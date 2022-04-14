Jermyn Street Theatre Announces Cast For ORLANDO

The full cast for Sarah Ruhl's adaptation of Virginia Woolf's time and gender shifting masterpiece Orlando has been announced today.

Joining Taylor McClaine as the eponymous hero/heroine will be Tigger Blaize (It's A Sin - Channel 4, Around The World In 80 Days - Tin Whistle) in The Chorus, Skye Hallam (Heads Or Tails - Living Records Festival, The Odyssey - Jermyn Street Theatre) as Sasha, Rosalind Lailey (The Hound of The Baskervilles - Watermill Theatre, Sophia - Arcola Theatre) in The Chorus and Stanton Wright (Beauty and The Beast - Rose Theatre Kingston, Pictures of Dorian Gray - Jermyn Street Theatre) in The Chorus.

Growing up as an Elizabethan pageboy and skating on the frozen Thames, Orlando never imagines he'll travel to Turkey. Or get married in the reign of Queen Victoria. Or live long enough to answer the telephone. He definitely isn't expecting to wake up as a woman one day. But if you stick around for five centuries, life is bound to get interesting...

Virginia Woolf's 1920s classic was written in tribute to her lover, Vita Sackville West and is adapted by two-time Pulitzer Prize nominee and Tony Award nominee Sarah Ruhl.

Jermyn Street Theatre's new production of this dazzling stage adaptation is directed by the theatre's former Deputy Director Stella Powell-Jones. The Associate Director and Movement Director is Elliot Pritchard, set design is by Ceci Calf, costume design is by Emily Stuart, lighting design by Ali Hunter and the Composer and Sound Designer is Roly Botha.

Sarah Ruhl's adaptation of Orlando was first produced at Classic Stage Company in New York City in September 2010. It was subsequently staged by The Royal Exchange Manchester in 2014. The Jermyn Street Theatre production is its London premiere.

Jermyn Street Theatre is the West End's smallest producing theatre. The Stage's Fringe Theatre of the Year 2021, it is led by Artistic and Executive Directors Tom Littler and Penny Horner. The theatre won a 2022 Critics' Circle Award for its lockdown theatre, and Littler won the 2022 OffWestEnd Award for Best Artistic Director. The programme includes outstanding new plays, rare revivals, new versions of European classics, and high-quality musicals, alongside one-off musical and literary events. It collaborates with theatres across the world, and its productions have transferred to the West End and Broadway. During closure, the theatre responded with its Brave New World season of digital work, including the complete cycle of Shakespeare's sonnets performed by a mixture of graduating drama students and household names including Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman and the acclaimed 15 Heroines with DigitalTheatre+ featuring adaptations of Ovid from writers including Juliet Gilkes Romero and Timberlake Wertenbaker.