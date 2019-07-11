London's Best Post-Theatre Places To Eat and Drink

Make the most of the long summer evenings by heading to one of the capital's food or drink hotspots after your theatre trip. Here are some of the best restaurants, cafes and bars to check out!

Brasserie Zédel

Right in the heart of the West End is this old-school gem: a grand Parisian brasserie with sumptuous Art Deco stylings and a satisfying - but very affordable - à la carte menu, served until midnight. There's also a classic cocktail bar, plus high-quality music and entertainment in the Live at Zédel cabaret space.

www.brasseriezedel.com

A Wong

Hamilton or Wicked diners seeking a good meal in Victoria should look no further than A Wong. Offering an exciting variety of regional delicacies from across China, it's a real flavour journey. You can also get small plates paired with enticing drinks at the Forbidden City underground bar - a perfect end to a night out.

www.awong.co.uk

The Delauney

Channelling the grand cafes of Mittel-Europe - think steak tartare, rock oysters, schnitzel, goulash and delicious desserts, all served impeccably on crisp white tablecloths - but with the convenience and economy to suit a busy theatre diner. The "menu rapide" is just £13.50, and look out for reduced-price theatre deals. Last food orders at 11pm.

thedelaunay.verbbrands.com

Joe Allen

The iconic Covent Garden hangout remains a go-to for theatre buffs. As well as enjoying its American brasserie cuisine (including a set menu) and extensive drinks list (martinis, sidecars, mojitos and 'The Chita Rivera'), take in the show poster-lined walls, excellent music, and unrivalled celeb-spotting - actors and creatives often wind up here post-show...

www.joeallen.co.uk

Opium

London's Chinatown is still buzzing late at night, and just wandering its packed, colourful streets makes for fantastic post-show entertainment. There are any number of great dining options too, from buffets to sweet treats. Particularly trendy is the 1920s Shanghai parlour-themed Opium: superior dim sum and cocktails, open till the early hours of the morning.

opiumchinatown.com

J Sheekey

Handy for Soho, Leicester Square and Covent Garden, this seafood spot has been a London institution for over 100 years. From shrimp and oysters to Thai-spiced mussels, dressed crab, lobster ceviche and an unbeatable fish pie, it's a mouth-watering menu - and there's a late-night supper edition perfect for post-theatre dining.

www.j-sheekey.co.uk

Skylon

Skylon takes its name from the original structure built for the 1951 Festival of Britain, and there are nods to that iconic design in its striking décor. The modern British cuisine is delectable (and there's a superb post-theatre menu), but best of all is the incredible vista overlooking the Thames, South Bank and London's bustling nightlife.

www.skylon-restaurant.co.uk

