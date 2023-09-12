Irvine Welsh's PORNO Transfers to the West End

Performances run from 29 October until 10 December 2023.

Sep. 12, 2023

Irvine Welsh's PORNO Transfers to the West End

Fifteen years after TRAINSPOTTING, what has become of Renton, Sickboy, Begbie & Spud? Disturbing, shocking & extremely funny. Contains swearing, sexual language, debauchery, drug use and even more swearing. As if you'd expect anything else...

Irvine Welsh’s PORNO is a full-length stage adaptation of the novel by the same name, which sold out one of the largest Pleasance venues for a month long run at Edinburgh Fringe in 2022, earning rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Now the show transfers to London’s theatreland, playing a season of seven Sunday nights at the Arts Theatre West End from 29th October until 10th December 2023, tickets are on sale now!

Prior to London, the show visits Beacon Arts Centre in Greenock on 13th September, King’s Theatre in Glasgow on 15th-16th September, then visits three Northwest venues, Liverpool Olympia on 5th October, Crewe Lyceum on 6th October and Sale Waterside (Manchester) on 7th October.

Mark Renton hasn’t been back to Leith since… well, since he robbed his pals and f*cked off to Amsterdam. Life has been… good? But there’s always been something missing. How will SICKBOY, BEGBIE & SPUD react to the return of RENTON? Have they all settled down and become respectable members of society? Did they CHOOSE LIFE? Of course, they f*cking didn’t!

The London run has an acclaimed cast of Liam Harkins (The Celtic Story, The Tommy Burns Story’ and Retreat) as Renton, Tony McGeever (Shetland, In Plain Sight, Doctors and Lord Of Rings : The Rings Of Power) as Sickboy, Jenni Duffy (River City and On The Edge) as Lizzie, Chris Gavin (Days That Shook The World, Starcaster) as Begbie, Kevin Murphy as Spud and Tom Carter (Coronation Street and Emmerdale) as Knox.

For the tour Scott Kyle (Outlander, Kilo Two Bravo, The Angel’s Share) takes the role of Renton, James McAnerney (Outlander, NEDs, Taggart, Rebus, Nightsleeper) is Sickboy, Jasmine Main (The Nest, Scot Squad, BAFTA Scotland Award Nominee) as Lizzie and Jim Brown as Knox.

PORNO is written and produced by the award-winning Davie Carswell and directed by Jonty Cameron.

Davie Carswell explained: “After a fantastic run at Edinburgh Fringe last year, it’s time to take the show on the road, stopping off at venues in Scotland, Northwest England and I am now excited to announce a run at London’s Arts Theatre West End for seven nights only across the autumn, bringing the show to Irvine Welsh fans. The adaptation follows the novel as closely as possible. We’ve used plenty of Irvine’s writing verbatim to give it a really authentic script. I loved T2, but it wasn’t Porno.

“The show deals with reaching a certain age and reflecting on what you’ve achieved, or not as the case may be. As you can expect from characters created by Irvine Welsh, the play will include sexual themes, drugs, and a lot of swearing. As if you’d expect anything else.

“I am really excited to see the reaction of the audiences across the country and on the West End run and I hope audiences will enjoy the ride.”

Tour Dates

GREENOCK - BEACON ARTS CENTRE

Wednesday 13 September 2023

www.beaconartscentre.co.uk 

GLASGOW – KINGS THEATRE

Friday 15 – Saturday 16 September 2023

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow

LIVERPOOL – THE OLYMPIA

Thursday 5 October 2023

www.liverpoololympia.co.uk

CREWE – LYCEUM

Friday 6 October 2023

www.crewelyceum.co.uk

SALE – WATERSIDE ARTS

Saturday 7 October 2023

www.watersidearts.org

LONDON – ARTS THEATRE WEST END

Sunday 29 October – Sunday 10 December 2023

www.artstheatrewestend.co.uk



