London Theatre Week - See over 50 Award-Winning Musicals and Plays with Tickets from £15, £25 or £35

London Theatre Week is the West End’s biggest promotion, giving you the chance to see over 50 amazing award-winning musicals and stunning plays with tickets from £15, £25 or £35.

Wicked at Apollo Victoria Theatre - Tickets From £25!

“One of the most successful musicals of all time” (BBC News), Wicked is already the 12th longest running production in West End history. Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters from ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’, revealing the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West. This musical phenomenon is the winner of over 100 major international awards, including three Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, eleven WhatsOnStage Awards, and a Grammy. Running time: 2 hours and 45 minutes, including a 20-minute interval Please note that loud noises, flashing lights, smoke effects, and strobe lighting feature in the production.

Disney's The Lion King at Lyceum Theatre - Tickets From £35!

Set against the majesty of the Serengeti Plains and to the evocative rhythms of Africa, Disney's multi-award winning musical will redefine your expectations of theatre. Brilliantly reimagined by acclaimed director Julie Taymor, Disney's beloved film has been transformed into a spectacular theatrical experience that explodes with glorious colours, stunning effects and enchanting music. At its heart is the powerful and moving story of Simba - the epic adventure of his journey from wide-eyed cub to his destined role as King of the Pridelands.

Disney's Frozen at Royal Drury Lane - Tickets From £35!

Set the magic free with Disney’s spectacular Frozen. The award-winning musical brings to life a world of sumptuous beauty, humour and iconic music in a jaw-dropping production to melt hearts of all ages. When Queen Elsa’s hidden powers plunge the land of Arendelle into an eternal winter, her sister Anna sets out to find her and save the kingdom before it’s too late. But as the storm rages on, both sisters must learn that only an act of true love can thaw a frozen heart. Frozen will defy all expectations on an unforgettable journey packed with thrilling surprises, hilarious characters and soaring music, including twelve new songs written especially for the show, alongside all the classics such as ‘For the First Time in Forever’, ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman?’ and the worldwide smash-hit, ‘Let It Go’. Brought to the stage with astonishing special effects by an award-winning creative team, Frozen is the awe-inspiring musical sensation at the magnificent Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Once you’ve seen it, you’ll never let it go.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow at Phoenix Theatre - Tickets From £35!

BEFORE THE WORLD TURNED UPSIDE DOWN… Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach. Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end. By Kate Trefry, original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne & Kate Trefry Based on the Netflix Series, 'Stranger Things', created by the Duffer Brothers. Directed by Stephen Daldry

Mean Girls at Savoy Theatre - Tickets From £35!

It’s gonna be a little bit dramatic… Get in, loser, MEAN GIRLS is going to London. Broadway’s hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team including writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon), comes to the Savoy Theatre next spring. Meet The Plastics –Regina, Gretchen and Karen. They rule North Shore High and will burn anyone who gets in their way. Home-schooled Cady Heron may think she knows a thing or two about survival of the fittest thanks to her zoologist parents, but high school is a whole new level of savage. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a queen bee without getting stung. Expect iconic characters, razor-sharp wit, and killer songs. Grab your friends and your cool mom, this is going to be fetch –and YES London, we’re making it happen! The reign begins June 2024. If you want to sit with us, book your tickets and don’t forget…on Wednesdays, we wear pink.

Hello Dolly! at The London Palladium - Tickets From £25!

Imelda Staunton will be back where she belongs in Hello, Dolly! next summer, as one of the most iconic musicals of all time comes to The London Palladium. With an unforgettable score by the legendary Jerry Herman, Hello, Dolly! will begin performances at The London Palladium on Saturday 6 July 2024 for a strictly limited 10-week season. Multi Olivier and BAFTA Award-winning Imelda Staunton plays meddlesome socialite turned matchmaker Dolly Levi, as she travels to Yonkers, New York to find a match for the miserly, unmarried ‘half-a-millionaire’ Horace Vandergelder. But everything changes when she decides that the next match she needs to make is for herself. With music and lyrics by__ Jerry Herman__ (La Cage aux Folles, Mack and Mabel, Mame) and book by Michael Stewart (42nd Street, Mack and Mabel, Barnum), Hello, Dolly! is one of the most iconic musicals of all time. Jerry Herman’s timeless score includes ‘Put On Your Sunday Clothes’, ‘Ribbons Down My Back’, ‘Before the Parade Passes By’, ‘Elegance’, ‘It Only Takes a Moment’ and of course, ‘Hello, Dolly!’. This brand new production reunites Imelda with director Dominic Cooke, following their spectacular, critically acclaimed production of Stephen Sondheim’s Follies at The National Theatre.

Priscilla The Party at Here @ Outernet - Tickets From £35! Save up to 43%!

Based on the Oscar-winning movie, and Tony Award and Olivier Award-winning musical, Priscilla the Party! tells the same heart-warming, uplifting story of three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus searching for love and friendship and end up finding more than they could have ever dreamed of. With a dazzling array of over 500 award-winning costumes, 200 extraordinary head-dresses and a hit parade of dance floor favourites, this wildly fresh and funny musical is a journey to the heart of FABULOUS! So, dust off your wigs and heels, brush up your disco moves and cover yourself in all the glitter you can find, because the iconic, joyous and award-winning hit musical Priscilla Queen of the Desert is now a Party! Opening at HERE at Outernet next to the Tottenham Court Road tube station, in the heart of Soho, the show will transport you to the Australian outback where you will enjoy a dazzling array of eye-popping costumes, and dance along to a gyrating hit parade of dance floor classics. Since it first opened in Sydney in 2006, the smash-hit musical has been wowing audiences all across the globe, opening in London in 2009 and on Broadway in 2011 and touring across the US and UK ever since. Now the Original West End Creative Team are reuniting to bring you Priscilla The Party!

The Book Of Mormon at The Prince Of Wales Theatre - Tickets From £25!

The Book of Mormon comes from South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and Avenue Q co-creator Robert Lopez. The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards® and four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical for both, follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s about as far away a from Salt Lake City as you can get. “THE BEST MUSICAL OF THIS CENTURY” New York Times – Ben Brantley

Les Miserables at Sondheim Theatre - Tickets From £35!

‘A THRILLING INSPIRATION’ The Guardian This brilliant new staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed “Les Mis for the 21st Century” (Huffington Post), “a reborn dream of a production” (Daily Telegraph) and “perfect theatre in a perfect theatre” (Sunday Telegraph). The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs; I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Bring Him Home, One Day More, Master Of The House and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and in 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals.

Tina at Aldwych Theatre - Tickets From £25!

