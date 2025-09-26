Lucie Jones Will Perform Biggest Solo Concert to Date at The London Palladium

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



West End and International theatre star Lucie Jones will be performing her biggest solo concert to date at the London Palladium on Monday 16 February 206, with tickets going on sale on Tuesday 30 September at 5pm.

She made history on the fields of Glastonbury, now Lucie Jones is taking over the legendary London Palladium; and she's doing it her way. Blazing out of a chapter of career-defining roles and personal milestones, this is Lucie like you've never seen her before, stepping under the lights to own the stage with the music that shaped her, inspired her, and defines who she is today.

Blending the heart-stopping drama of her West End career with the unfiltered energy of her live gig roots, Lucie is ready to shake the Palladium from the stalls to the rafters. Expect reinventions of musical theatre favourites, blistering covers, and a few raw, unexpected moments that pull you right into her world. And she's got company; surprise appearances and unique collaborations will make this a night you can't miss.

This isn't just a concert, it's a full-throttle night of music, surprises, and special moments that shows you exactly who Lucie is now: fearless, fierce, and completely unforgettable.

Lucie said “This is truly a lifelong dream come true, and I couldn't be more thrilled to see everyone at the Palladium! This moment is incredibly special — for my life, my music, and my career. I've grown so much as a person and as an artist, and I can honestly say this is the most authentic version of myself I've ever shared with the world."

With very limited Meet & Greet spaces available, sign up for priority booking is open now via luciejones.com.

Lucie is currently starring as Jenna Rink in the world premiere production of 13 Going on 30 the Musical at the Manchester Opera House. Some of her other theatre credits include: Genevieve in The Baker's Wife (Menier Chocolate Factory), Catherine in Pippin (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Katie in Super You (Lyric Theatre), Jenna Rink in 13 Going on 30 (Workshop at Battersea Arts Centre), Fantine in Les Miserables (Sondheim Theatre), Elphaba in Wicked (Apollo Victoria, Jenna Hunterson in Waitress (Adelphi Theatre & UK Tour); Martha Percy in Treason (Cadogan Hall), Heidi in Title of Show (London Coliseum), Ghost of Christmas Past in A Christmas Carol (Dominion Theatre), Maureen in RENT (The Other Palace and UK Tour), Elle Woods in Legally Blonde (Leicester Curve, UK Tour and South Korea Opera House, Victoria in American Psycho (Almeida), Molly in Ghost (International Tour), Emily in A Christmas Carol (Lyceum), Lou in Girlfriends (LMTO), Meatloaf in We Will Rock You (International Arena Tour), Holly in The Wedding Singer (UK Tour) and Cosette in Les Misérables (Queen's Theatre).

Her TV credits include Midsomer Murders and The Sarah Jane Adventures. X factor finalist, 2009. Eurovision finalist, 2017.

In 2020, Lucie performed a sold-out concert at London's Adelphi Theatre. Accompanied by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, the concert was recorded for a live album Lucie Jones - Live at The Adelphi. In 2021, Lucie performed a sold-out solo Christmas show at Her Majesty's theatre in the West End and at St Davids Hall, Cardiff. In 2023, Lucie embarked upon a UK solo tour with the Fulltone Orchestra. Lucie has recently played a run of solo shows at Cadogan Hall, London.