JORDAN GRAY – IS IT A BIRD? Sets Further Two-Week Run At Soho Theatre

Performances run Tue 13 – Fri 23 Dec 2022.

Nov. 17, 2022  
In August of this year, after 10 years in the music biz (and a memorable run on The Voice), Jordan Gray took her brand-new show "Is it a Bird" to the Edinburgh Fringe this August. To call her show a runaway hit, does not do justice to the enormous buzz the show created. Suddenly Jordan is one of the UK's most exciting and celebrated comics. And for good reason.

In September she sold out her first two week run at Soho Theatre.

In October she changed the landscape of British TV, appearing on Channel 4's Friday Night Live with a very memorable performance; a showstopping song that brought down the house when she did away with her pink power suit and stripped naked - bringing trans bodies a level of visibility hitherto never reached within the mainstream national press.

Not to lose the pace, she followed that a week later by being the first trans person to play the London Palladium - solo. Which garnered another slew of praise and five-star reviews from the press.

And since she seemingly has an aversion to free time, Jordan also launched her brand-new podcast - Transplaining with Jordan Gray, where she answers questions both big and small. Rest assured, whatever the question, Jordan has a theory - even if she knows absolutely nothing about the subject. https://feeds.acast.com/public/shows/transplaining-with-jordan-gray

Now she brings 'Is it a Bird?' back to Soho Theatre for a further two weeks from Tue 13 - Fri 23 Dec 2022

Is it a Bird - which now has 17 x 5-star reviews - brings together Jordan's love of superheroes, her strong Essex roots, and her life as a transgender woman in an hour of raucous comedy that resonates within and far beyond the LGBTQIA+ community. The UK's hottest comedian takes on babies, boobies, bigots and Batman; it's big, silly, witty, sexy, and fun.

Although having only started in comedy in 2017, Jordan's Comedy Central web series Transaction has been acquired for TV development by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. In 2021, Diva Magazine named her one of the "Top 10 Game-changing Women in UK media". Under the stage name Tall Dark Friend, Jordan recorded and released 7 albums, touring Europe several times and racking up numerous awards for her work, including WINNER - Artist of the Decade: Panic Awards (2018), WINNER - Special Recognition Award, Best Original Song, Best Original Artist: National Entertainment Awards (2015-2018)

More Hot Stories For You