‘Irresistibly Uplifting’ - Hollywood Reporter Tina Turner was one of the greatest musical artists the world has ever seen. From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her triumphant transformation into the global Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner didn’t just break the rules, she rewrote them! Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her much-loved hits, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is an exhilarating celebration of the artist we know and love. Now celebrating five years in the West End and presented in association with Tina Turner herself, this smash hit musical is written by Olivier Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd. During her incredible life, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, selling more concert tickets than any other solo performer in music history.

The Mousetrap at St Martin's Theatre - Tickets From £15! Save up to 55%!

AGATHA CHRISTIE’S THE MOUSETRAP is the world’s longest-running play. This thrilling West End production – which has become as much of a London icon as Big Ben or Buckingham Palace – is THE genre-defining murder mystery from the best-selling novelist of all time… case closed! As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at a stately countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst! One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim? Can you solve the mystery before another “mouse” goes SNAP? For almost 70 years, AGATHA CHRISTIE’S THE MOUSETRAP has kept millions of people from every corner of the globe on the edge of their seats. HAVE YOUDUNNIT

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Palace Theatre - Tickets From £15!

There’s magic in every moment at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the most awarded play in history and “one of the most defining pop culture events of the decade” (Forbes). And now, the 8th Harry Potter story is bringing the magic back to London’s West End. 19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance. This one-of-a-kind theatrical experience is packed with "thrilling theatricality and pulse-pounding storytelling" (The Hollywood Reporter). It will leave you “audibly wowed, cheering and gasping” (The Telegraph), as “visions of pure enchantment send shivers down your spine” (Rolling Stone). “It is out of this world, it’s magic, it’s a hit” (The Times).

Matilda at Cambridge Theatre - Tickets From £25!

Matilda The Musical is the multi award-winning musical from the Royal Shakespeare Company, inspired by the beloved book by the incomparable Roald Dahl. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda The Musical is the story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. Winner of 100 international awards, including 24 for Best Musical, Matilda continues to delight audiences of all ages.

Back To The Future at Adelphi Theatre - Tickets From £25!

When Marty McFly is transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the past and send himself... back to the future. Based on the classic 1980s film, this spectacular and hilarious musical adventure is directed by the Tony Award-winning John Rando, with a score by legendary film composer Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard (Ghost The Musical), along with hit songs from the film. Book your tickets yesterday!

Cirque du Soleil - Alegria at Prince Albert Hall - Tickets From £55! Save up to 38%!

Step into the light in January 2024 with Cirque du Soleil’s most iconic production Alegria: In a New Light, playing at the Royal Albert Hall for a limited season. Now celebrating its 30th anniversary, this all-time classic has been reimagined for a new generation to fall in love with. It will whisk audiences away to a mystical world sprinkled with visual poetry and acrobatic extravagance. At the heart of a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king, Alegría: In a New Light witnesses the power struggle at play between the old order and the youth in strive for hope and renewal. As the court jester clumsily tries to take the throne, a growing desire for change emerges from the street to defy the status-quo and bring joy to the world. With its Grammy-nominated soundtrack, mesmerising acrobatics, surreal costume designs, vibrant sets, and playful humour, Alegría: In a New Light unfolds a touching immersive experience filled with a joyous magical feeling – a quintessential Cirque du Soleil spectacle suitable for all the family.

A Mirror at Trafalgar Theatre - Tickets From £15! Save up to 65%

You are invited to celebrate the wedding of Leyla and Joel. Award-winning actors Jonny Lee Miller (Trainspotting, Elementary) and Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education, Scenes with Girls) star in the "extraordinary and mesmeric" A Mirror, coming to London's West End following a sell-out run at the Almeida Theatre. Would the congregation please stand and swear the Oath of Allegiance. Writer Sam Holcroft (Rules for Living, Edgar & Annabel for The National Theatre) and director Jeremy Herrin (Best of Enemies, People, Places and Things) take audiences on a surprising, entertaining and thought-provoking journey. When creativity and corruption collide, who decides what is art and what is truth? Geoffrey Streatfeild returns to the role of Bax, and BIFA Winner and BAFTA nominee Samuel Adewunmi will play the role of Adem. Running for a strictly limited season, don't miss this thrilling and "brilliantly mischievous" new play. At the Trafalgar Theatre from 22 January.

Bronco Billy at Charing Cross Theatre - Tickets From £15! Save up to 52%!

A rollicking new musical comedy based on the original Clint Eastwood motion picture. It’s 1979 and life is tough for a group of romantic fast-drawing, trick-riding, disco-dancing Wild West roustabouts and their travelling show, but things take an unexpected turn when Bronco Billy (leader of this rag-tag troupe) meets Antoinette Lilly, a determined Manhattan heiress on the run for her life. So begins a wild, zany ride in this thrillingly upbeat musical about love, reinvention, family and living your dream.

The Choir Of Man at Arts Theatre - Tickets From £15! Save up to 50%!

THE OLIVIER NOMINATED, WORLDWIDE SMASH HIT IS RETURNING TO THE WEST END! Welcome to THE CHOIR OF MAN- the best night in your local you’ve ever had. It’s a party, it’s a concert, it’s a lock in like no other. Featuring breath-taking reinventions of chart topping hits from artists including Guns’N’Roses, Fun!, Adele, Avicii, Paul Simon, Sia and many more, THE CHOIR OF MAN has something for everyone! The multi-talented cast of nine guys combine beautiful harmonies and foot-stomping singalongs with world-class tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community. This is a riotously feel-good homage to that gathering place we’ve all missed so much over the last year: the pub. With a real working bar on stage, come ready to drink in the action! ★★★★★ “A feast for the senses, Choir of Man will have you dancing down the aisles. Leave your worries in your coat and grab a pint!” - Broadway Baby

Everybody's Talking About Jamie at Peacock Theatre - Tickets From £25! Save up to 57%!

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation. Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. This ‘Funny, outrageous, touching’ (Daily Telegraph), musical sensation is to be experienced by all the family and not to be missed! Set to an original score of catchy pop tunes that will ‘blow the roof of the Theatre’ (Mail on Sunday) by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells and writer Tom MacRae (Doctor Who). Choregraphed by Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist Kate Prince (Into The Hoods, Some Like It Hip Hop, SYLVIA, Message In A Bottle). This ‘sparking coming-of-age musical’ (The Times) will have everybody talking about Jamie for years to come. Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.

F**king Men at Waterloo East - Tickets From £20! Save up to 42%!

