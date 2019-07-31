Lucie Jones and Marisha Wallace Host Next WAITRESS CAST ALBUM KARAOKE
Waitress has announced its next Cast Album Karaoke Night will take place on 14 August in partnership with Time Outoffering audience members the chance to sing songs from the smash hit comedy musical, by 7-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, live on the West End stage. The event will be hosted by Lucie Jones and Marisha Wallace who play Waitresses Jenna and Becky, respectively, in the production. Audience members who want to take part in the Cast Album Karaoke Night just need to sign up before that evening's show for the chance to sing one minute of any song from Waitress at the Adelphiand accompanied by the show's musical director Katharine Woolley.
Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre on 7 March and the Tony-nominated musical has recently announced it is extending by popular demand and is now booking through Christmas and New Year to 4 January 2020.
Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of some happiness in her life. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.
Brought to life by a ground breaking, female-led creative team, Waitress features an original score by 7-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland) and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The production is also currently touring the US and Canada and has announced an Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre with further productions to open in Holland next year and Japan in 2021.
Waitress stars Lucie Jones as Jenna, Ashley Roberts as Dawn, Marisha Wallace as Becky, Blake Harrison as Ogie, Peter Hannah as Earl, David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter and Shaun Prendergast as Old Joe.
The full company includes Kelly Agbowu, Piers Bate, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Michael Hamway, Peter Hannah, Blake Harrison, David Hunter, Lucie Jones, Stephen Leask, Chris McGuigan, Olivia Moore, Nathaniel Morrison, Sarah O'Connor, Leanne Pinder, Shaun Prendergast, Charlotte Riby, Ashley Roberts, Marisha Wallace and Mark Willshire. Laura Baldwin will return to the role of Dawn on 12 August.
