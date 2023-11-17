Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Laura Donnelly, Leanne Best, Ophelia Lovibond, and Helena Wilson Will Lead THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA

Performances are 27 January - 15 June at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 1 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month Photo 2 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month
Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Photo 3 Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS: THE RODGERS & HAMMER Photo 4 Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert

The Hills of California Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £18
Cast
Photos
Videos
The Hills of California

Laura Donnelly (The Ferryman, The Nevers, Outlander), Leanne Best (Sweat, Ripper Street, Line of Duty), Ophelia Lovibond (Minx, W1A, The Effect) and Helena Wilson (Vogue World, Jack Absolute Flies Again, Rosencrantz & Guildenstern) lead the cast as the Webb family in Jez Butterworth's new play, The Hills of California.

They are joined by Bryan Dick, Shaun Dooley, Corey Johnson, Richard Lumsden, Natasha Magigi, Nancy Allsop, Sophia Ally, Alfie Jackson, Lara McDonnell, Lucy Moran and Nicola Turner.

Performances are 27 January - 15 June at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

Following their multi-award-winning triumph, The Ferryman, Jez Butterworth, writer of Jerusalem, and Sam Mendes, director of The Lehman Trilogy, return to the West End to bring you The Hills of California. The latest play from the acclaimed playwright, a generational drama that rifles through decades of one family's past, will run at Harold Pinter Theatre, for a limited season, from 27 January to 15 June 2024.

“This house. It's called ‘Sea View'. It's just I've looked out of every window, and you can't. You can't see the sea.” 

Blackpool, 1976. The driest summer in 200 years. The beaches are packed. The hotels are heaving. In the sweltering backstreets, far from the choc ices and donkey rides, the Webb Sisters are returning to their mother's run-down guest house, as she lies dying upstairs.

  

The creative team for The Hills of California is Writer: Jez Butterworth, Director: Sam Mendes, Designer: Rob Howell, Lighting Designer: Natasha Chivers, Composer, Sound Designer and Arranger: Nick Powell, Choreographer: Ellen Kane, Musical Supervisor and Arranger: Candida Caldicot, Casting Director: Amy Ball, Young Person's Casting Director: Verity Naughton and Associate Director: Zoé Ford Burnett.

Sonia Friedman Productions and Neal Street deepen their commitment to making theatre more accessible, offering 1,000 tickets at £10 to NHS and key workers, those who are in receipt of government benefits, educational groups, community organisations, and those who currently access food banks. They are supported by Ambassador Theatre Group's Creative Learning team. Organisations can register their interest via ATG's West End Creative Learning Producer: Conor Hunt on conorhunt@theambassadors.com



BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Polka Theatre Presents THE SNOW QUEEN Photo
Photos: Polka Theatre Presents THE SNOW QUEEN

Production images have been released for Polka Theatre's Snow Queen, the first commission of Artistic Director Helen Matravers’ tenure - which is taking place in the Main Theatre until 21 January.

2
Watch Tony Finelli Sing Cant Seem To Write A Love Song From THE FINELLIS MUSICAL Photo
Watch Tony Finelli Sing 'Can't Seem To Write A Love Song' From THE FINELLIS MUSICAL

Tony Finelli pours his heart out in a new 'Demo Session' video for 'Can't Seem To Write A Love Song' from 'The Finellis Musical'. Watch the video and get a glimpse of this introspective moment in the show.

3
New Biographic Play Celebrates the Life of Dr Feelgood Co-Founder Wilko Johnson Photo
New Biographic Play Celebrates the Life of Dr Feelgood Co-Founder Wilko Johnson

Bringing to life the true story, words and music of Wilko Johnson, the world premiere of a new biographic play by Jonathan Maitland (The Interview, An Audience With Jimmy Saville) is a tribute to a man who left an indelible mark on the music scene.

4
BOYS ON THE VERGE OF TEARS Will Premiere at Soho Theatre Next Spring Photo
BOYS ON THE VERGE OF TEARS Will Premiere at Soho Theatre Next Spring

BOYS ON THE VERGE OF TEARS, the winner of the prestigious new writing award, the Verity Bargate Award, will have its world premiere at Soho Theatre next spring. Tickets go on priority sale to members today, and on general sale this Friday.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
THE LION KING
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SHUCKED

Recommended For You