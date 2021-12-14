Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LES MISERABLES, PHANTOM, and More to Broadcast on Sky Arts This Month

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Half a Sixpence will be broadcast on Sky Arts this holiday season.

Dec. 14, 2021 Â 
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Half a Sixpence will be broadcast on Sky Arts this holiday season. Now, WhatsOnStage reports that a lineup of iconic musicals is also coming to the channel this month.

The lineup includes Les MisÃ©rables - The Staged Concert (Christmas Eve, 7.30pm), The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall (27 December at 4.15pm) and the 25th-anniversary production of Miss Saigon (27 December at 10pm).

Additionally, a retrospective on producer Cameron Mackintosh's life, Cameron Mackintosh - The First 50 Years, will air on 27 December at 7pm.

American Utopia and Anna X will also be broadcast this week.

Read more on WhatsOnStage.