After a complete SELL OUT season in 2023 the hit play F--king Men by Tony-winning Joe DiPietro returns to Waterloo East Theatre for a limited 6 week run from April 13 2024. This dramatic comedy follows ten men through a series of erotic encounters that change their lives in small but significant ways. In the raw and updated new version, Tony-winning writer Joe DiPietro takes a sharp and insightful look at the experiences of modern gay men as they navigate their conflicting desires for the comfort of monogamous love and the thrill of sexual freedom. A modern retelling of Schnitzler’s infamous classic La Ronde, F--king Men is a fascinating, funny and provocative story of sex, love and connection. Please find your way to your seat in plenty of time as there's a strict no latecomers policy.

For Black Boys... at Garrick Theatre - Tickets From £25! Save up to 41%!

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ - ‘A landmark moment in West End theatre’ - ( The Telegraph) ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ - ‘A tender, joyous show’ - (Financial Times) ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ - ‘A powerful and deeply moving meditation on Black masculinity and Black life in Britain’ - (The Guardian) For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy returns to London’s West End in 2024 following three previously sold-out runs. 'I found a king in me and now I love you I found a king in you and now I love me' Father figures and fashion tips. Lost loves and jollof rice. African empires and illicit sex. Good days and bad days. Six young Black men meet for group therapy, and let their hearts – and imaginations – run wild. Inspired by Ntozake Shange's ‘For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf’, For Black Boys... is located on the threshold of joyful fantasy and brutal reality: a world of music, movement, storytelling and verse – where six men clash and connect in a desperate bid for survival. ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ‘a powerful and deeply moving meditation on Black masculinity and Black life in Britain’ - The Guardian Following sold-out runs at the Apollo Theatre, Royal Court Theatre and New Diorama Theatre, Ryan Calais Cameron’s Olivier-Award nominated, multi award- winning For Black Boys Who Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy returns to the West End for a limited 9 week run at the Garrick Theatre. ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ The Independent ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Daily Mail ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ The i ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Metro ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Afridiziak ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Broadway World ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ British Theatre Guide ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ British Black List ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Theatre Weekly ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Reviews Hub ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Arts Desk ★ ★ ★ ★ Time Out ★ ★ ★ ★ WhatsOnStage ★ ★ ★ ★ The Stage ★ ★ ★ ★ London Theatre

Guys & Dolls at Bridge Theatre - Tickets From £25! Save up to 52%!

The Bridge transforms for one of the greatest musicals of all time. Be transported to the streets of Manhattan in Guys and Dolls directed by Nicholas Hytner. Featuring the Broadway classics; Luck Be a Lady, Sit Down You Are Rocking The Boat, Adelaide’s Lament, Guys & Dolls and more. With Daniel Mays, Cedric Neal, Andrew Richardson, Celinde Schoenmaker and Marisha Wallace. Stand right in the centre of the action and move around the stage area with IMMERSIVE TICKETS. Or sit around the auditorium with SEATED TICKETS, where you will never be more than four rows away from the action of the stage area.

The Play That Goes Wrong at Duchess Theatre - Tickets From £25! Save up to 50%!

Do not miss Mischief’s award-winning ‘masterpiece of malfunction’ (The Times) THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG as it crashes into its ninth chaotic year in the West End at the Duchess Theatre. You all know the classic whodunnit story, there has been a murder at a country manor and an inspector is set on the case to find who the culprit is. However, when this plot is given to the accident-prone thespians at The Cornley Drama Society, everything that can go wrong… does! The actors and crew battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Do you ever find out who murdered Charles Haversham? You’ll have to see for yourself! Experience total mayhem and enjoy the perfect slice of escapist comedy, guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter.

Instructions For A Teenage Armageddon at Garrick Theatre - Tickets From £15! Save up to 50%!

She was a 17 year old girl, the only God she believed in was Taylor Swift” After her sister’s untimely death by a Yorkshire Pudding, a funny teenage misfit begrudgingly joins a flailing scout group to help her navigate the kicks and punches of adolescence with varying degrees of success. Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon is a rollercoaster ride through youth. Whether you are a young person, know a young person, or simply were a young person once – it’s time to rip up the rule book and reconnect with your younger self.

Jason Robert Brown at London Palladium - Tickets From £35! Save up to 49%!

Musical Theatre legend Jason Robert Brown comes to the London Palladium for one night only, in an unmissable concert spectacular on Sunday 24 March 2024. Jason is the ultimate multi-hyphenate – an equally skilled composer, lyricist, conductor, arranger, orchestrator, director and performer as is best known for his dazzling scores to several of the most renowned musicals of our time, including the generation-defining “The Last Five Years,” his debut song cycle “Songs for a New World,” and the seminal “Parade,” winner of the 1999 Tony Award for Best Score and the 2023 Tony for Best Revival of a Musical. In this stunning concert, Brown will perform selections from his groundbreaking compositions, joined by very special guest Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winner Cynthia Erivo.

Kathy and Stells Solve A Murder at Ambassador's Theatre - Tickets From £25! Save up to 43%!

★★★★★ - The I ★★★★★ - The Arts Desk ★★★★ - The Guardian ★★★★ - Financial Times It’s murder in the West End - as the award-winning musical comedy Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder! hits London. BFFs Kathy and Stella host Hull's least successful true crime podcast. When their favourite author is killed they are thrust into a thrilling whodunnit of their own! Hailed as ‘comedy gold’ (TimeOut), this big-hearted, laugh out loud musical follows the unlikely crime-fighting duo as they put their friendship on the line to become part of the story. Can they crack the case, (and become global podcast superstars) before the killer strikes again…? After sell out runs in Manchester, Bristol and Edinburgh, Kathy & Stella arrive at The Ambassadors Theatre this Spring for an ‘unmissable show’ (Daily Mail). Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder! is the ‘bloody marvellous’ (Financial Times) musical from Jon Brittain (Rotterdam) and Matthew Floyd Jones (Frisky and Mannish) with Fabian Aloise (Sunset Boulevard) and is produced by the multi Olivier Award-winners behind Fleabag, Baby Reindeer and The 39 Steps. Make sure you tune in for a night of ‘utter, unalloyed joy’ (The i). Until then, see you next murder… ★★★★ Daily Mail | ★★★★ WhatsOnStage ★★★★ TimeOut | ★★★★ The Stage

The Little Big Things at Soho Place - Tickets From £35! Save up to 28%!

