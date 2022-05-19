Les Dennis Will Host Michael Ball's London Palladium Show In Aid Of Shooting Star Children's Hospices

Britain's leading musical theatre star, multi-platinum recording artist, Grammy-nominated TV and radio presenter as well as double Olivier Award winner, Michael Ball OBE has teamed up with a selection of his stellar friends for one night only in aid of Shooting Star Children's Hospices. The fundraiser show will be presented by TV icon and entertainer Les Dennis with special guest performances including multi-platinum pop sensation Mark Feehily from Westlife, the number one vocal harmony groups The Overtones and Grammy Award Winner Amy Wadge.

Taking place on Saturday 11th June 2022 at The London Palladium, tickets are on sale via LiveNation.co.uk



Michael Ball has been a longstanding patron of Shooting Star Children's Hospices charity, committed to raising money through concerts and TV appearances. Shooting Star cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions, and their families across London and Surrey. With the purpose of making every moment count. Supporting families from diagnosis to end-of-life care and throughout bereavement with a range of nursing, practical, emotional and medical support.



The Shooting Star Children's Hospices concert is named after Michael Ball's latest highly celebrated solo album 'We are More than One' and the show promises to be an evening full of entertainment and joy, Net proceeds from the concert will be donated to Shooting Star Children's Hospice.