LOVERS ACTUALLY Will Premiere At The Other Palace Studio This Holiday Season

The cheeky musical parody runs November 21, 2025 – January 4, 2026.

By: Sep. 08, 2025
LOVERS ACTUALLY Will Premiere At The Other Palace Studio This Holiday Season Image
The Other Palace Studio will present Lovers Actually, a new festive musical parody from Jodie Prenger and Neil Hurst, running November 21, 2025 through January 4, 2026. Following last year’s record-breaking Homo Alone, the duo return with another irreverent holiday hit, this time taking aim at one of Britain’s most beloved Christmas films. Tickets are available at www.theotherpalace.co.uk.

Four actors tackle dozens of familiar roles in this raunchy send-up of Love Actually. Joseph Beach, Ross Clifton, Martha Pothen, and Holly Sumpton star, playing everyone from the Prime Minister to lovestruck Juliet, with side-splitting twists that include lobster costumes, awkward wedding videos, and even Donald Trump.

Directed by Alex Jackson, the production also features choreography by Kim Healey, set and costume design by Louie Whitemore, lighting design by SHERRY COENEN, sound design by Hannah Bracegirdle, and musical direction by Lauren Hopkinson.

“Will the Prime Minister finally get his Christmas wish? Will Mark steal his Best Friend’s new wife? Will we give the nation’s most beloved Christmas film a cheeky, festive kick in the mistletoe? You’re damn right we will!” tease the creative team.