An extraordinary true story about an ordinary family. When one moment changes everything, Henry’s family are split between a past they no longer recognise, and a future they could never foresee. Can Mum and Dad rally his three brothers; as the family start a journey to overcome the unimaginable? Based on the Sunday Times best-selling autobiography by Henry Fraser, The Little Big Things is a new British musical with an explosive theatrical pop soundtrack in a world premiere production. This uplifting and colourful new musical is a life-affirming reminder about the transformative power of family, and how sometimes it really is the little things which matter the most. An avid sportsman and academy player with a premiership Rugby club, Henry Fraser’s life changed forever when in 2009 he had a diving accident. From that moment he had a new life to live as a tetraplegic and new circumstances to accept and adapt to. Henry’s defiance and determination to prosper against devastating odds led to him wheeling himself out of hospital a whole year earlier than predicted. Today he is a successful artist, inspirational speaker and best-selling author.

Jenufa ENO at ENO/London Collseum - Tickets From £25! Save up to 66%!

A tale of honour, love and sacrifice, Jenůfa explores the stigma of pregnancy out of wedlock against the backdrop of a small community. Loved by two half-brothers, Jenůfa is secretly pregnant by one of them. Abandoned by the child’s father, she gives birth alone, only assisted by her stepmother. Unaware of the child, the second brother pledges to marry Jenůfa, but, as their wedding looms, tragedy strikes. Concerned for the family’s reputation, her stepmother commits an unspeakable act in the hope that dishonour is averted and Jenůfa does not remain alone. But when a baby’s body is found in the river on the wedding day, the devastating truth is revealed to all. Directed by David Alden, ENO’s Olivier Award-winning staging updates the setting to an isolated 20th century industrial estate in the Eastern Bloc, giving the story a contemporary edge that makes it feel even more relevant for today’s audiences. Janáček’s powerfully rich score is conducted by Keri-Lynn Wilson. Soprano Jennifer Davis makes her role debut as Jenůfa, with Susan Bullock as her stepmother Kostelnička and Richard Trey Smagur making his ENO debut as Laca. ENO Harewood Artist, John Findon, sings Steva.

Machinal at The Old Vic - Tickets From £25! Save up to 38%!

‘How can that be? A great sin – a mortal sin – for which I must die and go to hell – but it made me free! One moment I was free!’ From the outside, Helen Jones and her husband had a ‘happy marriage’. Until she murdered him. Based on the true crime story of Ruth Snyder in 1928 that shook a nation, Sophie Treadwell’s seminal Machinal is a pulse-pounding journey of someone pushed to breaking point by the relentless machinery of life, expectation and convention. Rosie Sheehy (Oleanna, Chernobyl) reprises her critically acclaimed role in Olivier Award-winning director Richard Jones’ ‘outstanding production’ (Daily Mail). The cast of Machinal will also include: Daniel Abelson, Sam Alexander, Steven Beard, Daniel Bowerbank, Imogen Daines, Buffy Davis, Tim Frances, Carla Harrison-Hodge, Emilio Iannucci, Pierro Niel-Mee and Wendy Nottingham, with further casting to be announced. Director Richard Jones Set Hyemi Shin Movement Sarah Fahie Costume Nicky Gillibrand Lighting Adam Silverman Sound Benjamin Grant Casting Ginny Schiller CDG A Ustinov Studio, Theatre Royal Bath production in association with The Old Vic

Made In Dagenham at London Palladium - Tickets From £15! Save up to 47%!

"If you want something done, ask a busy woman...” Inspired by a true story and based on the hit film, MADE IN DAGENHAM is a powerhouse musical comedy about friendship, love and the importance of fighting for what's right. With a critically acclaimed score, this raucously funny show returns to the West End for one-night only! Pixie Lott and Killian Donnelly lead a stunning cast in this 10th Anniversary Concert, directed by Shaun Kerrison, with book by Richard Bean and music and lyrics by David Arnold and Richard Thomas. Bonnie Langford joins the all-star cast as Barbara Castle, with further casting to be announced Essex, 1968. When Ford’s Dagenham car plant drops female workers’ pay, working mum Rita leads her friends in a battle against the mighty company and the corrupted union supposed to protect them. As the women’s journey grows, so does the pressure. Can Rita keep up the fight and the happy home she’s built? Enduringly funny, touching and timeless, MADE IN DAGENHAM shows how ordinary people can do extraordinary things when they stand together. Book now for the ultimate feel-good night out. Photo credit: Danny Kaan

Nachtland at Old Vic - Tickets From £25! Save up to 33%!

Tony Award-winner__ Patrick Marber__ (Leopoldstadt) directs a jagged new satire from one of Germany's foremost playwrights. Modern day Germany. Nicola and Philipp argue as they clear out their late father’s house. When they find an old painting stashed in the attic, things get savage. The painting is a quaint street scene from 1920s Vienna; the work of a failed artist who abandoned his original vocation for Nazism… Nicola wants to sell it. Philipp wants to keep it. Philipp’s wife Judith wants to burn it. Nachtland* is a mordant satire about marriage, legacy, the rise of the new right, and the terrible impulses buried deep. Marius von Mayenburg is one of Germany’s most produced contemporary playwrights. His plays include Fireface, Plastic and The Ugly One. *Nachtland is an invented German word. It suggests a place of eternal darkness.

Next To Normal at Wyndham's Theatre - Tickets From £25!

Next To Normal is an intimate exploration of family and loss. At its heart is Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs this powerful rock musical about a far‑from‑average family.

Opening Night at Gielgud Theatre - Tickets From £25!

The incomparable Sheridan Smith returns to musical theatre in the world premiere of Opening Night from the creative minds of Rufus Wainwright, one of the most acclaimed songwriters of his generation, and celebrated director Ivo van Hove. Based on John Cassavetes' legendary film, Opening Night follows a theatre company's preparations to stage a major new play on Broadway. But drama ignites behind the scenes when their leading lady is rocked by tragedy, and her personal turmoil forces everybody to deliver the performance of their lives. This beautifully rich new musical premieres at London's Gielgud Theatre for a strictly limited run from 6 March 2024.

Police Cops at Southwark Playhouse - Tickets From £15! Save up to 51%!

Following a riotous hit run at Southwark Playhouse Borough in 2023, the critically acclaimed “hilarious“, “bonkers” and “dazzling” Police Cops: The Musical returns bigger and better than ever. USA, 1980. In an era of tight jeans, fast cars, and uncompromising facial hair, a pair of mismatched police cops are on the case to bring down the baddest cat in America! Police Cops: The Musical… All singing, all dancing, all guns blazing. Written by multi award-winning comedy company Police Cops with an original score by Brit Award winning Ben Adams (Eugenius), Police Cops: The Musical returns with more madness, more jokes and even more lucky eggs. Don’t miss the anticipated return of the “cleverest comedy musical in London” (Theatre Weekly) for seven weeks only. Make sure you “catch them now, before they take over the world” (WhyNow). ★★★★★ “A riotous love letter to the movies of the ‘80s and an absurd comedy that sits amongst the likes of Airplane and The Naked Gun – definitely very good company. It’s an absolute blast!” WhatsOnStage ★★★★ “This new musical is unashamedly entertaining… I laughed and laughed! Bullet-quick comic timing” Daily Mail ★★★★★ “My face was hurting from laughing… stupendously successful, and already proving addictive” All That Dazzles

Red Pitch at Sohoplace - Tickets From £25! Save up to 41%!

