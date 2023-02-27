Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

London Theatre Week: Save up to 32% on AUGUST IN ENGLAND, Starring Lenny Henry

Get tickets at £25 or £35

Feb. 27, 2023  
London Theatre Week: Save up to 32% on AUGUST IN ENGLAND, Starring Lenny Henry

London Theatre Week: Save up to 32% on August In England

'You never allow me tell my story. I been trying to tell it someone and nobody listenin'

Charming, flawed, and with the gift of the gab, we all know a man like August Henderson. Between his three kids, devoted wife-to-be, and part-ownership of a fruit and veg shop, he is proud of the life he has built since landing in his beloved West Bromwich.

So, when faced with deportation to a country he has no memory of, he isn't prepared to go quietly. Listen up, he is ready to tell his own story.

Poignant and hilarious in equal measure, August in England gives insight into the lives impacted by the injustice of the Windrush scandal.

Written and performed by Lenny Henry in his playwriting debut, the celebrated actor and comedian brings his vast talents onto the stage in this intimate one-man show. Co-directed by the Bush Artistic Director, Lynette Linton (Sweat, House of Ife), and Associate Artistic Director, Daniel Bailey (Red Pitch, The High Table), August in England makes its world premiere in April 2023.

London Theatre Week: Save up to 32% on August In England

Tickets at £25 or £35
Valid on all performances 15 May - 10 June

August In England is at the Bush Theatre 15 May - 10 June

London Theatre Week: Save up to 32% on AUGUST IN ENGLAND, Starring Lenny Henry




Finalists Announced For the 2023 Theatre503 International Playwriting Award Photo
Finalists Announced For the 2023 Theatre503 International Playwriting Award
Five outstanding new writers from the UK, US and Eastern Europe are the finalists for the 2023 Theatre503 International Playwriting Award. Olga Braga, Georgia Bruce, Roxy Cook, Charlotte Cromie, and Nia Akilah Robinson's plays were chosen from 1,466 scripts sent in from 49 countries.
Tickets Go on Sale This Week For Ruth Wilson in THE SECOND WOMAN Photo
Tickets Go on Sale This Week For Ruth Wilson in THE SECOND WOMAN
The Young Vic Theatre and LIFT have announced that tickets for The Second Woman starring Golden Globe and Olivier Award winner Ruth Wilson in an epic 24-hour performance will go on priority sale on Thursday 2 March, and on general sale on Monday 6 March at 12pm.
Theatres Trust Announces Grants For Theatre Improvement Scheme Photo
Theatres Trust Announces Grants For Theatre Improvement Scheme
Through its partnership with the Wolfson Foundation, Theatres Trust is awarding grants totalling c.£124,000 to seven theatres across the UK for vital environmental sustainability projects.
Casting and Creative Team Announced For Barney Norris VISITORS at The Watermill Photo
Casting and Creative Team Announced For Barney Norris' VISITORS at The Watermill
Casting has been announced for VISITORS the major new UK revival of Barney Norris' award-winning play that will run at The Watermill Theatre Friday 31 March until Saturday 22 April.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Rupert Everett to Star in John Mortimer's A VOYAGE ROUND MY FATHERRupert Everett to Star in John Mortimer's A VOYAGE ROUND MY FATHER
February 24, 2023

BAFTA and Golden Globe nominee Rupert Everett will star in John Mortimer’s celebrated autobiographical play A Voyage Around My Father, which will open at Theatre Royal Bath, with performances from 28 September to 7 October 2023, before embarking on a U.K. tour. Tour venues and schedule to be announced.
London Theatre Week: Tickets from £25 for GUYS AND DOLLSLondon Theatre Week: Tickets from £25 for GUYS AND DOLLS
February 24, 2023

London Theatre Week: Tickets from £25 for Guys and Dolls. The Bridge transforms for one of the greatest musicals of all time.
London Theatre Week: Tickets from £25 for THE BOOK OF MORMONLondon Theatre Week: Tickets from £25 for THE BOOK OF MORMON
February 23, 2023

London Theatre Week: tickets from £25 for The Book of Mormon The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards® and four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical for both, follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s about as far away a from Salt Lake City as you can get.
Jason Manford and Ashley Banjo to Star in the THE WIZARD OF OZ this SummerJason Manford and Ashley Banjo to Star in the THE WIZARD OF OZ this Summer
February 23, 2023

Jason Manford and Ashley Banjo will star in the The Wizard of Oz, the musical based on the iconic story by L. Frank Baum, which plays a strictly limited season at the world famous London Palladium this summer.
V&A Secure David Bowie's Archive for the NationV&A Secure David Bowie's Archive for the Nation
February 23, 2023

The V&A has announced it will secure the archive of David Bowie for the nation – revealing the creative processes of one of the most pioneering and influential figures in the history of live and recorded music, film, fashion and beyond. From 2025, the archive will be made available to the public, from fans to school children and researchers, through the creation of The David Bowie Centre for the Study of Performing Arts at V&A East Storehouse, in Stratford’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.
share