HALF A SIXPENCE to be Broadcast on Sky Arts This Christmas

WhatsOnStage has reported that Half a Sixpence, recorded during its 2016, West Ed Run will be broadcast on Sky Arts this Christmas.

The 60s musical Half a Sixpence ran at Chichester Festival Theatre before transferring to the West End at the Noel Coward Theatre.

The cast features Charlie Stemp as Arthur Kipps and Devon-Elise Johnson as Ann Pornick, alongside three-time Olivier-nominated actor Ian Bartholomew as Chitterlow and three-time Olivier-nominated actress Emma Williams as Helen Walsingham.

This new stage version of Half a Sixpence, adapted from H.G. Wells' semi-autobiographical novel Kipps: The Story of a Simple Sou, is a completely fresh adaptation that reunites book-writer Julian Fellowes with George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, the musical team that co-creator Cameron Mackintosh first put together to create the hit stage adaptation of Mary Poppins with Disney. The score is inspired by and features several of composer David Heneker's exhilarating songs from the original production, including "Flash Bang Wallop," "Money To Burn" and "Half A Sixpence."

Half a Sixpence is directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, designed by Paul Brown and choreographed by Andrew Wright. Orchestrations are by William David Brohn; the musical supervisors are Stephen Brooker and Graham Hurman, who also conducted. Lighting is by Paule Constable with sound by Mick Potter and video design by Luke Halls. The original 1963 musical was written by Beverley Cross and David Heneker.