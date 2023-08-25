London Theatre Week: Tickets from £25 for PYGMALION at the Old Vic

London Theatre Week: Tickets from £25 for Pygmalion

Eliza Doolittle aspires to more than selling flowers on the streets of Covent Garden.



After a chance meeting with Professor Henry Higgins and Colonel Pickering, she finds herself the subject of a rash bet to pass her off as a lady amongst the great and the good of London society.



Olivier and Tony Award-winner Richard Jones (Endgame, The Hairy Ape) directs the Olivier Award-winning duo of Bertie Carvel (The 47th, The Crown) and Patsy Ferran (Camp Siegfried, A Streetcar Named Desire) in George Bernard Shaw’s explosively funny, biting and subversive satire on class, as the ruthless linguist Higgins attempts to transform the brilliantly irrepressible Eliza – who breaks the mould he creates for her.

Tuesday 12 September 2023 - 18 September 2023

Was £40 - Now £25

Was £53 - Now £35

Was £72 - Now £55



Wednesday 20 September 2023 - Monday 25 September 2023

Was £40 - Now £25

Was £53 - Now £35

Was £74 - Now £55



Thursday 21 September 2023 - Monday 25 September 2023 (excl. Saturday)

Was £47 - Now £35

Was £60 - Now £45



Valid on all performances Monday - Friday from 12 September 2023 - 25 September 2023.

(Excl. Saturday performances and Tuesday 19 September 2023)