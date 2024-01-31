Jools Holland Announces Autumn Tour 2024 with Marc Almond

30 date tour goes on sale on Friday and includes The Royal Albert Hall, Manchester O2 Apollo, Birmingham Symphony Hall and more.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91 Photo 1 Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91
Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS Photo 2 Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS
Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway Photo 3 Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway
Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre Photo 4 Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre

Jools Holland Announces Autumn Tour 2024 with Marc Almond

Musical maestro Jools Holland and his famous Rhythm & Blues Orchestra have today announced the run of dates for their 2024 Autumn/Winter tour, with special guests Marc Almond and Toby Lee. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 2 February.

Starting in Southend on October 31, the tour will take in 30 shows across the UK including two dates at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Friday 29 and Saturday 30 of November.

From his years in the internationally acclaimed duo Soft Cell to the successful solo career that followed, Marc Almond has sold over 30 million records worldwide with his list of hit songs including ‘Say Hello, Wave Goodbye’, ‘Something’s Gotten Hold Of My Heart’ and, of course, ‘Tainted Love’. Marc has been awarded the Ivor Novello Inspiration Award and the Icon Award by Attitude Magazine. His collaborators include the likes of Gene Pitney, Tony Visconti and Burt Bacharach, as well as Jools, who Marc previously recorded and toured with in 2018.

Audiences will also be treated to the supreme talent of blues guitar prodigy and social media sensation, Toby Lee. Described by Joe Bonamassa as "a future superstar of the blues”, Toby first came to public attention at 10 years old when he posted a get well soon jam for BB King which went viral with 5 million views in a week. Since then, he has gone on to perform in West End productions, winning Olivier and UK Blues Awards and showcasing his skills on TV and live performances around the world. Now joining Jools for every stop of the tour, audiences have a chance to see one of the world’s most promising blues guitarists in the flesh.

Fans will be thrilled to hear that the shows will once again feature the incredible Ruby Turner and the outstanding vocals of Louise Marshall and Sumudu Jayatilaka. Together with the skilful musicianship of the Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, which features drums from original Squeeze member Gilson Lavis, Jools Holland will be performing tracks spanning his entire solo career. With a catalogue of boogie woogie classics to choose from, the show is sure to have fans of both Jools and Marc Almond on their feet!

Jools says: “I’m delighted to announce a truly remarkable mix of guest artists on this year's winter tour, from the Boogie woogie queen of our orchestra, Ruby Turner, to the iconic songmanship of Marc Almond. I’m also proud to introduce the new dazzling voice and guitar of British blues, the extraordinary 19-year-old Toby Lee. Louise Marshall and Sumudu Jayatilaka will be illuminating brilliant songs old and new. All backed by the unique sound of my Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, the big band that will treat us to mega talented soloists and frenzy inducing rhythms. Please come and join us, I look forward to seeing you.”

Tickets for the tour are on general sale from 10am on Friday 2 February




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Equity and Independent Theatre Council Reach Agreement to Raise Pay 5% Every Year From 202 Photo
Equity and Independent Theatre Council Reach Agreement to Raise Pay 5% Every Year From 2024-2027

Equity and Independent Theatre Council (ITC) have agreed major improvements to pay and financial provisions for performers, stage management and choreographers. Learn more about the agreement here!

2
Kerry Ellis to Launch New WEST END SESSIONS Photo
Kerry Ellis to Launch New WEST END SESSIONS

A new style of West End show is set to launch a residency in a Mayfair wine bar from February, after a string of informal gigs in the post-Covid era proved so popular a more permanent home was needed. The shows, which will be feature an ever-changing line-up of guest acts, kick off on 23 February with Kerry Ellis set to headline alongside Rob Houchen and MC Daniel Koek. 

3
The Hope Theatre Reveals Spring Season Photo
The Hope Theatre Reveals Spring Season

The Hope Theatre has revealed its Spring Season, which will run from March until June. The season is filled with new writing and the London premieres of productions that have found success elsewhere in the UK but not yet been seen in the capital.

4
Full Cast and Additional Performances Revealed For GREASE UK and Ireland Tour Photo
Full Cast and Additional Performances Revealed For GREASE UK and Ireland Tour

The full cast has been set for the UK and Ireland tour of Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey’s iconic musical GREASE, directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips. Additional performances have been added in Dublin, Manchester, Newcastle etc.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Dorothea Myer Bennett Replaces Romola Garai in NACHTLANDDorothea Myer Bennett Replaces Romola Garai in NACHTLAND
Tickets From Just £15 for EMPOWER IN MOTION at Sadler's WellsTickets From Just £15 for EMPOWER IN MOTION at Sadler's Wells
Dominic West: Broadway Audiences 'Don't Necessarily Want to Be There'Dominic West: Broadway Audiences 'Don't Necessarily Want to Be There'
Guest Blog: 'I Never Intended to Go Back to Acting': Graeae's Artistic Director Jenny Sealey on Secrets, Curiosity and Her Own Show, SELF-RAISINGGuest Blog: 'I Never Intended to Go Back to Acting': Graeae's Artistic Director Jenny Sealey on Secrets, Curiosity and Her Own Show, SELF-RAISING

Videos

Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall Video
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre Video
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You