean. Ben Hart is the Magic Consultant. The Composer is Steve Brown, alongside Movement Director Ali James with Additional Material & Associate Direction by Hannah Sharkey and Assistant Direction by Lexie Ward.