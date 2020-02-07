MAGIC GOES WRONG At The Vaudeville Theatre New Cast

Magic Goes Wrong, the box office hit created by Mischief Theatre with magic legends Penn & Teller, today announces a magical cast transformation at the Vaudeville Theatre, from March 2020.

Mischief Theatre, the Olivier award-winning company behind The Play That Goes Wrong, presents their latest 'Goes Wrong' comedy in the West End, created with magic legends Penn & Teller. In Magic Goes Wrong, a hapless gang of magicians present a charity event. As the accidents spiral out of control, so does their fundraising target! Tickets are now on sale until 30th August 2020.

Laurence Pears Sophisticato From 31 March until 31 May

Lauren Ingram Spitzmaus From 31 March

Sydney K Smith Mickey From 5 April

Kazeem Tosin Amore The Blade From 7 April

Laura Kirman Bear From 7 April

Harry Kershaw Mind Mangler From 5 May

Tom Babbage Sophisticato From 2 June

The company is completed by Saskia Vaigncourt-Strallen and Christian James with additional casting to be announced.

Magic Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, designed by Will Bowen with costume designs by Roberto Surace. Lighting design is by David Howe, with Sound Design by Paul Groothuis and Video & Projection Design by Duncan McLean. Ben Hart is the Magic Consultant. The Composer is Steve Brown, alongside Movement Director Ali James, Associate Director Hannah Sharkey and Resident Director Amy Marchant.

Mischief Theatre Ltd. was founded in 2008 by a group of acting graduates of LAMDA and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief performs across the UK and internationally with original scripted and improvised work and also has a programme of workshops. Mischief Theatre's other current London productions are The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, performing at the Duchess Theatre and Criterion Theatre respectively. Their recent six-part TV series called The Goes Wrong Show was aired on BBC One. The company is owned and controlled by its original members and is led by a creative group and its directors Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer.

Magic Goes Wrong is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd, Stage Presence Ltd, Kevin McCollum and J.J. Abrams.

Booking number: 0330 333 4814

Website: nimaxtheatres.com / www.magicgoeswrong.com





