Jane Asher Leads the Cast of THE CIRCLE at Orange Tree Theatre

The Orange Tree Theatre today announces the full cast for Somerset Maugham's The Circle, directed by Tom Littler in his Orange Tree debut as Artistic Director since taking up the role in January this year. Littler directs Jane Asher (Lady Catherine Champion-Cheney), Pete Ashmore (Arnold Champion-Cheney), Chirag Benedict Lobo (Teddie Luton), Clive Frances (Clive Champion-Cheney), Nicholas Le Prevost (Lord Hughie Porteous) and Olivia Vinall (Elizabeth Champion-Cheney).

Somerset Maugham's sparky comedy of manners was first staged in 1921 and has remained a firm favourite with audiences ever since. The Circle will open at the Orange Tree Theatre on 5 May, with previews from 29 April, running until 17 June, and will be available to stream online at OT On Screen from 20 to 23 June.

Tom Littler said: "I feel very lucky to announce this remarkable cast for Maugham's perfectly constructed comedy. It's a pleasure to welcome Clive Francis and Nicholas Le Prevost back to the Orange Tree, where they have already entertained audiences so brilliantly. The wonderful Jane Asher, Pete Ashmore, Chirag Benedict Lobo and Olivia Vinall are all making their Orange Tree debuts, and together we can learn how to navigate The Circle in our very own circular theatre."

The sun is shining on the manicured lawns of the Dorset home of Arnold Champion-Cheney, MP. The Great War is over. Arnold's political career is blossoming. He has a beautiful young wife, Elizabeth. If only the servants would dust his antiques properly, everything would be perfect.

But Arnold's idyllic life is about to explode into chaos. His rakish father is staying for the weekend. His scandalous long-lost mother is descending with her detested husband in tow. And there's a dashing young stranger who seems far too interested in Elizabeth...

Will history come full circle? Or can one generation learn from their parents' disastrous mistakes?

Somerset Maugham (1874-1965) was an English novelist and playwright. His plays include Loaves and Fishes, Lady Frederick, Smith, Penelope, The Land of Promise, Our Betters, Caesar's Wife, The Constant Wife, The Letter, The Sacred Flame, The Bread-Winner, For Services Rendered and Sheppey; and his novels include Liza of Lambeth, Mrs Craddock, The Magician, Of Human Bondage, The Moon and Sixpence, The Painted Veil, Cakes and Ale, The Narrow Corner, Theatre, Up at the Villa, The Razor's Edge, Then and Now and Catalina.

Jane Asher plays Lady Catherine Champion-Cheney. Her recent theatre credits include A Song at Twilight, Moon Tiger (Theatre Royal Bath), An American in Paris (Dominion Theatre), Great Expectations (West Yorkshire Playhouse), The Gathered Leaves (Park Theatre), Pride and Prejudice (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Charley's Aunt (Menier Chocolate Factory), The Importance of Being Earnest, Farewell to the Theatre, Bedroom Farce (Rose Theatre, Kingston), Blithe Spirit (Vaudeville Theatre), To Those Born Later, The School for Scandal and House/Garden (National Theatre). For television, her credits include Holby City (as series regular Lady Byrne), Eve, Stella, Dancing on the Edge, The Old Guys, The Sarah Jane Adventures, Crossroads, Jackanory, Wish Me Luck and The Mistress; and for film: Death at a Funeral, Burn Burn Burn, Drunk on Love, I Give it a Year, Deep End, The Masque of Red Death and Alfie.

Pete Ashmore plays Arnold Champion-Cheney. His recent theatre credits include Brief Encounter (Stephen Joseph Theatre/UK tour), Zorro: the Musical (Charing Cross Theatre), The Jungle Book, A Christmas Carol (Watermill Theatre), Venice Preserved, The Provoked Wife (RSC), The Lovely Bones, Treasure Island (Birmingham Rep), The Dog Beneath the Skin (Jermyn Street Theatre), Peter Pan, Private Lives, The Wind in the Willows, James and the Giant Peach (Mercury Theatre) and The Itinerant Music Hall (Lyric Hammersmith).

