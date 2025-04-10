Interview: Kedar Williams-Stirling, Nell Tiger Free, Adeyinka Akinrinade, Keelan Kember of THANKS FOR HAVING ME at Riverside Studios

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Modern-day romances seem more like nightmares than dreams come true, thanks to the 'wonderful' world of online dating. So what is more relatable right now than a play about a group in their late 20s navigating the cesspit of swiping left and right? With opening night just a few days away, we had the chance to sit down with Kedar Williams-Stirling, Nell Tiger Free, Adeyinka Akinrinade and Keelan Kember, the incredible cast of Thanks for Having Me, ahead of their first performance at the Riverside Studios.

Keelan Kember and Kedar Williams-Sterling in rehearsals as Cashel and Honey.

​​​​​​​Photo Credit: Oliver Kember

So how did you all get into theatre/the industry?

KK: At university I just did lots of sketch comedy, like writing and performing, and I did lots of plays. I always thought I wanted to be an actor, but my dad was like "don't do that". And I was like "okay, yeah, I just won't do that". And then I was like, 'I really think I want to do this'. And then he encouraged me to write plays and I started writing after university and then I just started putting things on. I did a rehearsed reading and then I did a play for a week and then I did like a 50 seat and then I did a 50 seat again, I did a 200 seat, I did a 200 seat again, and then we pitched this transfer to the 400 seat. So it kind of feels like an invisible pattern, just kind of reassuring.

KWS: I started when I was 9. My first theatre piece that I was in was The Lion King. That was fun. I was Simba...

AA: I didn't really grow up from a theatre background, but I remember my first proper theatre experience was I went to go see a panto with our Brownies group and loved it so much and sort of like was like 'this is what I want to do'. And then basically did a lot of sort of like youth, amateur theatre and then did it at sixth form and then did it at uni.

Nell Tiger Free as Eloise.

Photo Credit: Oliver Kember

Nell, how are you feeling about your stage debut?

NTF: I'm so happy that this is my stage debut. I wouldn't want it to be anything else, I think. I've known Keelan for a long time, and I went to see the original version of his play, like as a friend, and I was cracking up the whole time. I thought it was actually hilarious. Keelan actually said he could hear me laughing from the audience very clearly. It might have actually been off-putting, but I loved the play, and then when I heard that he was doing it here at Riverside Studios and I was like "I'd love to do it". He's like "do you want to do it?" I was like "yeah, I'll do it." And then now I'm here.

How was like the transition from like screen to stage going?

NTF: it's a really different experience. I feel like I'm back at school in like the best way. In film and TV you do not get this amount of rehearsal time unless you're like rehearsing like a big fight scene. Thee fact that it's just the four of us and Monica, for most of it, is really nice. It's really fun, obviously, on doing movies and TV, there's like 1000 people there 90% of the time, and you know, it's very much you clock in, you clock out, you know, this is like we're here together all the time, and which I really love. Like, thank God I really like these guys. From our first rehearsals where we are now, I have no idea how we actually have done that. It's crazy. I love it. But I'm absolutely terrified. I'm absolutely terrified.

What is something that each of you hope that audiences who come to see the play kind of take away from it?

NTF: Everyone downloads Hinge!

KK: [To NTF] The opposite, the exact opposite actually. Don't download Hinge.

KWS: Maybe that, maybe don't on a dating app... Just maybe explore what it's like to go and be in yourself and exercise vulnerability.

KK: I hope people will have a really amazing night out with their friends, all of their friends, everyone they've ever known that they're going to bring. I just hope that people will find it cathartic. Number one, entertaining. I think you see too many shows that are didactic and that you leave feeling maybe a bit confused. And you have to kind of say that it's good because otherwise you feel like you're going to be judged for being an idiot. And I don't think you're going to have that with this. I think you will really be entertained, I hope, and have a nice time. And I think if you're in the dating scene, hopefully you'll see your experience reflected in some sense, and if you're not in the dating scene, you'll be really, really glad...

Kedar, I’m sure a lot of fans of Sex Education and Wolfblood will be determined to come and see you in this production. How similar/different would you say playing the role of Honey is compared to previous roles you’ve played?

KWS: I feel like all of characters that you play, there's has to be like some sort of connection to it. Even if they're a quote unquote bad guy. But yeah, I think also this is probably the oldest character I've really played. So I think that's an element of that, his age, I think. I think a mixture of both. Bringing myself to it a little bit, but then definitely a fresh spin on masculinity and relationships and just wisdom of age.

Writing and being cast in your own play sounds like it could be quite daunting, Keelan. What opportunities and challenges flow from that double responsibility?

KK: I love it. It's really enjoyable. I mean, I love working with Monica Cox, our director, and I've collaborated with her on three performances of two separate plays before. So I feel really that we have a great relationship in terms of the collaboration. I think it's like we try and get what's best for the script and for the performance.

I've spent sort of 29 years researching what it's like being a kind of neurotic overthinker. So I think I have some insight into the character. But for me, it's really mostly just a joy to work, especially with these three actors, especially given who they are and how great they are, I think that's the most exciting thing for me as a writer, is to see them bring it alive. And, you know, just make me look a lot better at a writer than I am because they found so much depth and so much texture in their performances. So that's really is the most thrilling aspect of it for me.

Kedar Williams-Sterling as Honey and Adeyinka Akinrinade as Maya.

Photo Credit: Oliver Kember

Adeyinka, you’ve done it all! Is there anything new you’ve learned about yourself and your crafts from this production in particular?

AA: I mean, it's been like 6 years since I've been on the stage, which is actually really quite scary. I think the biggest thing that I've sort of learned is that sometimes as an actor you can get a little bit too in your head... Obviously when you're on set you don't have as much time. You almost will be meeting the other actors for the first time when you're doing a scene, like you're doing a couple of takes and all this sort of stuff. Whereas when you're doing a stage show, you have the chance to sort of like figure stuff out and work through it.

I think sometimes when you have a little bit more time, you start to overthink a lot of things. So I think that's what has really been quite interesting to navigate doing this because I haven't been in that process for so long. But it's been great and amazing. And actually, it's been really quite refreshing to sort of like have the time to figure stuff out and work through it. It's nice to be able to apply like different skills and different ways of working, but ultimately, you know, we're here to tell a story. And what's great is that the story is really great and funny and brilliant. Keenan did a very, very good job.

If you could describe this show in one word, what would that word be?

NTF: Mine's hyphenated... A-knee-slapper...

KK: [To NTF] I didn't think that was going to go down that route...

AA: Entertaining!

KWS: Warm...

KK: Cathartic.

Thanks for Having Me plays at the Riverside Studios until 26 April

Rehearsal ​​​​​​​Photo Credits: Oliver Kember

Comments