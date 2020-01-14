Louise Redknapp and Brian Conley Return To 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL In The West End

Louise Redknapp and Brian Conley will return to play Violet Newstead and Franklin Hart Jnr respectively in 9 to 5 THE MUSICAL at The Savoy Theatre from February 2020.

Louise Redknapp will return to the show on Monday 10 February 2020 and play the role of Violet until the show ends its West End run on 23 May (excluding 12 - 28 March). Caroline Sheen, who is currently playing the role of Violet Newstead, will play her final performance on Saturday 8 February 2020.

Brian Conley will return to the show on Monday 2 March 2020. David Hasselhoff, who is currently playing the role of Franklin Hart Jnr, will play his final performance on Saturday 8 February 2020. Between Monday 10 - Saturday 29 February, the role of Franklin Hart Jnr will be played by Sean Needham. Sean played the role on the recent UK tour of the show.

Louise and Brian will join Chelsea Halfpenny as Judy Bernly, Natalie McQueen as Doralee Rhodes and Bonnie Langford as Roz Keith.

The cast of 9 to 5 THE MUSICAL is completed by Victoria Anderson, Alexander Bartles, Stephanie Chandos, Conor Crown, Alexander Day, Rhiane Drummond, Demmileigh Foster, Ross Lee Fowkes, Molly-May Gardiner, Llandyll Gove, Ben Irish, Jenny Legg, Sean Needham, Jon Reynolds, Ricardo Spriggs, Antoine Thomas-Sturge, Sasha Wareham and Emily Woodford.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL opened in the West End in February 2019, where Dolly Parton attended the premiere and joined the cast on stage at the finale. The musical features a book by Patricia Resnick, the legendary film's original screenwriter, and an original Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by multi Grammy Award winner, country legend and pop icon Dolly Parton.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy - three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the women manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit? Inspired by the cult film this hilarious new West End production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is written by Patricia Resnick, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. It is directed by Jeff Calhoun, choreography by Lisa Stevens, design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Poti Martin, video design by Nina Dunn, original arrangements by Stephen Oremus & Alex Lacamoire, original Broadway orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin, musical supervisor, reductions & extra arrangements by Mark Crossland, musical direction by Andrew Hilton and casting by Victoria Roe and Anne Vosser.

Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture. Originally produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt, April 2009.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Selladoor Worldwide and Gavin Kalin Productions with Benjamin Lowy Productions, Glass Half Full Productions, Showtime Theatre Productions, Hartshorn - Hook Productions, Harmonia Holdings and Kilimanjaro Live.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You