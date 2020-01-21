John Godber Will Star in ANGELS OF THE NORTH at East Riding Theatre

A new comedy by John Godber OBE is to open at Theatre Royal Wakefield and East Riding Theatre Beverley, before transferring to Trafalgar Studios in the West End in May.

Billed as a companion piece to the critically acclaimed SCARY BIKERS, which was commissioned by Sky Arts 50. ANGELS OF THE NORTH concerns itself with a failing Yorkshire Taxi firm on the run-up to, and beyond, the election of December 12th 2019.

Cab drivers Dennis and Mick have seen it all, but when the firms' owner Val, suddenly dies, she is replaced by tourism guru Roxy and things are about to change. What follows is a hilarious Culture Clash, as generations battle it out at a time of political meltdown across the North.

Mick and Dennis watch in fear as the red wall falls. What will happen to the North that they live in and love? Can they adapt to working under Roxy's radical ideas? How can a firm voted the worst in Yorkshire for three years running become a signature outfit? Find out the answers and more in this hilarious and touching new comedy from one of the nation's leading playwrights.

John Godber is to be joined on stage by his former High School student and star of BBC TV's Dinner-ladies, Adrian Hood, who also has credits at the RSC, The Globe and The National Theatre.

Completing the cast as Roxy is Martha Godber, a recent graduate of LIPA, the Sir Paul McCartney Performing Arts School in Liverpool, whose credits include the feature film Residue and several BBC Radio Four dramas. Godber said: "I can't wait to be on stage with my former pupil and my daughter; they'll certainly keep me on my toes!"

Godber said: "The response to Scary Bikers in London was wonderful, with four and five stars reviews right across the board; we were especially delighted at being chosen as part of the Stage's top 10 London shows 2019, and we look forward to taking this new authentic slice of Yorkshire life back into the West End"





