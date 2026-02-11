LIVE COMEDY DAY Launches National Celebration of UK Live Comedy Industry

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

.A new national celebration, LIVE COMEDY DAY, has been announced, with events set to take place across the UK on 1 April 2026. Established by the Live Comedy Association in partnership with BBC Radio 4, the annual initiative will spotlight grassroots venues, performers, promoters, and festivals throughout the country.

Live Comedy Day follows the findings of the UK Live Comedy Sector Survey 2025, which outlined the economic, social, and cultural impact of the sector. According to organisers, live comedy contributes more than £1 billion to the UK economy and supports thousands of jobs nationwide. The initiative aims to highlight the role of community clubs and independent venues in developing new talent and sustaining the broader comedy ecosystem.

Jessica Toomey, Chair of the Live Comedy Association, said, “we are delighted to present Live Comedy Day and to launch it at the Night Time Industries Association conference in Liverpool, in partnership with BBC Radio 4. Our aim is to have one day committed to celebrating UK grassroots live comedy and we already have some amazing shows confirmed to take place on 1st April 2026. As a sector we haven't always shouted about what we do, nor about our contribution and value to the wider UK creative industries. Well, that is now changing and we look forward to welcoming audiences to some amazing shows taking place in venues across the UK.”

Julia McKenzie, BBC Radio 4 Comedy and Entertainment Commissioner, added, “Comedy is integral to our cultural and national identity and brings people together to find resilience, joy and release in this highly skilled artform. Comedians are at the heart of so many hugely successful and much-loved shows on Radio 4, and other BBC content, and we recognise just how important the network of local comedy clubs and promoters are in helping to develop future stars. Radio 4 airs a vast range of stand-up shows and is delighted to partner with the LCA for this inaugural day.”

The initiative is supported by Comedy Ambassadors including Joe Lycett, Nish Kumar, Sindhu Vee, Maisie Adam, Chris McCausland, Slim, and Daliso Chaponda.

Joe Lycett said, “I think Live Comedy Day is very important. It's very important to support grassroots venues… We need more, small, brilliant little comedy clubs… We're losing comedy clubs, we gotta keep them kids! Keep watching comedy, stay cool!”

Nish Kumar said, “I'm supporting live comedy day, an amazing celebration of grassroots UK live comedy… However live comedy is something we are genuinely world beating at… Please check out participating venues and shows near you and support Live Comedy Day on the 1st April.”

Sindhu Vee added, “Live Comedy Day is so very important… In order to do what I do now I had to start somewhere and that was open mic nights… The atmosphere of those small grassroots gigs is so amazing, and the interaction between the performers and the audience is vital to learn and grow as a performer.”

Chris McCausland said, “I've been a comedian for over 20 years and that's because of the amazing UK grassroots live comedy scene… Live Comedy Day is about promoting this amazing circuit which is the best in the world.”

Daliso Chaponda added, “Live comedy is such an amazing thing… whatever makes you not fit in… in comedy is a positive… support live comedy day!”

Events scheduled for 1 April include performances by Terry Alderton & Friends in Somerset; Nick Mohammed at the London Palladium; Chris McCausland in Plymouth; Pierre Novellie in Portsmouth; Mario Adrion at The Glee Club in Glasgow; Angel Comedy Social Club at The Bill Murray in London; Comedy Translates in Wales; Live Comedy Day at The Boat Show Comedy Club in London; Nice N’ Spiky Comedy at Fulham Pier; The Alternative Black Cabaret Showcase in Liverpool; and Ria Lina, Sara Barron, Marlon Davis, Valeria Vulpe, and Joe Bor at The 99 Club in Leicester Square, London. Additional events will be announced.

Venues, promoters, festivals, and performers across the UK are invited to register shows taking place on 1 April via the Live Comedy Day website. Registered events will be included in national listings and promoted as part of the campaign.

Live Comedy Day is supported by the Live Comedy Association, a not-for-profit Community Interest Company, and aims to establish an annual celebration recognising live comedy as a key part of the UK’s cultural landscape.