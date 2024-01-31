Jools Holland Announces Autumn Tour 2024 with Marc Almond

Musical maestro Jools Holland and his famous Rhythm & Blues Orchestra have today announced the run of dates for their 2024 Autumn/Winter tour, with special guests Marc Almond and Toby Lee. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 2 February.



Starting in Southend on October 31, the tour will take in 30 shows across the UK including two dates at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Friday 29 and Saturday 30 of November.



From his years in the internationally acclaimed duo Soft Cell to the successful solo career that followed, Marc Almond has sold over 30 million records worldwide with his list of hit songs including ‘Say Hello, Wave Goodbye’, ‘Something’s Gotten Hold Of My Heart’ and, of course, ‘Tainted Love’. Marc has been awarded the Ivor Novello Inspiration Award and the Icon Award by Attitude Magazine. His collaborators include the likes of Gene Pitney, Tony Visconti and Burt Bacharach, as well as Jools, who Marc previously recorded and toured with in 2018.



Audiences will also be treated to the supreme talent of blues guitar prodigy and social media sensation, Toby Lee. Described by Joe Bonamassa as "a future superstar of the blues”, Toby first came to public attention at 10 years old when he posted a get well soon jam for BB King which went viral with 5 million views in a week. Since then, he has gone on to perform in West End productions, winning Olivier and UK Blues Awards and showcasing his skills on TV and live performances around the world. Now joining Jools for every stop of the tour, audiences have a chance to see one of the world’s most promising blues guitarists in the flesh.



Fans will be thrilled to hear that the shows will once again feature the incredible Ruby Turner and the outstanding vocals of Louise Marshall and Sumudu Jayatilaka. Together with the skilful musicianship of the Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, which features drums from original Squeeze member Gilson Lavis, Jools Holland will be performing tracks spanning his entire solo career. With a catalogue of boogie woogie classics to choose from, the show is sure to have fans of both Jools and Marc Almond on their feet!

Jools says: “I’m delighted to announce a truly remarkable mix of guest artists on this year's winter tour, from the Boogie woogie queen of our orchestra, Ruby Turner, to the iconic songmanship of Marc Almond. I’m also proud to introduce the new dazzling voice and guitar of British blues, the extraordinary 19-year-old Toby Lee. Louise Marshall and Sumudu Jayatilaka will be illuminating brilliant songs old and new. All backed by the unique sound of my Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, the big band that will treat us to mega talented soloists and frenzy inducing rhythms. Please come and join us, I look forward to seeing you.”



Tickets for the tour are on general sale from 10am on Friday 2 February