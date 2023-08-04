London Theatre Characters Descend onto Leicester Square to Celebrate Kids Week Campaign

The Kids Week offer ends on 31 August.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': James Howard on His Seven Years Photo 2 Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': Howard on CURSED CHILD
Video: Watch MOANA Star Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA D Photo 3 Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert
Photos: Get an All New Look at BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Photo 4 Photos: Get an All New Look at BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace

London Theatre Characters Descend onto Leicester Square to Celebrate Kids Week Campaign

Official London Theatre celebrated their annual audience development initiative, Kids Week, by inviting key characters from theatreland down to their TKTS Booth in Leicester Square – the heart of London’s West End.

Just shy of a dozen family and long-running shows descended onto the square, with over 20 different characters coming together to celebrate the campaign. The casts enjoyed interactions with the public and theatre fans queueing up to buy their tickets and were even joined by two of the stars from KIDZ BOP, a children’s music group, who were conducting interviews with characters.

West End favourites like The Choir Of Man, Crazy For You, Grease, and The Mousetrap were in attendance, as well as the kids shows here for the summer holidays, like Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, Hairy, Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors, I Believe In Unicorns, The Smeds And The Smoos, Three Billy Goats Gruff and The Tiger Who Came To Tea.

The Kids Week campaign runs for the entire summer holidays, allowing children to go free to the theatre with an adult paying full price. Plus, an additional two children can go half price – and there’s no booking fees.

Richard Bennison, Campaign Manager of Kids Week, said:

“It’s incredible to see so many of our shows coming together to celebrate the Kids Week campaign. The initiative is all about introducing children and families to the amazing variety of London theatre, and yesterday’s event feels like a true representation of what our industry is all about. There are still lots of tickets available for over 35 shows, so be sure to head to KidsWeek.co.uk to book your tickets before the offer ends on 31 August.”

Age recommendations and restrictions for participating shows will vary. Please check the show listings on OfficialLondonTheatre.com for more information.



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Actor Georgie Grier Offered Support After One Person Attends Her Edinburgh Show Photo
Actor Georgie Grier Offered Support After One Person Attends Her Edinburgh Show

Well-known comedians and the public have offered their support to an actor after she tweeted that only one person attended her one-woman play at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

2
Save Up To 65% on A STRANGE LOOP in London Photo
Save Up To 65% on A STRANGE LOOP in London

Tickets From £15.00 for A Strange Loop at the Barbican Theatre. Described as 'The most thrillingly playful and hilarious new musical to hit London in years. Spectacular' by the Evening Standard, and 'Magnificent. Strikingly original and highly entertaining' by the Guardian, don't miss your chance to experience this 'One-of-a-kind masterpiece' (Vogue), in London this summer for a one-time only limited season. 

3
Review: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, The Southbank Centre Photo
Review: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, The Southbank Centre

This eaten-all-the-candy-floss sugar rush of a show suffers from a generic soundtrack. But there's more than enough to keep the kids' occupied.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: THE SOCIETY FOR NEW CUISINE Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: THE SOCIETY FOR NEW CUISINE Q&A

BWW catches up with the team behind The Society for New Cuisine to chat about bringing the show to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
WICKED
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Recommended For You