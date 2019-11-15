Jane Horrocks and Karl Johnson Join Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe In ENDGAME At The Old Vic

The Old Vic today announces further casting for Richard Jones' production of Endgame. Jane Horrocks and Karl Johnson will join the previously announced Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe. Endgame in a double bill with Rough for Theatre II will open at The Old Vic on 4 Feb 2020, with previews from 27 Jan.

Nothing stirs outside. In a bare room, Hamm, an old, blind tyrant, is locked in a stalemate with his servant Clov. Interrupted only by the nostalgic musings of Hamm's ancient, dustbin-dwelling parents, this bleakly funny double act cling stubbornly to their routine of casual savagery and mutual dependence.

Richard Jones directs Beckett's macabre comedy in which hope and cruelty are the last things to die.

Endgame will be presented in a double bill with Samuel Beckett's rarely seen short play Rough for Theatre II.

Suitable for ages 14+.

Box Office: 0344 871 7628 or visit oldvictheatre.com.





