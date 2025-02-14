KT Tunstall Releases Mixtape of Songs From CLUELESS the Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-award-winning singer-songwriter KT Tunstall has crafted the original score for the new West End production of Clueless, The Musical, which begins performances at London’s Trafalgar Theatre on 15 February. Collaborating with GRAMMY Award winner and three-time Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater as lyricist, Tunstall will release KT Tunstall’s Clueless Mixtape featuring six new tracks from the show sung by herself and members of the cast, available digitally from 14 February, via BMG. KT Tunstall's Clueless Mixtape

CLUELESS, The Musical is a new musical comedy based on the classic Paramount Pictures film. The modern spin on Jane Austen’s Emma gets another timeless makeover from the original film’s writer-director alongside a majorly acclaimed creative team. CLUELESS features a book by the iconic voice of a generation, Amy Heckerling (writer-director of Clueless, director of Fast Times at Ridgemont High). CLUELESS makes its West End premiere under the direction of Rachel Kavanaugh (Chichester Festival Theatre and Regent’s Park Open Air), with choreography by Lizzi Gee (A Christmas Carol).





To celebrate the launch of the musical, a limited-edition physical release of KT Tunstall’s Clueless Mixtape will be exclusively available at the Trafalgar Theatre. This project marks a significant milestone in Tunstall’s growing relationship with BMG, not only as an Ivor Novello Award-winning songwriter but also as a recording artist.

KT Tunstall said: “Collaborating on Clueless has been an incredible journey. Creating an original score that captures the spirit of this iconic story has been a thrilling challenge. I’m excited to share KT Tunstall’s Clueless Mixtape with everyone, and I hope it brings as much joy to listeners as I had in making it.”

Amy Heckerling said: “I have been a rabid fan of KT Tunstall since I saw her video for "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree" on MTV. So, I couldn't be more excited about the release of the EP that she recorded of the wonderful songs for Clueless, The Musical. KT has written a soundtrack that is infectious and fun - the ultimate 90's mixtape."

BMG President - Repertoire & Marketing UK, APAC & Europe, Alistair Norbury said: “KT Tunstall is one of the UK’s most accomplished and respected songwriters, and we are proud to support her as both a publishing client and recording artist. Her involvement in Clueless is a fantastic opportunity to showcase her versatility and talent to a new audience while reinforcing BMG’s commitment to artist-driven projects.”

Cher Horowitz is the most popular student at Beverly Hills High, renowned for her unique talent at finding love for others. She's about to embark on her biggest project yet – making over her awkward new friend, Tai, and setting her up with the most handsome boy in school. But what happens to Cher when, for the first time, everything is not perfect? This fresh musical comedy is fun, fashionable, and, like, so way cool.

KT Tunstall’s Clueless Mixtape is available digitally via BMG from 14 February: KT Tunstall's Clueless Mixtape