Red Pitch, celebrated by critics as a “remarkable, next-level coming-of-age story” by acclaimed writer Tyrell Williams, transfers to London’s newest West End theatre, @sohoplace, following 2 sold-out, award-winning runs at the Bush Theatre. Kedar Williams-Stirling (Sex Education), Emeka Sesay (The Power) and Francis Lovehall (Small Axe) are directed by Daniel Bailey in the award-winning “energetic, artfully staged production” (Evening Standard) about brotherhood, ambition, girls, community, and what it really means to belong. Red Pitch is the unprecedented winner of all 5 Major Best Debut Play awards. What happens when your football pitch, a place you’ve laughed, fought, and forged friendships - the very existence of your closeknit community - is threatened by impending demolition? Can 3 lifelong friends continue to dream of stardom, or will their goals be torn down alongside their home?​ Fast-paced and sharp-edged, Red Pitch “is beautifully crafted, empathetically acted and deftly directed” (Time Out). A truly powerful story, packed full of joy, that’s "smart, sophisticated playwriting at its best" (WhatsOnStage). Opening 15 March for 58 performances only Red Pitch is the must-see play of 2024, you won’t want to miss.

Shrek The Musical at Eventim Apollo - Tickets From £15! Save up to 53%!

You don’t have to go Far Far Away to find an unforgettable experience at London’s legendary Eventim Apollo; Shrek the Musical – a Shrektacular stage adaptation of the blockbuster movie. Join Shrek, (Antony Lawrence) and Donkey, (Brandon Lee Sears) on their intrepid journey to rescue the beautiful, but cursed, Princess Fiona (Joanne Clifton) from a castle protected by a fearsome fire- breathing dragon (Cherece Richards). Forget Hollywood endings, this story is what happens when freaks do fairy tales! With a production as sharp as a Donkey one-liner, Shrek the Musical rolls out ogre-sized fun. It effortlessly blends laugh-out-loud comedy, uplifting dance numbers and a core message of self-acceptance – proving ‘beautiful ain’t always pretty’. Hitting London for 6 weeks only, don’t miss your chance to round up the whole family for an unforgettable night out. You wouldn’t want this award-winning story of acceptance to turn into a tale of regret. Book now!

Side Show at London Palladium - Tickets From £15! Save up to 61%!

SIDE SHOW comes to the London Palladium in a special, one-night-only concert spectacular on Sunday 3 March 2024. West End legends Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker lead a phenomenal cast as the legendary Hilton twins, ‘Daisy’ and ‘Violet’ and are joined by Bradley Jaden as ‘Terry’ and Tosh Wanogho-Maud as ‘Buddy’. Based on the true story of conjoined twins who rose to fame during the Depression, SIDE SHOW is a moving portrait of two women joined at the hip whose extraordinary bond brings them stardom but denies them love. The Tony nominated musical follows the sisters’ heart-warming search for affection and acceptance amidst the spectacle of fame. With Book and Lyrics by Bill Russell, Music by Henry Krieger and additional book material by Bill Condon, Side Show boasts a stunning score including ‘Who Will Love Me As I Am’, ‘The Devil You Know’ and ‘I Will Never Leave You’. This production is directed by Emma Butler with Adam Hoskins as Musical Director.

Sister Act at Dominion Theatre - Tickets From £25!

See soul sensation and Olivier Award winning superstar Beverley Knight from 15 March, and X Factor winner and international pop icon Alexandra Burke from 10 June as diva-in-disguise Deloris Van Cartier! Plus, catch Gavin and Stacey's Ruth Jones in her West End debut as Mother Superior. This heavenly hit features a marvellous Motown-inspired score by the legendary Alan Menken, winner of 8 Oscars and multiple Tony Awards. Based on the beloved film, this story of music, mishaps and nuns on the run is a joyous and uplifting tale of finding your voice and singing out, with your sisters by your side. After delighting half a million people up and down the country, the sisters are back in the habit for a limited London season at the Dominion Theatre. This nunbelievable musical comedy begins March 2024 – don’t miss it! Beverley Knight and Ruth Jones will only be performing from 15 March – 8 June. 9-13 May 2024 Please note Ruth Jones will not be performing, the role of Mother Superior will be played by Lesley Joseph. 5-17 April & 27 April 2024 Please note Lemar will not be performing. 3-8 June 2024 Please note Clive Rowe will not be performing.

Standing At The Sky's Edge at Gillian Lynne Theatre - Tickets From £25! Save up to 23%!

The multi-award winning new musical Standing at the Sky’s Edge – winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, UK Theatre Award for Best Musical Production, and the South Bank Sky Arts Award – transfers to the West End following sold-out runs at The National Theatre and Sheffield Theatres. Hailed as ‘the most exciting new British musical in years’ (WhatsOnStage), Standing at the Sky’s Edge was originally written as a love letter to Sheffield, charting the hopes and dreams of three generations over the course of six tumultuous decades, navigating universal themes of love, loss and survival. Directed by Sheffield Theatres’ Artistic Director Robert Hastie, with irresistible songs of legendary singer-songwriter Richard Hawley and a beautiful, hilarious and gut-wrenching book by Chris Bush, Standing at the Sky’s Edge reveals the history of modern Britain through the stories of the landmark housing estate – a heartfelt exploration of the power of community and what it is we all call home.

Faith Healer at Lyric Hammersmith - Tickets From £15! Save up to 50%!

Artistic Director, Rachel O’Riordan (Iphigenia in Splott, A Doll’s House) directs Brian Friel’s “masterpiece” (The Guardian). Trawling through the remote and lonely villages of Ireland, Wales and Scotland is, The Fantastic Frank Hardy, who for one night only promises miracle cures for the sick and the suffering. He might just be more showman than shaman but… the promise of the impossible is irresistible. But it’s Frank’s shapeshifting gift and proclamations that bring him into conflict with his wife Grace and manager Teddy. As they each recount their lives together, they unveil a well of fractured memories. Brian Friel’s play Faith Healer has spellbinding allure, and powerful stage mystery; it has thrilled audiences across the world since it first opened on Broadway in 1979.

Minority Report at Lyric Hammersmith - Tickets From £15! Save up to 50%!

