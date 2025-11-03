Josh Groban Returning to the UK for O2 Arena Show in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony and Emmy-nominated singer, songwriter and actor Josh Groban will return to the UK for a special one-off gig at London’s The O2 on 1 April 2026 – his biggest ever UK show.

This marks Groban's first full-scale UK show in six years, last playing Hyde Park with Celine Dion in 2019. Tickets for Josh Groban at the O2 go on general sale on Friday, 7 November. Sign up for the exclusive pre-sale here.

Fresh off a five-night Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum in May this year, Groban played an intimate live show at London’s Union Chapel this past weekend. During the O2 show, Groban will perform his biggest hits and fan favourites from across his career, spanning more than two decades, including GRAMMY-nominated You Raise Me Up from his 6x platinum record “Closer”, To Where You Are from his self-titled 5x platinum debut album, and much more.

Josh Groban says: “From the very beginning of my career the UK has been a musical home away from home for me. One in which I’ve been able to grow, explore, create and continually build an incredible group of fans and friends. Returning to the O2 to celebrate the last 25 years of that connection is something I am so excited to share. See you all soon!”

Groban's next project is Hidden Gems, a collection that brings together ten rare tracks from his career. It also features a brand-new song, “The Constant,” which Groban wrote with EGOT winners Pasek and Paul. The album will be released on November 14th via Reprise Records.

Earlier this year, Groban released his career-spanning album Gems and its Deluxe Edition. Among many highlights, the 18-track collection boasts the 3x-Platinum signature anthem “You Raise Me Up,” Billboard Adult Contemporary #1 “To Where You Are”, the Beauty and the Beast Original Motion Picture Soundtrack standout “Evermore”, as well as fan favorite show stopping renditions of “Over The Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz, “Pure Imagination” from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, and Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” Gems (Deluxe Edition) featured 23 additional songs including some of Groban's beloved duets, such as “Run” with Sarah McLachlan, “99 Years” with Jennifer Nettles, and “We Will Meet Once Again” with Andrea Bocelli, alongside additional fan-favorites “River,” “I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever),” “Broken Vow,” and “Remember When It Rained.”

In 2016, Groban made his Tony-nominated Broadway debut as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1912. In the Spring of 2023, Groban took to Broadway once again, performing in the highly anticipated revival of Sweeney Todd, playing the title role which earned him Tony and GRAMMY Nominations along with widespread acclaim.