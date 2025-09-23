Liverpool's Royal Court Reveals First Wave of 2026 Shows

The season will feature John Conteh’s story, a pilgrimage comedy, the return of The Peaceful Hour, and a Beatles rock-umentary.
Liverpool’s Royal Court will kick off 2026 with four new shows that spotlight the city’s legends, culture, and stories. The season will include Aron Julius’s debut play Conteh, Laurence Clark’s new comedy Cured, Gerry Linford’s The Peaceful Hour 2, and Tom Connor and Mark Newnham’s Come Together.
17 April – 9 May 2026
Written by Aron Julius
Directed by Mark Womack
Actor and writer Aron Julius makes his playwriting debut with Conteh, which will bring the story of Liverpool boxing legend John Conteh to the stage. From a Commonwealth Games gold medal to the light heavyweight world championship, Conteh’s career was matched by a larger-than-life public persona in the 1970s and 80s. Julius, who also stars, explores the highs and lows of Conteh’s sporting and personal life in this drama directed by Mark Womack.
22 May – 6 June 2026
Written by Laurence Clark
Laurence Clark’s Cured will follow Connor Fisher, a young wheelchair-using scally who lies his way onto a pilgrimage to Lourdes in pursuit of romance. Alongside fellow pilgrims searching for miracles and meaning, Connor leads the group into mischief that defies expectations. Commissioned by Unlimited and produced in partnership with DaDaFest, the play brings disabled voices to the forefront.
6 February – 7 March 2026
Written by Gerry Linford
Directed by Emma Bird
The Kirkby clan will return in The Peaceful Hour 2. This new chapter finds Julie, Tim, Ange, and Carl on the eve of a Scouse wedding, where family celebrations quickly spiral into chaos after a stag night goes wrong. Gerry Linford and Emma Bird reunite to bring Liverpool audiences another warm comedy for the winter months.
13 March – 28 March 2026
Written by Tom Connor and Mark Newnham
Come Together will return to Liverpool’s Royal Court before launching a UK tour. Written and performed by Tom Connor and Mark Newnham, the acoustic “rock-umentary” explores the songwriting partnership of Lennon and McCartney. From their Woolton garden fete meeting in 1957 to their final rooftop performance, the show will feature live renditions of hits including Love Me Do, Yesterday, A Day in the Life, and more.
Videos