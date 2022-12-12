Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Not F**kin' Sorry company

- 2022



Best Cabaret

Jenna Russell - JENNA RUSSELL - Cadogan Hall



Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Sonya Tayeh - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre



Best Classical / Opera Performer

Kate Lindsey - THE HANDMAID'S TALE - London Coliseum



Best Classical / Opera Production

THE HANDMAID'S TALE - ENO



Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Catherine Zuber - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre



Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical

Alex Timbers - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre



Best Direction of a New Production of a Play

Justin Martin - PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre



Best Immersive Production

DOCTOR WHO: TIME FRACTURE - UNIT HQ



Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Musical

Courtney Stapleton - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - London Palladium



Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Play

Abigail Thorn - THE PRINCE - Southwark Playhouse



Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Justin Townsend - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre



Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical

James McKeon - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre



Best New Production of a Musical

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre



Best New Production of a Play

THE PRINCE - Southwark Playhouse



Best New Regional or Touring Production

WAITRESS - Touring