In 2050, neuroscientist Dame Julia Anderton is about to launch the next phase of her pioneering Pre-Crime programme, detaining people for crimes before they are committed. But when Julia is accused of pre-murder, she’s in a race against time to save herself from her own system. This thrilling adaptation of Phillip K Dick’s iconic story challenges our beliefs about justice and freewill in a real-time chase through London of the future. Minority Report sees award-winning director Max Webster reunited with the producers of the globally successful stage version of Life of Pi (‘It will make you believe in theatre. A triumph’ The Sunday Times). This incredible theatrical experience will use innovative technology to create a world at the borders of science fiction and reality.

Peanut Butter And Blueberries at Kiln Theatre - Tickets From £15! Save up to 41%!

Hafsah and Bilal are not looking for love. She has her faith, her books, her dreams. Bilal… well he’s just trying to get through uni. Studying in London, far from their hometowns of Bradford and Birmingham, they find common ground over a peanut butter and blueberry sandwich. Just as their connection is growing, the past and social realities become harder to ignore. Between opportunities, obligations and injustices, will they be able to choose each other? In her debut play, author, poet and educator Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan explores how to love when the weight of the world is on your shoulders.

Two Strangers (carry a cake across New York) at Criterion Theatre - Tickets From £15! Save up to 32%!

Dougal is a naive, impossibly upbeat Brit, flying to New York for his Dad’s second wedding. The Dad he’s never known. Waiting for him at the airport is Robin, the sister of the bride. She’s a native New Yorker, she’s late for work, and she doesn’t have time to stop and see the sights. Instant attraction? Definitely not. But with an extravagant wedding approaching and the city at their feet…anything could happen. A new British musical from writers Jim Barne and Kit Buchan.

Fangirls at Lyric Hammersmith - Tickets From £15! Save up to 50%!

Get ready for an unmissable show that pulses with the soaring adrenaline of a first crush and feels like the best pop concert you’ve never been to… Meet Edna: she's 14, she’s a misfit, and she's in love with Harry. There's just one problem: Harry’s in the world’s biggest boy band, has 38 million fans, and doesn't know she exists. When Harry’s band announces a tour stop in Edna's hometown of Sydney, Australia, she knows this is her destiny – her one chance to meet him. But how on EARTH will she get Harry's attention?! And exactly how far is she prepared to go in the name of love? If you think this is just a story about loving a boy band... think again. FANGIRLS is a thrilling and subversive musical comedy about the danger of underestimating teenage girls. After multiple sell-out runs across Australia, including the Sydney Opera House, this brand new production of the multi-award winning, pop musical phenomenon FANGIRLS is about to take the UK by storm. ★★★★★ “This pop musical will probably change your life” – Time Out Australia ★★★★★ “Believe the hype. The FANGIRLS phenomenon is real!” – Limelight ★★★★½ “FANGIRLS is sure to become an iconic hit” – ArtsHub ★★★★ “A love letter to feeling so much you just have to scream” – Guardian Australia A Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and Sonia Friedman Productions co-production.

We'll Have Nun Of It at The Other Palace Studio - Tickets From £15! Save up to 32%!

It’s 1967 - There’s a change in the breeze. A new contraceptive pill is available, same sex relationships are legal and second wave feminism is in full flux. Against this new era, four friends navigate life at St Anne’s Convent School. But as opinions collide and feelings towards one another shift, the group’s final year doesn’t play out as planned. A poignant, new coming of age musical which explores struggles surrounding Irish emigration, sexuality, and faith, We’ll Have Nun of It prompts important questions about growing up in a divided world and highlights the vitality of sisterhood during dark times. With a dynamic, multi-instrumentalist cast and explosive soul-folk score you don’t want to miss one of Edinburgh Fringe’s hottest ★★★★★ tickets with Playbill, WhatsOnStage and Forbes billing it the pick of the festival.

Wild About You at Theatre Royal Drury Lane - Tickets From £15! Save up to 56%!

WILD ABOUT YOU, a New Musical in Concert with music and lyrics by Broadway star, Chilina Kennedy (Paradise Square, Beautiful the Carole King Musical), is coming to the West End. With a book written by Eric Holmes and musical direction, orchestrations and arrangements by Daniel Edmonds, it is produced by two-time Tony Award® winner, Brian Spector. When Olivia finds herself in the hospital with limited memory, she must dig through her messy past to figure out which of the loves of her life is her emergency contact, only to understand that her desire to make everyone happy has left no one happy. Through a series of realizations, she reclaims her right to be flawed and loved in all her human complexity. However, as she regains clarity, tragedy strikes, but that’s when Olivia literally moves Heaven and Earth to reconnect with her greatest love - her son. This world premiere concert will feature Eric McCormack, among its stellar cast.

Witness For The Prosecution at London County Hall - Tickets From £15!

YOU HAVE BEEN SUMMONED FOR JURY SERVICE... Now in its sixth year, Witness for the Prosecution has captured the imagination of thousands; enthralled by the case of Leonard Vole. Accused of murdering a widow to inherit her wealth, will Leonard survive the shocking witness testimony? Will he be able to convince the jury, and you, of his innocence and escape the hangman’s noose? The audience are thrillingly placed in the thick of the action, as Agatha Christie’s story of justice, passion and betrayal unfolds around them. The twists and turns of the case are played out in a spectacular courtroom setting, as prosecution battles defence, and witnesses take to the stand to give their shocking testimonies. Don’t miss this landmark stage production on London’s Southbank. SEE YOU IN COURT. ***** 'London's guiltiest pleasure' Mail On Sunday ***** ‘Criminally good’ Daily Mail

Shifters at Bush Theatre - Tickets From £25! Save up to 54%!

Tosin Cole (Doctor Who) and Heather Agyepong (The Power) star in this fierce new romance. A tribute to the enduring power - and fragility - of memory and love. Directed by Evening Standard Theatre Award winner Lynette Linton (Blues for an Alabama Sky), book now to experience the intense intimacy of Shifters. “It’s only in looking back that I realise we were always in motion, always morphing, always shifting. Weren’t we?” Tragedy brings Des and Dre crashing back into each other’s lives, carrying new secrets and old scars. Caught in the space between memory and reality, they must struggle to navigate the shifting borders that threaten to rewrite their past and reshape their future. An astonishing world premiere from the Olivier Award winning producers of Red Pitch, Misty and The P Word. Written by Benedict Lombe, who won the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize for her debut play, Lava. Praise for Lava at the Bush Theatre: ★★★★ ‘Luminous.’ The Guardian ★★★★ ‘Absolutely phenomenal.’ Time Out ★★★★ ‘Brilliant… a celebration of black strength and excellence.’ The Times

The Cord at Bush Theatre - Tickets From £15! Save up to 73%!

