Interview: 'We're Throwing Everything At It': Kerry Ellis on IF/THEN in Concert at the Savoy Theatre

After premiering on Broadway over a decade ago in 2014, IF/THEN will be arriving on the West End as a two-night-only concert production at the Savoy Theatre. The musical stars Kerry Ellis as Elizabeth, a 38-year-old woman whose life splits into two paths after making a choice. The concert’s cast also features Adam Garcia, David Hunter, Preeya Kalidas, John-Owen Jones, Jenny Fitzpatrick, Tim Howard, Carl Man and Joni Ayton-Kent.

Recently, BroadwayWorld had the opportunity to chat with Kerry about what it has been like preparing to bring the musical to the Savoy Theatre. We discussed the differences between concert versions and full-scale productions of shows, how rehearsals have been going so far and some of her favourite songs from IF/THEN.

So for those unfamiliar with IF/THEN, can you tell us a bit about it and the role that you play?

So I play Elizabeth, who, at the top of the show, has two choices, and you see both choices play out - she splits into Beth, and she tells the whole story of Beth, and she tells the story of Liz and you see that play out. It's a little bit like sliding doors - you see both directions her life would have gone in. And predominantly, it's about relationships and friendships and love and loss. As everyday people, we always like to go, “Oh, what if I'd have done that?” And this story plays that out.

And what made you want to be a part of this production?

This show has been in my life for a little while now! Coming out on the pandemic, I did a music video for “Always Starting Over” with the lovely Adam Blanshay and his production company. We did an audio recording and then we did a film of me running around Covent Garden at 6am, so there was nobody in the shot. It was touching on these iconic theatre songs and moments, and this song spoke to us all - we all fell in love with it. Adam then went on to get the rights, and we did a workshop a couple of years ago - there was some magic in the room, an energy. And we all just loved the piece! We loved the story, we loved the music, and had an idea of developing it. So now we're doing the concert, and who knows what will happen? Maybe we'll get a full grown production at some point!

What is it like to be in a concert version of a show versus a full production?

We try and do as much as we can! Obviously, it's a limited period, but we try and play all the music, we do all the scenes, we tell the story as much as we can. We only have a week and a half rehearsal, so it's not enough time to do the full show, but it really does give people an insight into the show. The music sounds amazing. The cast are amazing! It's a lot to do in a week and a half, but I think it's really exciting as well, watching something that's only happening for one night. Well, two, actually, because we announced a second show! But having that performance that only happens in that period of time is really exciting. And I think people like that! They like to see something in development.

And what is it like to be performing IF/THEN at the Savoy Theatre?

Well, I love the Savoy! It's just such a beautiful theatre, it's right in the centre of London... It's just an exciting, beautiful theatre that I can't wait to perform in. We did a press event there, so that was nice to go and stand on the stage. I’m thrilled to be doing IF/THEN there!

Do you have any favourite songs from the show?

There's lots! I love “Always Starting Over,” but I like “It’s A Sign” that Preya [Kalidas] sings because it's really fun and upbeat. Another song that I get to sing is “You Learn to Live Without,” which pulls on the heartstrings. It's funny, it's heartbreaking, there's songs for everybody in it, which is what I like about it. But “It’s A Sign” is probably one of my favourites.

And what is it like to be working with this cast during the rehearsal periods leading up to the performances?

It's a wonderful company! It's full of friends for me, so that's always nice, especially when you're doing something that's quite intense. There's a lot we have to do in this short period of time, so to be surrounded by friends is wonderful. David Hunter is amazing. Adam Garcia, John Owen-Jones, who's just joined us, Preeya and an ensemble of amazing talent. Lots of them are doing shows in the West End at the moment, and they're popping out for the night to do this, so it's really amazing!

What do you hope audiences take away from this concert production of IF/THEN?

I hope they get a flavour of what it's about! I think they will enjoy the music, I think they'll enjoy the performances, and there will be an energy in the room. Because it's a one night thing, there is always that excitement. But I hope it sparks people's interest in the show and in the future of what we might bring with this show!

And finally, how would you describe IF/THEN in one word?

Daring - I think it's because I'm in rehearsal! Our expectation is high of this. We've got simple bits of set, an amazing band, an amazing class, props, costumes . . . We are throwing everything at it and trying to get as much as we can out of this one opportunity to perform this show.

IF/THEN runs on 10 and 17 February at the Savoy Theatre

Listen to Kerry Ellis singing "Always Starting Over" from IF/THEN here.

