Line-up of Eurovision 2023 Grand Final Announced

The BBC has confirmed the line-up of incredible musical talent - including Kalush Orchestra, Sam Ryder, and established Eurovision icons - joining the 26 acts competing in the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on May 13.

The Grand Final for this year's Contest, hosted in Liverpool on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine, will open with last year's winners Kalush Orchestra and a powerful performance titled 'Voices of a New Generation'. Kalush Orchestra captured the hearts of Eurovision viewers around the world last year - they're back to kick off the 2023 Grand Final with a performance that's sure to be unforgettable including their smash hit winning song Stefania.

During the Eurovision Flag Parade of all 26 Grand Finalists, viewers will be treated to a unique performance by some iconic past Ukrainian Eurovision contestants. Get ready for a new twist on their Eurovision entries weaved with British classics when GO_A, Jamala, Tina Karol, and Verka Serduchka take to the stage and remind us all why they became Eurovision icons.

For the first interval performance, during which voting across Europe and the world takes place, the UK's very own spaceman Sam Ryder will make his triumphant return to the Eurovision stage after leading the UK's biggest success in last year's Contest for over two decades. With his achievements since his stratospheric Eurovision 2022 performance of 'SPACE MAN' including a UK number 1 debut album, a nomination for 'Best Breakthrough Act' at the BRITs, and a spot on the line-up for the Platinum Party at the Palace for last year's Platinum Jubilee, Grand Final viewers can expect an incredible sight guaranteed to surprise.

The final interval act "The Liverpool Songbook", is a celebration of the host city's incredible contribution to the world of pop music. The BBC have brought together six iconic past Eurovision acts - Italy's Mahmood, Israel's Netta, Iceland's DaÃ°i Freyr, Sweden's Cornelia Jakobs, Duncan Laurence from the Netherlands - plus Liverpool's very own Sonia, celebrating 30 years since she came second at Eurovision in 1993.

Liverpool has produced some of the world's most famous and beloved songs in history: these Eurovision legends will all put their own spin on some classic hits.

Kate Phillips, BBC's Director of Unscripted, says: "What a way to bring in the winner of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. These live performances, with their twists on iconic Eurovision moments and countless creative collaborations, will ensure that we're in for an utterly unforgettable Grand Final!"

Eurovision 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra say: "We've been looking forward to performing in Liverpool ever since it was announced as host last year. The city has a world-renowned musical heritage and we're delighted to finally be able to announce what an honour it will be for us to be there.

"While we're sad that we couldn't bring the Eurovision Song Contest back to our home country, we're really grateful to the UK for hosting this party on our behalf. We will perform for everyone in Ukraine to remind us that better days and our country's victory is ahead, as well as to show the world what Ukraine is fighting for."

Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder says: "What an honour to be invited back to the Eurovision stage for a second time! I can't wait to be back amongst the beautiful chaos of it all and to watch the incredible artists perform this time around, while bringing you a special performance of our own. Big love!".

The Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast live on BBC One & BBC iPlayer. Semi-Final 1 is broadcast Tuesday 9 May at 8pm, Semi-Final 2 is broadcast Thursday 11 May at 8pm, and the Grand Final is broadcast on Saturday 13 May at 8pm.

Image Credit: BBC