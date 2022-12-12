Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
BWW Regional Awards

Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Check out the latest standings as of December 12th. Voting continues now through December 31st, 2022.

Dec. 12, 2022  
Accessibility Champion
Not F**kin' Sorry company - 2022

Best Cabaret
Jenna Russell - JENNA RUSSELL - Cadogan Hall

Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Sonya Tayeh - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Classical / Opera Performer
Kate Lindsey - THE HANDMAID'S TALE - London Coliseum

Best Classical / Opera Production
THE HANDMAID'S TALE - ENO

Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Catherine Zuber - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical
Alex Timbers - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Direction of a New Production of a Play
Justin Martin - PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Immersive Production
DOCTOR WHO: TIME FRACTURE - UNIT HQ

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Musical
Courtney Stapleton - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - London Palladium

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Play
Abigail Thorn - THE PRINCE - Southwark Playhouse

Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Justin Townsend - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical
James McKeon - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre

Best New Production of a Musical
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre

Best New Production of a Play
THE PRINCE - Southwark Playhouse

Best New Regional or Touring Production
WAITRESS - Touring

Best Newcomer
Jodie Comer - PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Off-West End Theatre
The Other Palace

Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical
Hannah Lowther - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Other Palace

Best Regional Theatre
Curve Theatre - Leicester

Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Derek McLane - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Peter Hylenski - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Special Event
SIX Live Recording Vaudeville

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Musical
Zoe Birkett - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Play
Mary Malone - THE PRINCE - Southwark Playhouse

Best Video Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Nina Dunn - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Arts Theatre


BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Related Stories

From This Author - BWW


Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards; TBA Theatre Academy Leads Favorite Local Theatre!Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards; TBA Theatre Academy Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
December 5, 2022

The latest standings as of Monday, December 5th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards; Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards; Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
December 5, 2022

The latest standings as of Monday, December 5th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; City Springs Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; City Springs Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
December 5, 2022

The latest standings as of Monday, December 5th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards; Gaslight-Baker Theater Leads Favorite Local Theatre!Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards; Gaslight-Baker Theater Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
December 5, 2022

The latest standings as of Monday, December 5th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards; Seymour Centre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards; Seymour Centre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
December 5, 2022

The latest standings as of Monday, December 5th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
share