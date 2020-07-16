LOOKING GOOD DEAD Will Make its Stage Premiere on a UK Tour in March 2021

Following the news this week that his latest Roy Grace novel, FIND THEM DEAD, has gone straight to No.1 in the UK Book charts, Peter James and producer Joshua Andrews have announced the World Premiere stage production of the Peter James novel LOOKING GOOD DEAD. The production will open at the Glasgow Theatre Royal on 17 March 2021 ahead of a major UK tour. Star casting will be announced soon. peterjames.com

Peter James said today "I can scarcely believe this is the fifth of my novels to be adapted for the stage. It has been a tremendous thrill to see my characters so brilliantly brought to life, and it has been quite humbling to have seen such passion and enthusiasm, repeatedly, from audiences around the nation".

LOOKING GOOD DEAD is Peter's fifth novel to be brought to the stage and follows the hugely successful productions of The House on Cold Hill starring Joe McFadden and Rita Simons last year, Not Dead Enough starring Shane Richie and Laura Whitmore in 2017, The Perfect Murder starring Shane Richie and Jessie Wallace in 2016 and Dead Simple starring Tina Hobley in 2015.

No good deed goes unpunished.......hours after picking up a USB memory stick, left behind on a train seat, Tom Bryce inadvertently becomes a witness to a vicious murder. Reporting the crime to the police has disastrous consequences, placing him and his family in grave danger. When Detective Superintendent Roy Grace becomes involved, he has his own demons to contend with while he tries to crack the case in time to save the Bryce family's lives.

Producer Joshua Andrews commented "When Peter and I first talked about adapting his novels for the stage, we never dreamt we'd do five of them! Their continued success is thanks to the wonderful sell out audiences around the country, who love watching these adaptations of Peter's best selling books and we hope to give them all another thrilling night at the theatre with Looking Good Dead".

Peter James is a number one bestselling author of crime and thriller novels and the creator of the much-loved Detective Superintendent Roy Grace. He has topped the Sunday Times best seller list sixteen times and has achieved global book sales of over 20 million copies which have been translated into 37 languages. Synonymous with plot twisting page turners, he has garnered an army of loyal fans throughout his storytelling career which also included writing for TV and producing films. He has won over 40 awards for his work, including the WHSmith Best Crime Author of All Time Award, Crime Writers' Association Diamond Dagger and a BAFTA nomination for The Merchant of Venice starring Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons for which he was an Executive Producer.

LOOKING GOOD DEAD has been adapted for the stage by Shaun McKenna. An award-winning British dramatist, his previous theatre credits include Peter James' The Perfect Murder, Dead Simple, Not Dead Enough and The House on Cold Hill. It will be directed by the Olivier Award winning Ian Talbot. Ian was Artistic and Managing Director of the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre until 2008. His West End credits include High Society at Shaftesbury Theatre, Lend Me A Tenor at the Gielgud Theatre and The Mousetrap at St Martin's Theatre. His UK touring credits include Annie Get Your Gun, Anything Goes, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Million Dollar Quartet and Peter James' The Perfect Murder and The House on Cold Hill.

Tour Dates

Wednesday 17 - Saturday 20 March 2021

Theatre Royal Glasgow

Www.atgtickets.com

On Sale Now

Monday 22 - Saturday 27 March 2021

Richmond Theatre

Www.atgtickets.com

On Sale Now

Monday 29 March - Saturday 3 April 2021

Dartford Orchard Theatre

Www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

On Sale Now

Monday 5 - Saturday 10 April 2021

Alexandra Theatre Birmingham

Www.atgtickets.com

On Sale Now

Monday 12 - Saturday 17 April 2021

Theatre Severn Shrewsbury

Www.theatresevern.co.uk

On Sale Now

Tuesday 27 April - Saturday 1 May 2021

New Theatre Cardiff

Www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

On Sale Soon

Monday 3 - Saturday 8 May 2021

Leeds Grand Theatre

Www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

On Sale Now

Monday 10 - Saturday 15 May 2021

Coventry Belgrade Theatre

Www.belgrade.co.uk

On Sale Soon

Monday 17 - Saturday 22 May 2021

Norwich Theatre Royal

Www.norwichtheatre.org

On Sale Soon

Monday 24 - Saturday 29 May 2021

Theatre Royal Brighton

Www.atgtickets.com

On Sale Now

Tuesday 1 - Saturday 5 June 2021

The Lowry, Salford

Www.thelowry.com

On Sale From Friday 17 July 2020

Monday 7 - Saturday 12 June

Everyman Theatre Cheltenham

Www.everymantheatre.org.uk

On Sale Now

Monday 14 - Saturday 19 June 2021

Milton Keynes Theatre

Www.atgtickets.com

On Sale Now

Monday 21 - Saturday 26 June 2021

Newcastle Theatre Royal

Www.theatreroyal.co.uk

On Sale Soon

Monday 28 June - Saturday 3 July 2021

Curve, Leicester

Www.curveonline.co.uk

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 6 - Saturday 10 July 2021

Mayflower, Southampton

Www.mayflower.org.uk

On Sale Now

Monday 12 - Saturday 17 July 2021

Southend Palace Theatre

Www.southendtheatres.org.uk

On Sale Now

Monday 26 - Saturday 31 July 2021

Nottingham Theatre Royal

Www.trch.co.uk

On Sale Now

