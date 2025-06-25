Jeevan Braich to Return to STARLIGHT EXPRESS as Rusty

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jeevan Braich will return to the role of Rusty in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s STARLIGHT EXPRESS at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre from this evening, Wednesday 25 June 2025.

Jeevan made his professional stage debut when STARLIGHT EXPRESS triumphantly returned to London last June, winning him the accolades Best Performer in a Musical at The Stage Debut Awards 2024 and the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Professional Debut.

Jeevan returns to the role in place of Gavin Adams, who is taking some time off from the show due to a recent shoulder injury. To allow Gavin the time he needs, the production is delighted to welcome Jeevan back to STARLIGHT EXPRESS and looks forward to Gavin’s return once he has fully recovered.

The STARLIGHT EXPRESS company is completed by Sophie Naglik as Pearl, Olivia Ringrose as Greaseball, Asher Forth as Electra and Georgia Pemberton as Dinah. They will be joining Jade Marvin as Momma McCoy and Jaydon Vijn as Hydra, with Jamie Addison, Jessie Angell, Ollie Augustin, Evan Taylor Benyacar, Charles Butcher, Cletus Chan, Tamara Verhoven Clyde, Jamie Cruttenden, Kelly Downing, Isaac Edwards, Maddy Erzan-Essien, Sam Gallacher, Lucy Glover, Scott Hayward, Dante Hutchinson, Iwan James, Lewis Kidd, Hannah Kiss, Nicole Louise-Lewis, Bethany Rose Lythgoe, Jessica Niles, Temi Olawole, Harrison Peterkin, RED, Ashley Rowe, Nicky Wong Rush, Charlie Russell, Gary Sheridan, Lara Vina Uzcatia and Amber Weston.

As a child’s train set magically comes to life and the engines race to become the fastest in the world, Rusty the steam train has little hope of winning until he is inspired by the legend of the ‘Starlight Express’.

Seen by over 30 million people across the world, STARLIGHT EXPRESS is a true theatrical event, fully immersing audiences of all ages inside a world of speed, song and storytelling, as the incredible cast of 40 whizz around and above, performing some of musical theatre’s most beloved songs, including AC/DC, Make Up My Heart, Light at the End of the Tunnel and the iconic Starlight Express.

STARLIGHT EXPRESS has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Richard Stilgoe, is directed by Luke Sheppard, with set designer Tim Hatley, Costume Designer Gabriella Slade, lighting designer Howard Hudson, sound designer Gareth Owen, video designer Andrzej Goulding, new orchestrations by Matthew Brind with Andrew Lloyd Webber, musical supervision by Matthew Brind & David Wilson, musical direction by Laura Bangay and casting by Pearson Casting.

With thrilling new choreography by Ashley Nottingham, STARLIGHT EXPRESS also sees the return of Arlene Phillips as creative dramaturg.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the new production at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, a Deluxe Edition of the STARLIGHT EXPRESS album, recorded with the 2024/25 cast of the London production, was released in May. The cast album has reached 13 million streams, with Pumping Iron surpassing 2.1 million streams since its release.

The Starlight Auditorium at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre is a state-of-the-art cultural destination in Wembley Park, London’s most exciting new neighbourhood, only 12 minutes from central London. The venue is a short 5-minute walk from the tube, moments away from the iconic Olympic Way. There are great parking options on site and the theatre is easily accessible via the M25 and M1.

