Louise Redknapp Will Lead UK Tour of 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

Louise Redknapp will reprise her role as 'Violet Newstead' in the forthcoming UK tour of Dolly Parton's smash-hit 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL. Leading the way as one of the first full scale musicals to tour the UK in 2021, Louise will appear in the show from 24 August 2021 at Glasgow King's Theatre. Full tour schedule below with further casting to be announced soon.

Louise Redknapp played the role of 'Violet Newstead' to rave reviews from audiences and critics alike when 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL opened in the West End at the Savoy Theatre in 2019. Louise's other theatre credits include 'Sally Bowles' in the national tour of "Cabaret". In 2016 she reached the final of "Strictly Come Dancing". As a musician Louise has sold millions of records. She was a member of the band Eternal before embarking on a highly successful solo career, with her first live shows in 15 years selling out all over the UK.

Dolly Parton said today "I am so proud that 9 to 5 will be coming back soon to theatres all across the UK. Louise has been wonderful since she led the show in the West End and we're all so excited to give audiences the best night out after we have all waited so long!".

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL features a book by Patricia Resnick, the legendary film's original screenwriter, and an original Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by country legend and pop icon Dolly Parton. It tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy - three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the girls manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit? Inspired by the cult film this hilarious new West End production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is written by Patricia Resnick, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. It is directed by Jeff Calhoun, choreography by Lisa Stevens, design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Mark Crossland, musical direction by Andrew Hilton and casting by Victoria Roe.

Tour Dates:

FRIDAY 13 AUGUST - SATURDAY 14 AUGUST 2021

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

ON SALE NOW

CASTING TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

TUESDAY 17 AUGUST - SATURDAY 21 AUGUST 2021

Manchester Palace Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester

ON SALE NOW

CASTING TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

TUESDAY 24 AUGUST - SATURDAY 28 AUGUST 2021

Glasgow King's Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow

ON SALE NOW

Louise Redknapp STARS AS VIOLET NEWSTEAD

TUESDAY 31 AUGUST - SATURDAY 4 SEPTEMBER 2021

Mayflower, Southampton

www.mayflower.org.uk

ON SALE NOW

Louise Redknapp STARS AS VIOLET NEWSTEAD

TUESDAY 7 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 11 SEPTEMBER 2021

The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Louise Redknapp STARS AS VIOLET NEWSTEAD

TUESDAY 14 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 18 SEPTEMBER 2021

Edinburgh Playhouse

www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse

ON SALE NOW

Louise Redknapp STARS AS VIOLET NEWSTEAD

TUESDAY 21 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 25 SEPTEMBER 2021

The Marlowe, Canterbury

www.marlowetheatre.com

ON SALE NOW

Louise Redknapp STARS AS VIOLET NEWSTEAD

TUESDAY 28 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 2 OCTOBER 2021

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre

ON SALE NOW

Louise Redknapp STARS AS VIOLET NEWSTEAD

TUESDAY 5 OCTOBER - SATURDAY 9 OCTOBER 2021

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

www.venuecymru.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

CASTING TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

TUESDAY 12 OCTOBER - SATURDAY 16 OCTOBER 2021

Bristol Hippodrome

www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome

ON SALE NOW

Louise Redknapp STARS AS VIOLET NEWSTEAD

TUESDAY 19 OCTOBER - SATURDAY 23 OCTOBER 2021

New Wimbledon Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre

ON SALE NOW

Louise Redknapp STARS AS VIOLET NEWSTEAD

TUESDAY 26 OCTOBER - SATURDAY 30 OCTOBER 2021

Nottingham Theatre Royal

www.trch.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Louise Redknapp STARS AS VIOLET NEWSTEAD

TUESDAY 2 NOVEMBER - SATURDAY 6 NOVEMBER 2021

Liverpool Empire

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire

ON SALE NOW

Louise Redknapp STARS AS VIOLET NEWSTEAD

TUESDAY 9 NOVEMBER - SATURDAY 13 NOVEMBER 2021

Sunderland Empire

www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

ON SALE NOW

Louise Redknapp STARS AS VIOLET NEWSTEAD

TUESDAY 16 NOVEMBER - SATURDAY 20 NOVEMBER 2021

The Alexandra, Birmingham

www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham

ON SALE NOW

Louise Redknapp STARS AS VIOLET NEWSTEAD

TUESDAY 23 NOVEMBER - SATURDAY 27 NOVEMBER 2021

Eden Court, Inverness

www.eden-court.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

CASTING TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

TUESDAY 30 NOVEMBER - SATURDAY 4 DECEMBER 2021

Theatre Royal Plymouth

www.theatreroyal.com

ON SALE SOON

CASTING TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON