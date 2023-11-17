Laura Donnelly, Leanne Best, Ophelia Lovibond, and Helena Wilson Will Lead THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA

Laura Donnelly (The Ferryman, The Nevers, Outlander), Leanne Best (Sweat, Ripper Street, Line of Duty), Ophelia Lovibond (Minx, W1A, The Effect) and Helena Wilson (Vogue World, Jack Absolute Flies Again, Rosencrantz & Guildenstern) lead the cast as the Webb family in Jez Butterworth's new play, The Hills of California.

They are joined by Bryan Dick, Shaun Dooley, Corey Johnson, Richard Lumsden, Natasha Magigi, Nancy Allsop, Sophia Ally, Alfie Jackson, Lara McDonnell, Lucy Moran and Nicola Turner.

Performances are 27 January - 15 June at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

Following their multi-award-winning triumph, The Ferryman, Jez Butterworth, writer of Jerusalem, and Sam Mendes, director of The Lehman Trilogy, return to the West End to bring you The Hills of California. The latest play from the acclaimed playwright, a generational drama that rifles through decades of one family's past, will run at Harold Pinter Theatre, for a limited season, from 27 January to 15 June 2024.

“This house. It's called ‘Sea View'. It's just I've looked out of every window, and you can't. You can't see the sea.”

Blackpool, 1976. The driest summer in 200 years. The beaches are packed. The hotels are heaving. In the sweltering backstreets, far from the choc ices and donkey rides, the Webb Sisters are returning to their mother's run-down guest house, as she lies dying upstairs.

The creative team for The Hills of California is Writer: Jez Butterworth, Director: Sam Mendes, Designer: Rob Howell, Lighting Designer: Natasha Chivers, Composer, Sound Designer and Arranger: Nick Powell, Choreographer: Ellen Kane, Musical Supervisor and Arranger: Candida Caldicot, Casting Director: Amy Ball, Young Person's Casting Director: Verity Naughton and Associate Director: Zoé Ford Burnett.

Sonia Friedman Productions and Neal Street deepen their commitment to making theatre more accessible, offering 1,000 tickets at £10 to NHS and key workers, those who are in receipt of government benefits, educational groups, community organisations, and those who currently access food banks. They are supported by Ambassador Theatre Group's Creative Learning team. Organisations can register their interest via ATG's West End Creative Learning Producer: Conor Hunt on conorhunt@theambassadors.com