MADDIE MOATE'S VERY CURIOUS CHRISTMAS Returns to the West End

Maddie Moate’s Very Curious Christmas will return to the West End this Christmas, with her exciting STEM adventures in Santa’s workshop – and an Olivier Award nomination for Best Family Show!

Maddie, best known from CBeebies and YouTube, is on work experience in this winter wonderland, and she’s got her hands full with two hilarious elves: Tinker, the trainee toymaker, and Goggles, the Head of Elf Safety.

But with a busy Christmas season, the workshop is a whirlwind of mishaps! To top it all off, Mrs Claus is on her way for a surprise inspection, and she expects nothing less than perfection!

With the clock ticking, Maddie and her young audience must use science, curiosity, and a sprinkle of Christmas magic to help Tinker and Goggles fix the workshop in time for Mrs Claus’ big visit.

Packed with festive fun, hands-on experiments, and plenty of giggles this family-friendly show is the perfect Christmas treat for kids and grown-ups as they work together to save the holiday season!

Performances will run December 12 - April 1 at the Garrick Theatre.

