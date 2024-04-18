Kym Marsh Will Play 'Cruella de Vil' in 101 DALMATIONS UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lead casting and creatives of a new musical version of Dodie Smith’s classic book 101 Dalmatians have been announced, ahead of a UK and Ireland tour launching at the New Wimbledon Theatre in June.

Kym Marsh plays the iconic villain Cruella de Vil in the musical written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris. The director is Bill Buckhurst, with sets designed by David Woodhead, costumes designed by Sarah Mercadé and choreography by Lucy Hind. Musical supervision is from Alfonso Casado Trigo, orchestration by Jack Hopkins, the puppets are designed by Jimmy Grimes, with lighting by James Whiteside and sound design from Chris Whybrow. The musical director is Leigh Thompson, and casting director is Lucy Casson.

Actor, presenter and singer Kym Marsh arrived on British TV screens back in 2000 appearing on the hit reality TV show Popstars, and winning a place in the subsequent band Hear'say. The band achieved two UK number one singles and a number one album - and Kym went on to pursue a successful career as a solo artist. She went on to star in London’s West End, playing the role of Annette in the critically acclaimed musical Saturday Night Fever. An accomplished actress, she appeared in BBC One’s Doctors and Channel 4’s Hollyoaks: In The City before joining the cast of ITV’s Coronation Street in the role of Michelle Connor in 2006. During 14 years on Britain's famous cobbles, she won a string of prestigious awards for her work before leaving to pursue other roles. Since then she has appeared in hit BBC One drama The Syndicate and currently can be seen on BBC One’s continuing drama Waterloo Road, where she plays the role of Nicky Walters. Her love of theatre has not waned and in 2022 Kym returned to tread the boards in the role of bunny boiler Alex Forest in a nationwide tour of box office hit Fatal Attraction. Last year she joined the cast of Take That musical Greatest Days.

When fashionista Cruella de Vil plots to swipe all the Dalmatian puppies in town to create her fabulous new fur coat, there’s trouble ahead for Pongo and Perdi and their litter of adorable, tail-wagging young pups.

This classic canine caper is brought to life on stage with spectacular puppetry, show-stopping choreography, hilarious songs and irresistible puppies!

Kym Marsh said: “I’m over the moon to be joining the cast of 101 Dalmatians playing the iconic Cruella De Vil, has there ever been a more fabulous baddie?! Obviously she’s a million miles away from me in real life - and my dogs are very glad about that - but being able to bring to life my take on this renowned character is a real treat. Douglas and Johnny have written this brilliant new musical filled with songs I’m already finding myself humming under my breath. The 101 Dalmatians story spans generations and I'm sure young and old alike will absolutely love this production."

After launching in Wimbledon* the production will visit Birmingham*, Norwich, Canterbury, Leicester, Manchester*, Belfast*, Wolverhampton, Newcastle*, Southend*, Dublin*, Liverpool*, Milton Keynes*, Woking*, Cardiff*, Southampton*, Aberdeen*, York*, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Oxford and Brighton. * dates Kym Marsh is scheduled to perform

The original production was first performed at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, London in 2022.

Tour Dates

New Wimbledon Theatre

22-29 June 2024

www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/new-wimbledon-theatre

The Alexandra, Birmingham

2-6 July 2024

www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham

Norwich Theatre Royal

9-13 July 2024

norwichtheatre.org/whats-on/101-dalmatians

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

16-20 July 2024

marlowetheatre.com/shows/101-dalmatians

Leicester Curve

23-27 July 2024

www.curveonline.co.uk/whats-on/shows/101-dalmatians

Palace Theatre, Manchester

30 July - 10 August 2024

www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/palace-theatre-manchester

Belfast Grand Opera House

13-17 August 2024

www.goh.co.uk/whats-on/101-dalmatians

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

20-24 August 2024

www.grandtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/101-dalmatians

Newcastle Theatre Royal

27 August - 1 September 2024

www.theatreroyal.co.uk/whats-on/101-dalmatians

Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

5-8 September 2024

trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend/en-GB/event/musical/101-dalmatians-the-musical-tickets

Gaiety Theatre, Dublin Ireland

17 – 21 September 2024

www.gaietytheatre.ie/events/101-dalmatians-the-musical

Liverpool Empire

24-28 September 2024

www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/liverpool-empire

Milton Keynes Theatre

1-5 October 2024

www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/milton-keynes-theatre

Woking, New Victoria Theatre

8-12 October 2024

www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/new-victoria-theatre

New Theatre Cardiff

15-19 October 2024

trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff/en-GB/event/musical/101-dalmatians-the-musical-tickets

Southampton Mayflower Theatre

22-26 October 2024

www.mayflower.org.uk/whats-on/101-dalmatians-2024

His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen

29 October-2 November 2024

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/whats-on/101-dalmatians

York Grand Opera House

5-9 November 2024

www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/grand-opera-house-york

Glasgow King’s Theatre

12-16 November 2024

www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/kings-theatre-glasgow

Edinburgh Playhouse

19-23 November 2024

www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/edinburgh-playhouse

New Theatre Oxford

3- 7 December 2024

www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/new-theatre-oxford/

Brighton Theatre Royal

17 December 2024 – 5 January 2025

www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/theatre-royal-brighton/