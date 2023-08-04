London Theatre Characters Descend onto Leicester Square to Celebrate Kids Week Campaign

Official London Theatre celebrated their annual audience development initiative, Kids Week, by inviting key characters from theatreland down to their TKTS Booth in Leicester Square – the heart of London’s West End.

Just shy of a dozen family and long-running shows descended onto the square, with over 20 different characters coming together to celebrate the campaign. The casts enjoyed interactions with the public and theatre fans queueing up to buy their tickets and were even joined by two of the stars from KIDZ BOP, a children’s music group, who were conducting interviews with characters.

West End favourites like The Choir Of Man, Crazy For You, Grease, and The Mousetrap were in attendance, as well as the kids shows here for the summer holidays, like Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, Hairy, Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors, I Believe In Unicorns, The Smeds And The Smoos, Three Billy Goats Gruff and The Tiger Who Came To Tea.

The Kids Week campaign runs for the entire summer holidays, allowing children to go free to the theatre with an adult paying full price. Plus, an additional two children can go half price – and there’s no booking fees.

Richard Bennison, Campaign Manager of Kids Week, said:

“It’s incredible to see so many of our shows coming together to celebrate the Kids Week campaign. The initiative is all about introducing children and families to the amazing variety of London theatre, and yesterday’s event feels like a true representation of what our industry is all about. There are still lots of tickets available for over 35 shows, so be sure to head to KidsWeek.co.uk to book your tickets before the offer ends on 31 August.”

Age recommendations and restrictions for participating shows will vary. Please check the show listings on OfficialLondonTheatre.com for more information.