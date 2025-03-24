LIFE OF PI Will Stream From the National Theatre at Home

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



National Theatre at Home, The National Theatre's streaming platform, will release of Life of Pi by Yann Martel, adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti. From 10 April, audiences can watch this production which won the 2022 Olivier Awards for Best New Play, Best Actor for Hiran Abeysekera's performance as Pi, and a historic first for the seven performers who played the tiger, collectively winning Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Puppetry, magic and storytelling combine in a unique stage adaptation of the best-selling novel, a production from the Simon Friend Entertainment and Sheffield Theatres. After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a 16-year-old boy named Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and a Royal Bengal tiger. Filmed live in London's West End and featuring state-of-the-art visuals, this production is the perfect Easter treat for the whole family.

Launched in 2020, National Theatre at Home offers access to over 100 productions, with new titles added monthly. Subscriptions are available for £9.99 a month or £99.99 annually.

All titles on National Theatre at Home include captions, and over 85% are available with Audio Description.

