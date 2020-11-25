Kerry Ellis and Brian May To Release 'One Beautiful Christmas Day' Single

ONE BEAUTIFUL CHRISTMAS DAY is s a new Christmas classic by Kerry Ellis (Wicked, We Will Rock You) and featuring Queen's Brian May.

"Working with the team creating this song has been amazing, it's about appreciating each other and thinking of others at Christmas and having a beautiful day together and creating memories of a lifetime." said Kerry.

ONE BEAUTIFUL CHRISTMAS DAY was written by Kerry and her writing team including Brian prior to lockdown and everyone knew that it's positive message meant that this was the year that it had to be released.

Brian said, "The time is right for a new Christmas Classic - and this is it!! One Beautiful Christmas wish for togetherness at the end of a tough year."

Kerry is well known for her amazing success in leading roles on Broadway and the West End but this is her first original solo Christmas release.

"I'm thrilled to release this single which is from the heart and means so very much to me." added Kerry.

ONE BEAUTIFUL CHRISTMAS DAY will be available on all streaming and digital platforms from Friday 27 November.