Clive Frances plays Clive Champion-Cheney, returning to the Orange Tree following Three Farces, The Woman Hater and The Skin Game. Other recent theatre credits include Slaves of Solitude (Hampstead Theatre), An Inspector Calls (Playhouse Theatre), 84 Charing Cross Road (Cambridge Arts Theatre/UK tour), Les Blancs (National Theatre), Thark (Park Theatre), The Madness of George III (Apollo Theatre), The Reluctant Debutante, Our Man in Havana, Three Men in a Boat, The Hollow Crown, Travels with My Aunt, The Lavender Hill Mob (UK tours), Enron (Noël Coward Theatre), Loot (Bristol Old Vic), The Tempest (Nottingham Playhouse), Entertaining Mr Sloane (Arts Theatre) and The Shakespeare Revue (international tour). For television, his credits include Anatomy of a Scandal, The Crown (as series regular Lord Salisbury) and Lipstick on Your Collar; and for film: A Clockwork Orange, Official Secrets, Dolittle, The Lost City of Z and Mr Turner.

Nicholas Le Prevost plays Lord Hughie Porteous, returning to the Orange Tree following Winter Solstice. Other recent theatre credits include Antony and Cleopatra, Man and Superman, People, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, The Magistrate (National Theatre), The Maid's Tragedy, Festival of Firsts, The Winter's Tale (Shakespeare's Globe), What Shadows (Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh), My Fair Lady (National Theatre/Civic Opera House, Chicago - nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role), Love for Love, Much Ado About Nothing, Look Out...Here Comes Trouble!, Solid Geometry, Landscape of Exile (RSC), Bedroom Farce (Rose Theatre Kingston), The Last Cigarette (Minerva Theatre), Much Ado About Nothing, Mind Millie for Me (Theatre Royal Haymarket), As You Like It (Sheffield Theatres), Neville's Island (Salisbury Playhouse), Emily Needs Attention! (Theatre Royal Bath), Hedda Gabler (Chichester Festival Theatre) and The Wild Duck (Donmar Warehouse). For television, his credits include Up the Garden Path, The Larkins, The War of the Worlds, Cranford, The Camomile Lawn, The Jewel in the Crown, It Takes a Worried Man, The Ghosts of Motley Hall and Wild at Heart; and for film: Testament of Youth, Shakespeare in Love, Here Comes Hell, Run for Your Wife, Margaret, Miss Conception, Gladiatress, Bright Young Things, The Land Girls and Made in Romania.

Chirag Benedict Lobo plays Teddie Luton. His recent theatre credits include Life of Pi (Wyndham's Theatre), The Odyssey, The Public Servant (Jermyn Street Theatre) and The Winter's Tale (Shakepeare's Globe). For film, his credits include An Action Hero and Nasha.

Olivia Vinall plays Elizabeth Champion-Cheney. Her recent theatre credits include Women Beware Women (Sam Wanamaker Playhouse), As You Like It (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Young Chekhov Trilogy: The Seagull, Ivanov and Platonov (Chichester Festival Theatre/National Theatre), The Hard Problem, King Lear, Othello (National Theatre), Romeo and Juliet (Leicester Square Theatre) and The Dark at the Top of the Stairs (Belgrade Theatre). For television, her credits include Roadkill, Queens of Mystery, The Woman in White and Apple Tree Yard; and for film: Where Hands Touch, Götterdämmerung and A Beautiful Curse, which won three awards at the Paris International Film Festival 2022.

Tom Littler is Artistic Director of the Orange Tree Theatre, and The Circle marks his inaugural production at the theatre. He was formerly Artistic Director of Jermyn Street Theatre, Associate Director of Theatre503, Artistic Director of Primavera, and Associate Director of the Peter Hall Company. He has directed over 70 productions throughout the UK and Europe, recently including Love All and Cancelling Socrates at Jermyn Street Theatre, and Hamlet for Guildford Shakespeare Company.