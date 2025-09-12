LUCHA VAVOOM Will Make its UK Debut at London's Troxy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lucha VaVoom, the unique live Mexican wrestling show mixed with the most flamboyant entertainment acts on the planet, will make its UK debut on Saturday 8th November in London at The Troxy. Born in Los Angeles, Lucha VaVOOM has thrashed, thrived and thrilled audiences since its launch in 2002.

The show is bonkers, crazy & unpredictable, an explosion of highly entertaining expertise and absurdity! Get ready for Lucha VaVoom to shake the foundations with thundering Luchadors, electrifying performers and the energy that only an anything-can-happen happening can bring!!!! The spectacular that is Lucha VaVOOM has already played for over 35,000 screaming fans of all ages in Paris, at the Fuji Rock Festival in Japan, The High-Performance Rodeo in Calgary and at Australia's Big Day Out!

Mexican Masked wrestlers, brought in from Mexico, the U.S., and parts unknown. Good vs. evil played out in quick, exhibition-style, one-fall Lucha Libre matches for maximum impact. It's like watching a live action cartoon performed at break-neck speed. Between matches the audience will see top-shelf variety acts from around the world. This is so much more than a wrestling show - the bill will feature some of the world's best comedians and hottest new bands. Previous acts have included music from PEACHES, comedy from Fred Armisen & Jack Black, performers such as Drag Race winner VIOLET CHACHKI, 12-time Guinness Record Holder MARAWA THE AMAZING and roller skating dare-devils THE LA ROLLER GIRLS. They always present the craziest, most talented artists with that certain raw-energy that only our performers can bring to such a full-force, glam-slam night out!

Devised by Rita D'Albert, who is excited to bringing Lucha VaVoom to the UK for the first time! Their unapologetic mission is to bring FUN back to civilization and they will stop at nothing until they have conquered the known universe!

"I wasn't a wrestling person; when I first saw Lucha libre, I fell in love. The masks, the characters & the outrageous feats of physicality blew my mind! It's like the best punk shows I'd seen + incredible theatrics. Add to that comedic play by play, daredevil dancers, my favorite bands, its unique and I anything goes! It's a wrestling show for people that don't like wrestling, and those that do! I love seeing new, electrifying things. That's the inspiration behind it. To combine these disparate elements & let them explode! To forget the outside world with fun people who crave a crazy, communal experience. Those moments are pure magic. And it happens every time. It has always been my dream to bring MRLVV to London. It's been my goal. We've wowed New York, Paris, L.A.,but be always had my sights on the UK. I love the crowds here. Wrestling fans, music fans, theatre crowd, everyone." RITA D'ALBERT

Rita D'Albert was born in Queens but was brought up in the counterculture/ subcultures of Southern California. Her public debut was as a flautist, but she reinvented herself as a guitarist & platinum blonde glamour gal years later. She carved a niche for herself with her unique ability to stage energetic, wildly entertaining, oddball shows on the fertile grounds of post-punk Los Angeles. She was part of the WHITE TRASH WINS LOTTO (the rise and fall of Axl Rose). WTWL took the HBO Comedy Festival in Aspen by storm and was a critical & audience favorite. Rita returned the following year and performed in Catherine O'Hara's late-night lounge with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Andrea Martin. From there she took the show to a legendary run at The Roxy Theatre and the NY Comedy Festival to great acclaim.