LOOKING GOOD DEAD Will Make its Stage Premiere on a UK Tour in March 2021
Following the news this week that his latest Roy Grace novel, FIND THEM DEAD, has gone straight to No.1 in the UK Book charts, Peter James and producer Joshua Andrews have announced the World Premiere stage production of the Peter James novel LOOKING GOOD DEAD. The production will open at the Glasgow Theatre Royal on 17 March 2021 ahead of a major UK tour. Star casting will be announced soon. peterjames.com
Peter James said today "I can scarcely believe this is the fifth of my novels to be adapted for the stage. It has been a tremendous thrill to see my characters so brilliantly brought to life, and it has been quite humbling to have seen such passion and enthusiasm, repeatedly, from audiences around the nation".
LOOKING GOOD DEAD is Peter's fifth novel to be brought to the stage and follows the hugely successful productions of The House on Cold Hill starring Joe McFadden and Rita Simons last year, Not Dead Enough starring Shane Richie and Laura Whitmore in 2017, The Perfect Murder starring Shane Richie and Jessie Wallace in 2016 and Dead Simple starring Tina Hobley in 2015.
No good deed goes unpunished.......hours after picking up a USB memory stick, left behind on a train seat, Tom Bryce inadvertently becomes a witness to a vicious murder. Reporting the crime to the police has disastrous consequences, placing him and his family in grave danger. When Detective Superintendent Roy Grace becomes involved, he has his own demons to contend with while he tries to crack the case in time to save the Bryce family's lives.
Producer Joshua Andrews commented "When Peter and I first talked about adapting his novels for the stage, we never dreamt we'd do five of them! Their continued success is thanks to the wonderful sell out audiences around the country, who love watching these adaptations of Peter's best selling books and we hope to give them all another thrilling night at the theatre with Looking Good Dead".
Peter James is a number one bestselling author of crime and thriller novels and the creator of the much-loved Detective Superintendent Roy Grace. He has topped the Sunday Times best seller list sixteen times and has achieved global book sales of over 20 million copies which have been translated into 37 languages. Synonymous with plot twisting page turners, he has garnered an army of loyal fans throughout his storytelling career which also included writing for TV and producing films. He has won over 40 awards for his work, including the WHSmith Best Crime Author of All Time Award, Crime Writers' Association Diamond Dagger and a BAFTA nomination for The Merchant of Venice starring Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons for which he was an Executive Producer.
LOOKING GOOD DEAD has been adapted for the stage by Shaun McKenna. An award-winning British dramatist, his previous theatre credits include Peter James' The Perfect Murder, Dead Simple, Not Dead Enough and The House on Cold Hill. It will be directed by the Olivier Award winning Ian Talbot. Ian was Artistic and Managing Director of the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre until 2008. His West End credits include High Society at Shaftesbury Theatre, Lend Me A Tenor at the Gielgud Theatre and The Mousetrap at St Martin's Theatre. His UK touring credits include Annie Get Your Gun, Anything Goes, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Million Dollar Quartet and Peter James' The Perfect Murder and The House on Cold Hill.
Tour Dates
Wednesday 17 - Saturday 20 March 2021
Theatre Royal Glasgow
On Sale Now
Monday 22 - Saturday 27 March 2021
Richmond Theatre
On Sale Now
Monday 29 March - Saturday 3 April 2021
Dartford Orchard Theatre
On Sale Now
Monday 5 - Saturday 10 April 2021
Alexandra Theatre Birmingham
On Sale Now
Monday 12 - Saturday 17 April 2021
Theatre Severn Shrewsbury
Www.theatresevern.co.uk
On Sale Now
Tuesday 27 April - Saturday 1 May 2021
New Theatre Cardiff
On Sale Soon
Monday 3 - Saturday 8 May 2021
Leeds Grand Theatre
On Sale Now
Monday 10 - Saturday 15 May 2021
Coventry Belgrade Theatre
Www.belgrade.co.uk
On Sale Soon
Monday 17 - Saturday 22 May 2021
Norwich Theatre Royal
Www.norwichtheatre.org
On Sale Soon
Monday 24 - Saturday 29 May 2021
Theatre Royal Brighton
On Sale Now
Tuesday 1 - Saturday 5 June 2021
The Lowry, Salford
On Sale From Friday 17 July 2020
Monday 7 - Saturday 12 June
Everyman Theatre Cheltenham
On Sale Now
Monday 14 - Saturday 19 June 2021
Milton Keynes Theatre
On Sale Now
Monday 21 - Saturday 26 June 2021
Newcastle Theatre Royal
On Sale Soon
Monday 28 June - Saturday 3 July 2021
Curve, Leicester
Www.curveonline.co.uk
On Sale Soon
Tuesday 6 - Saturday 10 July 2021
Mayflower, Southampton
On Sale Now
Monday 12 - Saturday 17 July 2021
Southend Palace Theatre
On Sale Now
Monday 26 - Saturday 31 July 2021
Nottingham Theatre Royal
On Sale Now