“Sometimes when I look at him, I feel like he’s me. But if the baby is me, then who am I? You?” The arrival of this baby has changed everything. Amir hovers as his mother holds her grandchild for the first time, mesmerised. The bag of handmade baby clothes she’s brought lies at her feet. After she leaves, Amir watches his wife feeding their newborn son, so close, almost intertwined. They look so complete, while Amir feels aware of a growing chasm separating him from them, and him from his own mother. As sleepless nights, relentless crying and hushed arguments take their toll, Amir grapples with the puzzle of how to be a father, a son, a husband - mashing together pieces that don’t seem to fit. All he knows is he’s determined not to repeat the past. The Cord is an intensely frank and relatable insight into the challenges of being a parent and a child, no matter how old you are. This evocative new play reunites Olivier award-winning writer and director Bijan Sheibani (Barber Shop Chronicles) with the team behind his 2019 Bush Theatre hit, The Arrival. Cast includes Irfan Shamji (The Arrival, Chasing Hares) as Amir.

Cruel Intentions at The Other Palace - Tickets From £15! Save up to 32%!

★★★★★ - CityAM ‘The theatre equivalent of a bottomless brunch - outrageously fun’ ★★★★★ - The New European ‘Sexy, sassy, witty and sophisticated – it’s bloody brilliant! ★★★★★ - Daily Star Sunday ‘Very funny, very sexy and very entertaining.’ ★★★★ - Evening Standard ‘A sexy, smirky, tongue-in-someone-else’s cheek riot, gleefully politically incorrect.’ From the producers of smash-hit Heathers the Musical… A must-see experience in New York and Los Angeles and following a sold-out, critically-acclaimed production in the Assembly Palais du Variété spiegeltent at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical, finally hits London. Manipulative step-siblings Sebastian and Kathryn, flushed with their own sexual prowess, engage in a cruel bet: Kathryn goads Sebastian into attempting to seduce Annette, the headmaster’s virtuous daughter. Weaving a web of secrets and temptation, as the two set out to destroy an innocent girl — and anyone who gets in their way — they wreak havoc at their exclusive Manhattan high school, becoming entangled in their own web of deception and unexpected romance with explosive results... On the 25th anniversary of the hit film Cruel Intentions starring Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair and inspired by Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical is a wild jukebox throwback laced with a soundtrack of the greatest ‘90s pop classics including The Verve ‘Bittersweet Symphony’, R.E.M. ‘Losing My Religion’, Natalie Imbruglia ‘Torn’, Ace of Base ‘I Saw the Sign’, Christina Aguilera ‘Genie in a Bottle’, TLC ‘No Scrubs’, Boyz II Men ‘I’ll Make Love to You’, *NSYNC ‘Bye Bye Bye’, Britney Spears ’Sometimes’ and many more. Audience discretion advised. As Cruel Intentions is set in 1999, some of the language reflects that time.

Double Feature at Hampstead Theatre - Tickets From £25! Save up to 41%!

“Art and Eros are always superimposed, don’t you find? You cannot separate the two: the model naked in supplication before the artist; the artist exposing himself in trust. The beast of creation is always erect.” 1964/1967. In a rented cottage in Suffolk, a brilliant young film director, deep in making his magnum opus, confronts the ageing star that the studio has imposed on him. Vincent Price is about to walk out on the film, and Michael Reeves’ career hangs by a thread. Across the world, in a strange simulacrum of a Suffolk cottage created on a Hollywood lot, a great director and his star are engaged in a very different sort of power-game, as Alfred Hitchcock and Tippi Hedren take time off from making Marnie for one final confrontation. John Logan is an American playwright and screenwriter. His other plays include the Tony Award-winning play Red (West End and Broadway), Peter and Alice (West End) and the book for Moulin Rouge (West End, Broadway, International); his screenplays include The Aviator, Skyfall and Gladiator. Jonathan Kent returns to Hampstead where his previous productions include Good People, The Slaves of Solitude and The Forest.

The King And I at Dominion Theatre - Tickets From £25! Save up to 54%!

Helen George, best known as Trixie in the hit BBC One series Call The Midwife, will star as Anna Leonowens. Playing opposite Helen George in The King and I will be renowned Broadway performer Darren Lee as King of Siam. This gloriously lavish production is brought to the stage by an internationally renowned creative team under Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher (South Pacific / My Fair Lady / To Kill a Mockingbird) and will feature a world-class company of over 50 West End and Broadway performers and a full-scale orchestra. The King and I is the greatest musical from the golden age of musicals – with one of the finest scores ever written including "Whistle a Happy Tune" and "Shall We Dance."

The Merchant Of Venice - 1936 at Criteria Theatre - Tickets From £15! Save up to 50%!

Ambition, power and political unrest explode onto the stage in The Merchant of Venice 1936, direct from the RSC. Starring Tracy-Ann Oberman (Eastenders, Doctor Who) as Shylock, Shakespeare’s classic is transported to 1930s Britain in this “striking and impactful” (Guardian) new production that “makes theatre history” (The Telegraph), from acclaimed director Brigid Larmour. Tensions in London’s East End are rising and Shylock, a resilient single mother and hard-working businesswoman, is desperate to protect her daughter’s future. When the charismatic merchant Antonio comes to her for a loan, a high-stakes deal is struck. Will Shylock take her revenge, and who will pay the ultimate price? If you prick us do we not bleed? If you poison us do we not die? And if you wrong us shall we not revenge? Don’t miss this unforgettable, electrifying new production of The Merchant of Venice, a “fascinating and timely” (Daily Mail) reminder of a key moment in British history.

Cassie And The Lights at Southwark Playhouse - Tickets From £15! Save up to 40%!

Can kids be parents? When Cassie’s mother disappears, the teenager wants to care for her sisters on her own. Is she the right person to be a parent now, or should she let foster parents adopt her sisters and create a new family? Based on real-life events and interviews with children in care and featuring live music, this play celebrates the resilience of teenagers. Cassie and the Lights is a tender and playful examination of what makes a family and what holds it together.

Mind Mangler at Apollo Theatre - Tickets From £15! Save up to 57%!

Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer, creators of the global smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong and BBC series The Goes Wrong Show, bring Mischief’s riotous new comedy MIND MANGLER: MEMBER OF THE TRAGIC CIRCLE to the West End for a strictly limited six-week season from 14 March 2024. Join the Mind Mangler as he attempts a spectacular return with his West End debut two man solo show. Witness hilarious feats of mentalism spiral into chaos as he attempts to read your mind, mind, mind… Following a sold-out UK Tour, and disastrous New York season, do not miss Mind Mangler at London’s Apollo Theatre, a guaranteed night of laugh filled magic and mind-bending silliness that will leave you gasping for breath.

