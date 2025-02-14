Jena Pandya and Ashley Day Will Lead UK Premiere of COME FALL IN LOVE - The DDLJ Musical at Manchester Opera House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jena PandyaÂ andÂ Ashley DayÂ will play lovers Simran and Rog (Roger) inÂ Come Fall in Love â€“ The DDLJ Musical, the new musical comedy based on one of the biggest blockbuster films in the history of Indian cinema,Â Dilwale Dulhania Le JayengeÂ (DDLJ).

The show makes its UK premiere atÂ Manchester Opera HouseÂ onÂ Thursday 29 May 2025Â and runs untilÂ SaturdayÂ 21 June 2025.

Jena PandyaÂ (Bhangra Nation, Mamma Mia)Â said:Â â€˜Iâ€™m so thrilled to be playing Simran inÂ Come Fall In Love â€“ The DDLJ Musical. It is amazing to be part of telling a story that means so much to so many people. The original film has become a part of the cultural fabric of India, and to get to bring this story to life on stage in Manchester is such a joy.'

Ashley Day (An American in Paris, Dynasty)Â added: 'Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ MusicalÂ is a true romantic comedy. The script is incredibly funny and full of heart and what l love most is how it shows two cultures, each staying true to their roots while embracing something bigger than themselves. The music has this unbelievable mix of musical theatre and Punjabi pop-something l've never seen done on stage. The show is about Family, Love, empathy and fighting for what truly matters. TRUE HONEST LOVE! Especially in today's world, that message feels more relevant than ever. It's a timeless story, and I'm thrilled to be bringing Rog to life on stage.'

Jena PandyaÂ recently played the lead in the new musicalÂ Bhangra NationÂ at Birmingham Rep to incredible reviews.Â Prior to this, Jena played Sophie inÂ Mamma Mia. Jena has worked with screen and stage director Andy Fickman multiple times, including playing Arlene inÂ 13 Going on 30.

Ashley DayÂ is an actor, singer, and dancer known for his leading performances in both the UK and the USA.Â Â On screen, Ashley can be seen as a recurring character, Colin McNaughton, in the hit seriesÂ DynastyÂ (Netflix).

Ashleyâ€™s theatre career includes leading roles such as: Bob Wallace inÂ White ChristmasÂ (5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle); Robert Martin inÂ The Drowsy ChaperoneÂ (Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Pittsburgh); Nick Arnstein inÂ Funny GirlÂ (ThÃ©Ã¢tre Marigny, Paris); Billy Lawlor inÂ 42nd StreetÂ (Theatre Royal Drury Lane, West End); Jerry Mulligan inÂ An American in ParisÂ (Dominion Theatre, West End); Jimmy Smith inÂ Thoroughly Modern MillieÂ (Kilworth House Theatre); Bill Calhoun/Lucentio inÂ Kiss Me, KateÂ (National Tour); Troy Bolton inÂ High School MusicalÂ (National Tour); and Curly inÂ OklahomaÂ (National Tour), for which he received a nomination for Best Performer in a Musical at the UK Theatre Awards.

Other stage credits include: Freddie Falls inÂ Freddie Falls in LoveÂ (Joyce Theater, New York);Â The Book of MormonÂ (Prince of Wales Theatre, West End);Â The Wizard of OzÂ (London Palladium, West End);Â Babes in ArmsÂ (Chichester Festival Theatre);Â On The TownÂ (English National Opera);Â EvitaÂ (Adelphi Theatre, West End);Â Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre, West End); and Matthew Bourneâ€™sÂ The NutcrackerÂ (National Tour).

Come Fall in Love â€“ The DDLJ MusicalÂ is set in the UK and India and directed by Aditya Chopra, the original director of the record-breaking, award-sweeping Hindi-language filmÂ Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, also known as DDLJ. DDLJ is the longest-running title in Indian cinema, playing continuously in Mumbai since its release in 1995.

Cultures will collide in the stage musical adaptation of the beloved hit romantic-comedy filmÂ Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, set to the exuberant beat of 18 all-new English songs created for the production.



The award-winning creative team forÂ Come Fall in Love â€“ The DDLJ MusicalÂ includes Book and Lyrics byÂ Nell BenjaminÂ (Mean GirlsÂ with Tina Fey, Olivier Award winner forÂ Legally BlondeÂ with Laurence Oâ€™Keefe), Music byÂ Vishal DadlaniÂ andÂ Sheykhar RavjianiÂ (popularly called Vishal & Shekhar in India), Choreography byÂ Rob AshfordÂ (Tony, Olivier and Emmy Award winner whose credits includeÂ Frozen, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, How to Succeed in Business Without Really TryingÂ on Broadway), Co-Choreography â€“ Indian Dances byÂ Shruti MerchantÂ (Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl, Taj Express), Scenic Design byÂ Derek McLaneÂ (two-time Tony Award winner whose credits includeÂ MJ the MusicalÂ andÂ Moulin Rouge! The MusicalÂ on Broadway and West End), Casting is byÂ David Grindrod CDGÂ for Grindrod Burton Casting, Lighting Design byÂ Japhy Weideman, Sound Design byÂ Tony Gayle, Video Design byÂ Akhila Krishnan, the Musical Supervisor and Arranger isÂ Ted ArthurÂ and Musical Direction is byÂ Ben Holder.

Further casting information will be announced at a later date.

