London Theatre Week Extends With 10 Shows Added

London Theatre Week is extending with more shows, more tickets and more time, now running for one extra week from today until Sunday 9 March, offering tickets to the hottest musicals and plays in London from just £15.

10 more shows have been added, with thousands more tickets on sale to now over 80 shows, meaning this is the biggest London Theatre Week in its eight year history.

Theatre lovers can be in the room where it happens and grab ticket savings of up to £50 to West End hits like Hamilton, Starlight Express, Tina the Musical, and even pre-book for the hottest new shows opening this Spring including The Great Gatsby. Tickets start at just £15, £25 and £35 and are on sale via londontheatreweek.com.

In the last two weeks, audiences have flocked to make ticket savings, with these shows being the top ten sellers so far: Back to the Future, The Book of Mormon, The Great Gatsby, Hamilton, The Lion King, Mamma Mia!, Mean Girls, MJ the Musical, Tina the Musical, and The Mousetrap.

The off-West End is a hub of brand new work, and audiences are also running to see these top five off-West End picks: Scissorhandz The Musical, Musicals by Candlelight, Violet, The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs and Coven.

London Theatre Week's record-breaking offering comes as the strong appetite for West End theatre continues to rise. As announced this week in London City Hall's Growth Plan, London's West End is “a cultural superpower" and for every £1 spent on a theatre ticket, an additional £1.40 is generated for the local economy. As audiences soar above pre-pandemic levels with a 6.7 per cent increase in footfall between July and September last year compared with the previous year, according to the Heart of London Business Alliance, 2025 is forecast to be a bumper year for London theatre.

Since launching in 2018, London Theatre Week has helped give over six million theatregoers access to tickets at exclusive prices.

Brian Fenty, CEO of TodayTix said: "With over 80 shows now on sale for London Theatre Week, there truly is something for everyone to choose from, and with tickets starting at just £15 there's a price point for everyone too. We are thrilled to extend this brilliant promotion for another week so that more audiences can enjoy the excellence of London's world-class theatre."

For more information about the 80+ shows participating in London Theatre Week, and to purchase tickets, visit londontheatreweek.com.