Hir at Park Theatre - Tickets From £15! Save up to 59%!

Emmy and Golden Globe award winner, and Academy Award nominee Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives, Transamerica) makes her UK stage debut as the radical matriarch Paige in this disarmingly funny and strikingly original comedy. Named ‘one of the most exciting theatre artists of our time’ by Time Out New York, Pulitzer and Tony-nominee Taylor Mac explodes the dysfunctional family drama and reinvents it for our times. Isaac, the prodigal son, returns from a war zone to discover his family home has been transformed by a domestic revolution. The patriarchy has fallen, and Paige has been liberated from an oppressive marriage. Enlisting her newly-out transgender teenager as an ally, Paige is now on a crusade to tear apart the old regimes. But as they soon realise, annihilating the past doesn’t always free you from it. In a revival by critically-acclaimed director Steven Kunis, Hir grapples with a family in flux, as they attempt to build a brave new world out of the pieces of the old.

The Ballard Of Hattie and James at Kiln Theatre - Tickets From £15! Save up to 38%!

At St Pancras International, a woman sits at the piano and begins to play. The music captivates commuters, tourists and, following a viral clip, people around the world. Behind the music is the incredible story of a lifelong duet – the ballad of Hattie and James. Throughout their lives, Hattie and James find themselves inextricably linked, for better or worse, and cannot help but replay the experiences that have shaped them. An impassioned story from Samuel Adamson (Wife) that asks who gets to have their voice heard, and can you ever settle the score?

The Frogs at Kiln Theatre - Tickets From £15! Save up to 38%!

About The Frogs Spymonkey’s tragically funny attempt to pull off a classic Greek comedy. From the UK’s leading physical comedy ensemble Spymonkey comes a delirious trip through Greek theatre, a monster-filled Underworld and classic vaudeville double acts. Toby Park and Aitor Basauri are at the end of the road. The other Spymonkeys have taken themselves off to a better place, and they’re about to call it a day. But when a mega-rich philanthropist and her theatrically inclined niece make them an offer they can’t refuse, this comedy duo are given one last chance. Do they have what it takes to perform the classic Greek comedy The Frogs? With golden-age glamour, modern-day angst and a jumping chorus of tap-dancing frogs, this is Aristophanes performed like you’ve never seen it before.

A Chorus Line at Sadler's Wells Theatre - Tickets From £25! Save up to 31%!

Seventeen stories. Eight chances. One singular sensation. New York City. 1975. On an empty Broadway stage, seventeen performers are put through their paces in the final, gruelling audition for a new Broadway musical. Only eight will make the cut. A Chorus Line is a musical masterpiece that revolutionised Broadway, with creator Michael Bennett using real-life testimonies from late-night recording sessions with dancers. Celebrate the lives of theatre’s unsung heroes, as they tell searing stories of ambition, shattered hopes, and what it really costs to follow your dreams. Originally produced at Curve and Directed by Nikolai Foster, with a book by James Kirkwood and__ Nicholas Dant__e, music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Edward Kleban, A Chorus Line features iconic songs including One, I Hope I Get It, Nothing and the hit ballad What I Did For Love. The legendary Adam Cooper (Singin’ in the Rain, Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake) and Carly Mercedes Dyer (The Drifters Girl Tour, Anything Goes, Barbican Theatre, Dreamgirls, Savoy Theatre) reprising their roles as Zach and Cassie which they played to great critical acclaim at Curve in 2021.

Carmen at Sadler's Wells Theatre - Tickets From £25! Save up to 41%!

Carmen declares that any man she loves should beware. However, even she is unprepared for what will happen when she decides to seduce Don José, an army corporal who initially appears uninterested in her charms. Don José soon abandons his sweetheart Micaëla and his army job for Carmen, and joins her and her smuggler friends in the mountains. But Carmen quickly wearies of Don José's possessiveness. When she turns her attentions to the dashing toreador Escamillo, Don José's jealousy erupts into violence. Damiano Michieletto's sizzling new production evokes all the passion and heat of Bizet's score, which features Carmen’s sultry Habanera and the rousing Toreador song. Antonello Manacorda and Emmanuelle Villaume conduct an exciting international cast, with Aigul Akhmetshina and Vasilisa Berzhanskaya sharing the title role. The cast of this production may vary depending on performance date

The Forstyte Part 1& 2 at Park Theatre - Tickets From £25!

London, 1886. Wealthy solicitor Soames Forsyte is a man of property, and his beautiful wife Irene is his most prized possession. When he commissions an architect to build him a house in which to keep her, the cracks in their marriage finally begin to show, until something happens so shocking that it tears the Forsyte family apart. Years later, Soames’ daughter Fleur is haunted by the family secret when history begins to repeat itself… John Galsworthy’s classic story The Forsyte Saga (famously adapted for television and recently for BBC Radio 4) is newly dramatized for the stage in two parts by Shaun McKenna and Lin Coghlan, bringing the unheard female voices to the fore for the first time. Spanning 40 years from the last gasp of the Victorian age to the beginning of the roaring 1920s, this is an epic tale of sex, money and power. The Forsyte Saga Part 1: Irene and The Forsyte Saga Part 2: Fleur play across alternate nights and run consecutively on matinee days, featuring a cast of nine in a stylish period production.

Batsu at Underbelly Boulevard - Tickets From £15! Save up to 50%!

London, are you ready? Warriors, are you ready? Long, long ago, in the Land of the Rising Sun, four Warriors used the power of laughter to capture Batsu no Akuma, the Spirit of Punishment, within a sacred gong. Now the evil spirit has once more emerged in London and the Comedy Warriors must rise again! BATSU! Is the hit underground show created in New York and Chicago, where comedians compete to avoid electric shocks, paintballs, a giant chicken, and many more hilarious, jaw-dropping punishments. Don’t miss this eclectic game of punishment and honour as it makes its way from across the Atlantic to London audiences for the first time ever. Get ready to immerse yourself in the bacchanalian world of BATSU!, where anything can happen. Band A are the best seats in the house, closest to the action and include a Hachimaki Headband. The hachimaki is a Japanese headband — like in The Karate Kid, only BATSU! style, and it’s yours to take home. Collect your Hachimaki at the show and you will receive two drinks from the sneaky SAKE SHINOBI! Participation in the show is only offered on the night and by signing the BATSU waiver form. If you wish to participate please speak to our BATSU cast on arrival. Seating is unreserved within each priceband.

