Jason Isaacs To Lend Voice to LOST WATCHES at Park Theatre's Park90

The White Lotus and Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs is lending his voice to a haunted sculpture of Beat Generation icon William Burroughs in Lost Watches, a bold new absurdist comedy-drama from emerging playwright Lorenzo Allchurch. Performances will run from 30 July to 23 August at Park Theatre's Park90 space.

Blending psychological drama with surreal humour, Lost Watches explores themes of grief, memory, and fractured identity through the story of Allen, a young man reeling from his mother's death and the looming repossession of his family home. Over the course of one hallucinatory weekend, Allen is visited by ghosts-both metaphorical and literal-including the disembodied voice of Burroughs, channeled through a mysterious sculpted head.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker and theatre director Alex Helfrecht (The White King, A Winter's Journey), Lost Watches is described as a "genre-defying absurdist ghost story" that balances dark comedy with emotional vulnerability.

Writer Lorenzo Allchurch, whose earlier work Bollocks marked him as one to watch, makes his full-length debut with this haunting tale. Developed with Betty Media Ltd, Lost Watches is set to be one of the most distinctive offerings on the London theatre scene this summer.

"Can the dead help us heal, or do they just linger in the dust?"

Lost Watches asks this and other unanswerable questions in a theatrical journey that promises both gut-punch emotion and surreal hilarity.

