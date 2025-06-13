John C. Reilly Will Perform at Soho Theatre Walthamstow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following performances across North America, and an eponymous debut album released today, Academy Award nominee John C. Reilly brings his most personal and highly anticipated project in 2025, Mister Romantic, to Soho Theatre Walthamstow on Tuesday 18 November.

Mister Romantic is a vaudeville show that has already garnered critical acclaim and captured the public's imagination. The New York Times calls the show "wryly funny, sometimes tender and sad, but always sincere" and Vanity Fair describes it as “fiercely funny” and says "John C. Reilly is one hell of a singer." Mister Romantic asks you to open your heart to the love all around you and marks a new chapter in Reilly's acclaimed career. The show makes its UK premiere at Soho Theatre's new venue.

John C. Reilly created Mister Romantic as a vaudeville act where he performs songs from the American songbook backed by a multiple-Grammy Award-winning band, and interacts with the audience in sometimes funny, sometimes tender, sometimes sad, but always meaningful ways.

The prolific American actor, whose career spans over three decades across film, television and theatre, is known for his comedy work in Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (Jake Kasdan, 2007) or Step Brothers (Adam McKay, 2008), as well as his dramatic roles working with directors such as Martin Scorsese, Paul Thomas Anderson, Claire Denis, and Lynne Ramsay. He was nominated for an Academy Award for his role as Amos Hart in Chicago (Rob Marshall, 2002).

