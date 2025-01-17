Listen: 'Always Starting Over' From IF/THEN Starring Kerry Ellis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fans can now get a first listen to the UK premiere of IF/THEN by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning creators Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, with the release of "Always Starting Over" on streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.

A poignant ballad sung by Liz (Kerry Ellis), Always Starting Over captures her resolve to embrace life's uncertainties and begin anew despite heartbreak and loss. It serves as a climactic moment of empowerment in Act 2, symbolizing Liz’s acceptance of impermanence, the courage to move forward, and the resilience required to build a fulfilling future.

The concert version stars Adam Garcia, Kerry Ellis, and David Hunter. The performance is on Monday 11th February at the Savoy Theatre.

Listen to the track below or find it on your favorite streaming platform here.

