Interview: 'Gospel Isn't Restrictive to Any One Genre' London Community Gospel Choir on Humble Origins and Celebrating Their Huge Anniversary

London Community Gospel Choir

Photo Credit: Royal Albert Hall

From humble beginnings in 1982, London Community Gospel Choir, founded by Rev. Bazil Meade, have gone on to become Europe's leading gospel brand and one of the most in-demand choirs in the world. They have performed at the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, Glastonbury, Live 8, and most recently, on Britain's Got Talent (on which they reached the semi-finals) and at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

After a dazzling concert at the Royal Albert Hall in 2021, the choir returns for the 2022 Christmas season with an exciting festive show featuring the gospel classics you love, with musical accompaniment from Heritage Orchestra and the powerhouse London Community Gospel Choir band. This year's concert will be extra special, as the choir are celebrating their 40th anniversary!

BroadwayWorld caught up with the choir before this exciting event.

It's your 40th anniversary-congratulations. How did London Community Gospel Choir begin?

Humbly! The idea was kick started by a handful of choir leaders John Francis, Lawrence Johnson, Delroy Powell and the main man himself, Bazil Meade. Their respective choirs would perform alongside each other and they discussed the concept of coming together as one unit. Right there and then, a 100 strong voice choir was born. The plan was just to stage a one-off performance but it proved highly popular. Following a performance on Trevor Nelson's 1982 Christmas show, it led to a massive explosion of interest in UK gospel music and we started getting requests from Madness and Paul McCartney to come and record music with them.

What is the size of the choir and how do you recruit new members?

We have over forty active members and counting. We hold open auditions every year. We ask that prospective members come with a willing heart and open ears. We're not a training choir come ready to sing about your experience of the Gospel! We also keep our ears to the ground, listening out for new talent. Our directors are always scouting for talent at live music shows.

How would you describe the range of material you perform?

Eclectic. Gospel is of course, at the heart of what we do at LCGC. It's in our DNA. But the Gospel is about good news. And it isn't restrictive to any one genre. We are so privileged to be in a position where our music and craft crosses and transcends genres. Also, the talent we possess allows to perform various styles of music. One minute we have you jumping, up on your feet, burning more calories than you would in a HIIT class and the next, captivated in a powerful, emotional ball that would even make the coldest of hearts melt. Before we bring you right back up again! We'll always leave you on a high!

What is the role of soloists in your work?

To connect with the audience in a relevant way and tell their story. Their role is to drive with narrative of the song, bringing each and every person along with them. A soloist's performance has to memorable and for all the right reasons without taking away anything from their fellow singers behind them. We are blessed to have had (and still have!) incredible singers in our choir.

You are a touring choir. Which concerts abroad have been especially notable?

Performing in countries such as Lebanon, Morocco, Japan; those places are particularly special because of the different lived experience and culture. And especially in countries where the Gospel isn't particularly widespread, when we sing our songs and the reactions it evokes, it's incredibly special and unique.

London Community Gospel Choir's

2021 concert at the Royal Albert Hall

​​Photo Credit: Royal Albert Hall

Do you have anything special planned for the RAH concert?

Ooooh, now that would be telling! We do have at least two very special guests that we are looking forward to sharing the stage with! The plan for the night is to have a ridiculously fun and crazy time! Christmas at the Royal Albert Hall is the pinnacle of our year's schedule. All our energy points towards this magnificent event it really is the most wonderful time of the year.

What does 2023 hold for the choir?

So much! We are close to finalising plans for a 40th anniversary tour of the UK, which we are so excited about! We also have some amazing projects and collaborations planned and we are looking forward to releasing some more original music. So keep your eyes peeled; you may be sick of us come this time next year!

London Community Gospel Choir Concert is at The Royal Albert Hall on 20 December