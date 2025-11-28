La Voix to Star as Miss Hannigan in ANNIE UK and Ireland Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

La Voix will star as Miss Hannigan, alongside Alex Bourne as Oliver Warbucks, in the UK and Ireland tour of the musical ANNIE, opening at New Wimbledon Theatre on Saturday 23 May 2026. La Voix will play the role in Wimbledon, Birmingham, Manchester, Plymouth and Canterbury, with casting for the role of Miss Hannigan from Cardiff onwards, and full company, to be announced soon.

La Voix was most recently a participant in Series 23 of Strictly Come Dancing. She previously appeared on Season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, reaching the grand finale and being awarded runner up. Her other TV credits include appearances on ITV's Queens For The Night, becoming a semi-finalist on Britain's Got Talent, and her film credits include Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie. With her live show, La Voix Meets, she's interviewed legends such as Dawn French, Joanna Lumley, Su Pollard, and Vanessa Feltz, and performed for the British Royal Family at their exclusive New Year's Eve ball.

She recently released her debut original pop single, The Show Isn't Over, followed by her second original single, Hitchcock Blonde. Her hotly anticipated EP The Show Isn't Over was released in autumn of 2025 alongside a UK tour of the same name, with dates in London's West End as well as Glasgow, Manchester, Cornwall, Brighton and more.

Alex Bourne returns to Annie as Oliver Warbucks, having played the role in the West End, in Toronto and on a UK Tour. His other theatre credits include The Wizard in The Wizard of Oz at the Gillian Lynne Theatre and on a UK Tour, Edna Turnblad in the UK Tour of Hairspray, Sam Carmichael in the UK Tour of Mamma Mia!, Khashoggi in We Will Rock You at the Dominion Theatre, Billy Flynn in Chicago at the Adelphi Theatre and on an international tour, and Lex Hogan in Eugenius! at The Other Palace. He also played Fred Graham in Kiss Me, Kate at the Chichester Festival Theatre and the Old Vic Theatre, for which he was nominated for the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical. On film he can be seen in Sony Pictures’ Cinderella.

Set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage. Her luck soon changes when she's chosen to spend a fairytale Christmas with famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks. Meanwhile, spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie's search for her true family...

With its Tony award-winning book and score, this stunning production includes the unforgettable songs ‘It’s the Hard Knock Life’, ‘Easy Street’, ‘I Don’t Need Anything But You’ and ‘Tomorrow’.