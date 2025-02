Jena Pandya and Ashley Day Will Lead UK Premiere of COME FALL IN LOVE - The DDLJ Musical at Manchester Opera House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jena Pandya and Ashley Day will play lovers Simran and Rog (Roger) in Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical, the new musical comedy based on one of the biggest blockbuster films in the history of Indian cinema, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ).

The show makes its UK premiere at Manchester Opera House on Thursday 29 May 2025 and runs until Saturday 21 June 2025.

Jena Pandya (Bhangra Nation, Mamma Mia) said: ‘I’m so thrilled to be playing Simran in Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical. It is amazing to be part of telling a story that means so much to so many people. The original film has become a part of the cultural fabric of India, and to get to bring this story to life on stage in Manchester is such a joy.'

Ashley Day (An American in Paris, Dynasty) added: 'Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical is a true romantic comedy. The script is incredibly funny and full of heart and what l love most is how it shows two cultures, each staying true to their roots while embracing something bigger than themselves. The music has this unbelievable mix of musical theatre and Punjabi pop-something l've never seen done on stage. The show is about Family, Love, empathy and fighting for what truly matters. TRUE HONEST LOVE! Especially in today's world, that message feels more relevant than ever. It's a timeless story, and I'm thrilled to be bringing Rog to life on stage.'

Jena Pandya recently played the lead in the new musical Bhangra Nation at Birmingham Rep to incredible reviews. Prior to this, Jena played Sophie in Mamma Mia. Jena has worked with screen and stage director Andy Fickman multiple times, including playing Arlene in 13 Going on 30.

Ashley Day is an actor, singer, and dancer known for his leading performances in both the UK and the USA. On screen, Ashley can be seen as a recurring character, Colin McNaughton, in the hit series Dynasty (Netflix).

Ashley’s theatre career includes leading roles such as: Bob Wallace in White Christmas (5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle); Robert Martin in The Drowsy Chaperone (Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Pittsburgh); Nick Arnstein in Funny Girl (Théâtre Marigny, Paris); Billy Lawlor in 42nd Street (Theatre Royal Drury Lane, West End); Jerry Mulligan in An American in Paris (Dominion Theatre, West End); Jimmy Smith in Thoroughly Modern Millie (Kilworth House Theatre); Bill Calhoun/Lucentio in Kiss Me, Kate (National Tour); Troy Bolton in High School Musical (National Tour); and Curly in Oklahoma (National Tour), for which he received a nomination for Best Performer in a Musical at the UK Theatre Awards.

Other stage credits include: Freddie Falls in Freddie Falls in Love (Joyce Theater, New York); The Book of Mormon (Prince of Wales Theatre, West End); The Wizard of Oz (London Palladium, West End); Babes in Arms (Chichester Festival Theatre); On The Town (English National Opera); Evita (Adelphi Theatre, West End); Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre, West End); and Matthew Bourne’s The Nutcracker (National Tour).

Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical is set in the UK and India and directed by Aditya Chopra, the original director of the record-breaking, award-sweeping Hindi-language film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, also known as DDLJ. DDLJ is the longest-running title in Indian cinema, playing continuously in Mumbai since its release in 1995.

Cultures will collide in the stage musical adaptation of the beloved hit romantic-comedy film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, set to the exuberant beat of 18 all-new English songs created for the production.



The award-winning creative team for Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical includes Book and Lyrics by Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls with Tina Fey, Olivier Award winner for Legally Blonde with Laurence O’Keefe), Music by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani (popularly called Vishal & Shekhar in India), Choreography by Rob Ashford (Tony, Olivier and Emmy Award winner whose credits include Frozen, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway), Co-Choreography – Indian Dances by Shruti Merchant (Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl, Taj Express), Scenic Design by Derek McLane (two-time Tony Award winner whose credits include MJ the Musical and Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway and West End), Casting is by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting, Lighting Design by Japhy Weideman, Sound Design by Tony Gayle, Video Design by Akhila Krishnan, the Musical Supervisor and Arranger is Ted Arthur and Musical Direction is by Ben Holder.

Further casting information will be announced at a later date.

Comments